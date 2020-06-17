GOV.UK Elements:
This framework will remain available in case you’re currently using it. To help your service meet accessibility requirements, you should use the GOV.UK Design System. You can migrate to the Design System from GOV.UK Elements.
GOV.UK elements is three things:
https://govuk-elements.herokuapp.com/.
Installation and usage instructions can be found in the govuk-elements-sass README.
If you would like to clone the repository and run it locally, you will need Node.js (at least version v0.10.0).
Clone this repository
git clone git@github.com:alphagov/govuk_elements.git
Install all dependencies
npm install
Run the app
npm start
Go to localhost:3000 in your browser.
To check the whole codebase, run:
npm test
GOV.UK elements uses govuk-lint, which uses scss-lint as its scss linter.
GOV.UK elements uses standardjs, an opinionated JavaScript linter. All JavaScript files follow its conventions.
Both linters run on CI to ensure that new pull requests are in line with them.
GOV.UK elements uses Wraith so that regressions can be easily spotted.
This needs to be run from the Wraith directory
/tests/wraith and some dependencies need to be installed on the local machine first.
Install Wraith and its dependencies.
gem install wraith
brew install phantomjs
brew install imagemagick
Take a baseline of the current version.
On master run:
wraith history config.yaml
On your feature branch run:
wraith latest config.yaml
Follow the instructions in CONTRIBUTING.md.
Here are examples of service-specific pattern libraries using GOV.UK elements.
You can find contribution guidelines in CONTRIBUTING.md