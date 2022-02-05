Simplified HTTP requests

A nicer interface to the built-in http module.

Created because request is bloated (several megabytes!).

Highlights

Install

npm install got

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const got = require ( 'got' ); got( 'todomvc.com' ) .then( response => { console .log(response.body); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.response.body); }); got.stream( 'todomvc.com' ).pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'index.html' )); fs.createReadStream( 'index.html' ).pipe(got.stream.post( 'todomvc.com' ));

API

It's a GET request by default, but can be changed in options .

Returns a Promise for a response object with a body property, a url property with the request URL or the final URL after redirects, and a requestUrl property with the original request URL.

url

Type: string Object

The URL to request as simple string, a http.request options, or a WHATWG URL .

Properties from options will override properties in the parsed url .

options

Type: Object

Any of the http.request options.

body

Type: string Buffer stream.Readable

This is mutually exclusive with stream mode.

Body that will be sent with a POST request.

If present in options and options.method is not set, options.method will be set to POST .

If content-length or transfer-encoding is not set in options.headers and body is a string or buffer, content-length will be set to the body length.

encoding

Type: string null

Default: 'utf8'

Encoding to be used on setEncoding of the response data. If null , the body is returned as a Buffer.

form

Type: boolean

Default: false

This is mutually exclusive with stream mode.

If set to true and Content-Type header is not set, it will be set to application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

body must be a plain object or array and will be stringified.

json

Type: boolean

Default: false

This is mutually exclusive with stream mode.

If set to true and Content-Type header is not set, it will be set to application/json .

Parse response body with JSON.parse and set accept header to application/json . If used in conjunction with the form option, the body will the stringified as querystring and the response parsed as JSON.

body must be a plain object or array and will be stringified.

query

Type: string Object



Query string object that will be added to the request URL. This will override the query string in url .

timeout

Type: number Object

Milliseconds to wait for the server to end the response before aborting request with ETIMEDOUT error.

This also accepts an object with separate connect , socket , and request fields for connection, socket, and entire request timeouts.

retries

Type: number Function

Default: 2

Number of request retries when network errors happens. Delays between retries counts with function 1000 * Math.pow(2, retry) + Math.random() * 100 , where retry is attempt number (starts from 0).

Option accepts function with retry and error arguments. Function must return delay in milliseconds ( 0 return value cancels retry).

Note: if retries is number , ENOTFOUND and ENETUNREACH error will not be retried (see full list in is-retry-allowed module).

followRedirect

Type: boolean

Default: true

Defines if redirect responses should be followed automatically.

Note that if a 303 is sent by the server in response to any request type ( POST , DELETE , etc.), got will automatically request the resource pointed to in the location header via GET . This is in accordance with the spec.

decompress

Type: boolean

Default: true

Decompress the response automatically.

If this is disabled, a compressed response is returned as a Buffer . This may be useful if you want to handle decompression yourself or stream the raw compressed data.

useElectronNet

Type: boolean

Default: true

When used in Electron, Got will automatically use electron.net instead of the Node.js http module. It should be fully compatible, but you can turn it off here if you encounter a problem. Please open an issue if you do!

Streams

stream method will return Duplex stream with additional events:

request event to get the request object of the request.

Tip: You can use request event to abort request:

got.stream( 'github.com' ) .on( 'request' , req => setTimeout( () => req.abort(), 50 ));

response event to get the response object of the final request.

redirect event to get the response object of a redirect. The second argument is options for the next request to the redirect location.

Progress events for uploading (sending request) and downloading (receiving response). The progress argument is an object like:

{ percent : 0.1 , transferred : 1024 , total : 10240 }

If it's not possible to retrieve the body size (can happen when streaming), total will be null .

Note: Progress events can also be used with promises.

got( 'todomvc.com' ) .on( 'downloadProgress' , progress => { }) .on( 'uploadProgress' , progress => { }) .then( response => { });

error event emitted in case of protocol error (like ENOTFOUND etc.) or status error (4xx or 5xx). The second argument is the body of the server response in case of status error. The third argument is response object.

