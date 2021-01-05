A Government font and CSS toolkit, inspired by Font-Awesome.
Gov Icons is a icon font and CSS toolkit with 136 government themed icons, for easy scalable vector graphics on projects that needs government based icons. Gov Icons is created and maintained by 540.
Load and insert from CDN link.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/govicons@latest/css/govicons.min.css">
govicons directory into your project
<head> of your html, reference the location to your govicons.min.css
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/govicons/css/govicons.min.css">
bower install govicons
npm install govicons
Get started and learn how to use Gov Icons at http://govicons.io!
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues.