govicons

by 540co
1.6.0 (see all)

🇺🇸 US Government themed icons and CSS toolkit

Documentation
522

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(OFL-1.1 AND MIT)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Icon

Reviews



Readme

Gov Icons Logo

npm version

A Government font and CSS toolkit, inspired by Font-Awesome.

Gov Icons is a icon font and CSS toolkit with 136 government themed icons, for easy scalable vector graphics on projects that needs government based icons. Gov Icons is created and maintained by 540.

Getting started

Quick Start CDN

Load and insert from CDN link.

  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/govicons@latest/css/govicons.min.css">

Usage

  • Download and place the entire govicons directory into your project
  • In the <head> of your html, reference the location to your govicons.min.css
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/govicons/css/govicons.min.css">

Install with bower

bower install govicons

Install with npm

npm install govicons

Explore

Get started and learn how to use Gov Icons at http://govicons.io!

Change Log

  • We'll keep track of each release in the CHANGELOG.md
  • Looking for older versions of Gov Icons? Check the releases.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues.

Licensing

Alternatives

bootstrap-iconsOfficial open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
144K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
font-awesomeThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
860K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
1,018
Top Feedback
34Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
14Performant
@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-coreThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
504K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
436K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 21 Alternatives