Sets options.method to the method name and makes a request.

Errors

Each error contains (if available) statusCode , statusMessage , host , hostname , method , path , protocol and url properties to make debugging easier.

In Promise mode, the response is attached to the error.

When a request fails. Contains a code property with error class code, like ECONNREFUSED .

When reading from response stream fails.

When json option is enabled, server response code is 2xx, and JSON.parse fails.

When server response code is not 2xx. Includes statusCode , statusMessage , and redirectUrls properties.

When server redirects you more than 10 times. Includes a redirectUrls property, which is an array of the URLs Got was redirected to before giving up.

When given an unsupported protocol.

Aborting the request

The promise returned by Got has a .cancel() function which, when called, aborts the request.

Proxies

You can use the tunnel module with the agent option to work with proxies:

const got = require ( 'got' ); const tunnel = require ( 'tunnel' ); got( 'todomvc.com' , { agent : tunnel.httpOverHttp({ proxy : { host : 'localhost' } }) });

Cookies

You can use the cookie module to include cookies in a request:

const got = require ( 'got' ); const cookie = require ( 'cookie' ); got( 'google.com' , { headers : { cookie : cookie.serialize( 'foo' , 'bar' ) } });

Form data

You can use the form-data module to create POST request with form data:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const got = require ( 'got' ); const FormData = require ( 'form-data' ); const form = new FormData(); form.append( 'my_file' , fs.createReadStream( '/foo/bar.jpg' )); got.post( 'google.com' , { body : form });

OAuth

You can use the oauth-1.0a module to create a signed OAuth request:

const got = require ( 'got' ); const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ); const OAuth = require ( 'oauth-1.0a' ); const oauth = OAuth({ consumer : { key : process.env.CONSUMER_KEY, secret : process.env.CONSUMER_SECRET }, signature_method : 'HMAC-SHA1' , hash_function : ( baseString, key ) => crypto.createHmac( 'sha1' , key).update(baseString).digest( 'base64' ) }); const token = { key : process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN, secret : process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN_SECRET }; const url = 'https://api.twitter.com/1.1/statuses/home_timeline.json' ; got(url, { headers : oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize({url, method : 'GET' }, token)), json : true });

Unix Domain Sockets

Requests can also be sent via unix domain sockets. Use the following URL scheme: PROTOCOL://unix:SOCKET:PATH .

PROTOCOL - http or https (optional)

- or (optional) SOCKET - absolute path to a unix domain socket, e.g. /var/run/docker.sock

- absolute path to a unix domain socket, e.g. PATH - request path, e.g. /v2/keys

got( 'http://unix:/var/run/docker.sock:/containers/json' ); got( 'unix:/var/run/docker.sock:/containers/json' );

AWS

Requests to AWS services need to have their headers signed. This can be accomplished by using the aws4 package. This is an example for querying an "Elasticsearch Service" host with a signed request.

const url = require ( 'url' ); const AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); const aws4 = require ( 'aws4' ); const got = require ( 'got' ); const config = require ( './config' ); const awsConfig = new AWS.Config({ region : config.region }); function request ( uri, options ) { const awsOpts = { region : awsConfig.region, headers : { accept : 'application/json' , 'content-type' : 'application/json' }, method : 'GET' , json : true }; const opts = Object .assign(url.parse(uri), awsOpts, options); aws4.sign(opts, awsConfig.credentials); return got(opts); } request( `https:// ${config.host} /production/users/1` ); request( `https:// ${config.host} /production/` , { });

Tips

User Agent

It's a good idea to set the 'user-agent' header so the provider can more easily see how their resource is used. By default, it's the URL to this repo.

const got = require ( 'got' ); const pkg = require ( './package.json' ); got( 'todomvc.com' , { headers : { 'user-agent' : `my-module/ ${pkg.version} (https://github.com/username/my-module)` } });

304 Responses

Bear in mind, if you send an if-modified-since header and receive a 304 Not Modified response, the body will be empty. It's your responsibility to cache and retrieve the body contents.

