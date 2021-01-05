A Government font and CSS toolkit, inspired by Font-Awesome.

Gov Icons is a icon font and CSS toolkit with 136 government themed icons, for easy scalable vector graphics on projects that needs government based icons. Gov Icons is created and maintained by 540.

Getting started

Quick Start CDN

Load and insert from CDN link.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/govicons@latest/css/govicons.min.css" >

Usage

Download and place the entire govicons directory into your project

directory into your project In the <head> of your html, reference the location to your govicons.min.css

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/govicons/css/govicons.min.css" >

Install with bower

bower install govicons

Install with npm

npm install govicons

Explore

Get started and learn how to use Gov Icons at http://govicons.io!

Change Log

We'll keep track of each release in the CHANGELOG.md

Looking for older versions of Gov Icons? Check the releases.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues.

Related Projects

govicons-sketch - Gov icons as a Sketch library

Licensing