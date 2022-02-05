Simplified HTTP requests
A nicer interface to the built-in
http module.
Created because
request is bloated (several megabytes!).
$ npm install got
const fs = require('fs');
const got = require('got');
got('todomvc.com')
.then(response => {
console.log(response.body);
//=> '<!doctype html> ...'
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.response.body);
//=> 'Internal server error ...'
});
// Streams
got.stream('todomvc.com').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('index.html'));
// For POST, PUT and PATCH methods got.stream returns a WritableStream
fs.createReadStream('index.html').pipe(got.stream.post('todomvc.com'));
It's a
GET request by default, but can be changed in
options.
Returns a Promise for a
response object with a
body property, a
url property with the request URL or the final URL after redirects, and a
requestUrl property with the original request URL.
Type:
string
Object
The URL to request as simple string, a
http.request options, or a WHATWG
URL.
Properties from
options will override properties in the parsed
url.
Type:
Object
Any of the
http.request options.
Type:
string
Buffer
stream.Readable
This is mutually exclusive with stream mode.
Body that will be sent with a
POST request.
If present in
options and
options.method is not set,
options.method will be set to
POST.
If
content-length or
transfer-encoding is not set in
options.headers and
body is a string or buffer,
content-length will be set to the body length.
Type:
string
null
Default:
'utf8'
Encoding to be used on
setEncoding of the response data. If
null, the body is returned as a Buffer.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
This is mutually exclusive with stream mode.
If set to
true and
Content-Type header is not set, it will be set to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
body must be a plain object or array and will be stringified.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
This is mutually exclusive with stream mode.
If set to
true and
Content-Type header is not set, it will be set to
application/json.
Parse response body with
JSON.parse and set
accept header to
application/json. If used in conjunction with the
form option, the
body will the stringified as querystring and the response parsed as JSON.
body must be a plain object or array and will be stringified.
Type:
string
Object
Query string object that will be added to the request URL. This will override the query string in
url.
Type:
number
Object
Milliseconds to wait for the server to end the response before aborting request with
ETIMEDOUT error.
This also accepts an object with separate
connect,
socket, and
request fields for connection, socket, and entire request timeouts.
Type:
number
Function
Default:
2
Number of request retries when network errors happens. Delays between retries counts with function
1000 * Math.pow(2, retry) + Math.random() * 100, where
retry is attempt number (starts from 0).
Option accepts
function with
retry and
error arguments. Function must return delay in milliseconds (
0 return value cancels retry).
Note: if
retries is
number,
ENOTFOUND and
ENETUNREACH error will not be retried (see full list in
is-retry-allowed module).
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Defines if redirect responses should be followed automatically.
Note that if a
303 is sent by the server in response to any request type (
POST,
DELETE, etc.), got will automatically
request the resource pointed to in the location header via
GET. This is in accordance with the spec.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Decompress the response automatically.
If this is disabled, a compressed response is returned as a
Buffer. This may be useful if you want to handle decompression yourself or stream the raw compressed data.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
When used in Electron, Got will automatically use
electron.net instead of the Node.js
http module. It should be fully compatible, but you can turn it off here if you encounter a problem. Please open an issue if you do!
stream method will return Duplex stream with additional events:
request event to get the request object of the request.
Tip: You can use
request event to abort request:
got.stream('github.com')
.on('request', req => setTimeout(() => req.abort(), 50));
response event to get the response object of the final request.
redirect event to get the response object of a redirect. The second argument is options for the next request to the redirect location.
Progress events for uploading (sending request) and downloading (receiving response). The
progress argument is an object like:
{
percent: 0.1,
transferred: 1024,
total: 10240
}
If it's not possible to retrieve the body size (can happen when streaming),
total will be
null.
Note: Progress events can also be used with promises.
got('todomvc.com')
.on('downloadProgress', progress => {
// Report download progress
})
.on('uploadProgress', progress => {
// Report upload progress
})
.then(response => {
// Done
});
error event emitted in case of protocol error (like
ENOTFOUND etc.) or status error (4xx or 5xx). The second argument is the body of the server response in case of status error. The third argument is response object.
Sets
options.method to the method name and makes a request.
Each error contains (if available)
statusCode,
statusMessage,
host,
hostname,
method,
path,
protocol and
url properties to make debugging easier.
In Promise mode, the
response is attached to the error.
When a request fails. Contains a
code property with error class code, like
ECONNREFUSED.
When reading from response stream fails.
When
json option is enabled, server response code is 2xx, and
JSON.parse fails.
When server response code is not 2xx. Includes
statusCode,
statusMessage, and
redirectUrls properties.
When server redirects you more than 10 times. Includes a
redirectUrls property, which is an array of the URLs Got was redirected to before giving up.
When given an unsupported protocol.
The promise returned by Got has a
.cancel() function which, when called, aborts the request.
You can use the
tunnel module with the
agent option to work with proxies:
const got = require('got');
const tunnel = require('tunnel');
got('todomvc.com', {
agent: tunnel.httpOverHttp({
proxy: {
host: 'localhost'
}
})
});
You can use the
cookie module to include cookies in a request:
const got = require('got');
const cookie = require('cookie');
got('google.com', {
headers: {
cookie: cookie.serialize('foo', 'bar')
}
});
You can use the
form-data module to create POST request with form data:
const fs = require('fs');
const got = require('got');
const FormData = require('form-data');
const form = new FormData();
form.append('my_file', fs.createReadStream('/foo/bar.jpg'));
got.post('google.com', {
body: form
});
You can use the
oauth-1.0a module to create a signed OAuth request:
const got = require('got');
const crypto = require('crypto');
const OAuth = require('oauth-1.0a');
const oauth = OAuth({
consumer: {
key: process.env.CONSUMER_KEY,
secret: process.env.CONSUMER_SECRET
},
signature_method: 'HMAC-SHA1',
hash_function: (baseString, key) => crypto.createHmac('sha1', key).update(baseString).digest('base64')
});
const token = {
key: process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN,
secret: process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN_SECRET
};
const url = 'https://api.twitter.com/1.1/statuses/home_timeline.json';
got(url, {
headers: oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize({url, method: 'GET'}, token)),
json: true
});
Requests can also be sent via unix domain sockets. Use the following URL scheme:
PROTOCOL://unix:SOCKET:PATH.
PROTOCOL -
http or
https (optional)
SOCKET - absolute path to a unix domain socket, e.g.
/var/run/docker.sock
PATH - request path, e.g.
/v2/keys
got('http://unix:/var/run/docker.sock:/containers/json');
// or without protocol (http by default)
got('unix:/var/run/docker.sock:/containers/json');
Requests to AWS services need to have their headers signed. This can be accomplished by using the
aws4 package. This is an example for querying an "Elasticsearch Service" host with a signed request.
const url = require('url');
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
const aws4 = require('aws4');
const got = require('got');
const config = require('./config');
// Reads keys from the environment or `~/.aws/credentials`. Could be a plain object.
const awsConfig = new AWS.Config({ region: config.region });
function request(uri, options) {
const awsOpts = {
region: awsConfig.region,
headers: {
accept: 'application/json',
'content-type': 'application/json'
},
method: 'GET',
json: true
};
// We need to parse the URL before passing it to `got` so `aws4` can sign the request
const opts = Object.assign(url.parse(uri), awsOpts, options);
aws4.sign(opts, awsConfig.credentials);
return got(opts);
}
request(`https://${config.host}/production/users/1`);
request(`https://${config.host}/production/`, {
// All usual `got` options
});
It's a good idea to set the
'user-agent' header so the provider can more easily see how their resource is used. By default, it's the URL to this repo.
const got = require('got');
const pkg = require('./package.json');
got('todomvc.com', {
headers: {
'user-agent': `my-module/${pkg.version} (https://github.com/username/my-module)`
}
});
Bear in mind, if you send an
if-modified-since header and receive a
304 Not Modified response, the body will be empty. It's your responsibility to cache and retrieve the body contents.
MIT