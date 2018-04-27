This is a JavaScript client library for the GoTrue API.

It lets you create and authenticate users and is a building block for constructing the UI for signups, password recovery, login and logout.

Installation

yarn add gotrue-js

Usage

import GoTrue from 'gotrue-js' ; auth = new GoTrue({ APIUrl : 'https://<your domain name>/.netlify/identity' , audience : '' , setCookie : false , });

GoTrue configuration

APIUrl: The absolute path of the GoTrue endpoint. To find the APIUrl , go to Identity page of your Netlify site dashboard.

audience(optional): audience is one of the pre-defined JWT payload claims. It's an optional attribute which is set to be empty by default. If you were hosting your own identity service and wanted to support multitenancy, you would need audience to separate the users.

setCookie(optional): set to be false by default. If you wish to implement the remember me functionality, set the value to be true .

Error handling

If an error occurs during the request, the promise may be rejected with an Error, HTTPError , TextHTTPError , or JSONHTTPError . See micro-api-client-lib error types.

Authentication examples

Create a new user

Create a new user with the specified email and password

auth.signup(email, password);

Example usage:

auth .signup(email, password) .then( ( response ) => console .log( 'Confirmation email sent' , response)) .catch( ( error ) => console .log( "It's an error" , error));

Example response object:

{ "id" : "example-id" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example@example.com" , "confirmation_sent_at" : "2018-04-27T22:36:59.636416916Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : null , "created_at" : "2018-04-27T22:36:59.632133283Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-04-27T22:37:00.061039863Z" }

Also, make sure the Registration preferences under Identity settings in your Netlify dashboard are set to Open .

If the registration preferences is set to be Invite only , you'll get an error message like this: {code: 403, msg: 'Signups not allowed for this instance'}

Confirm a new user signup

This function confirms a user sign up via a unique confirmation token

auth.confirm(token, remember);

When a new user signed up, a confirmation email will be sent to the user if Autoconfirm isn't turned on under the identity settings.

In the email, there's a link that says "Confirm your email address". When a user clicks on the link, it'll be redirected to the site with a fragment identifier #confirmation_token=Iyo9xHvsGVbW-9A9v4sDmQ in the URL.

For all good reasons, the confirmation_token is hidden from the browser via a redirect.

If you wish to manually confirm a user using the auth.confirm(token, remember) method, you can copy the link location of the email and use the curl -I script to get the confirmation_token from your terminal. E.g.,

$ curl -I https://mandrillapp.com/track/click/30002868/example.netlify.com?p=example-token HTTP/1.1 302 Moved Temporarily Server: nginx/1.12.2 Date: Tue, 15 May 2018 21:19:13 GMT Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8 Set-Cookie: PHPSESSID=77c421bf85fa412e5f994f28a6b30956; expires=Wed, 16-May-2018 07:19:13 GMT; path=/; secure; HttpOnly Expires: Thu, 19 Nov 1981 08:52:00 GMT Cache-Control: no-store, no-cache, must-revalidate, post-check=0, pre-check=0 Pragma: no-cache Set-Cookie: PHPSESSID=77c421bf85fa412e5f994f28a6b30956; expires=Wed, 16-May-2018 07:19:13 GMT; path=/; secure; httponly Location: https://example.netlify.com/

Example usage:

auth .confirm(token, true ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log( 'Confirmation email sent' , JSON .stringify({ response })); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

This method requires usage of browser window object localStorage . Test the usage in your front end code.

Example response object:

{ "response" : { "api" : { "apiURL" : "https://example.netlify.com/.netlify/identity" , "_sameOrigin" : true , "defaultHeaders" : {} }, "url" : "https://example.netlify.com/.netlify/identity" , "token" : { "access_token" : "example-jwt-token" , "token_type" : "bearer" , "expires_in" : 3600 , "refresh_token" : "example-refresh_token" , "expires_at" : 1526110512000 }, "id" : "example-id" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example@netlify.com" , "confirmed_at" : "2018-05-12T06:35:13Z" , "confirmation_sent_at" : "2018-05-12T06:34:35Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : {}, "created_at" : "2018-05-12T06:34:35Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-12T06:34:35Z" } }

Login a user

Handles user login via the specified email and password

auth.login(email, password, remember)

Example usage:

auth .login(email.value, password.value, true ) .then( ( response ) => { showMessage( `Success! Response: ${ JSON .stringify({ response } )}` , form); }) .catch( ( error ) => showMessage( `Failed :( ${ JSON .stringify(error)} ` , form));

Example response object:

{ "response" : { "api" : { "apiURL" : "https://example.netlify.com/.netlify/identity" , "_sameOrigin" : true , "defaultHeaders" : {} }, "url" : "https://example.netlify.com/.netlify/identity" , "token" : { "access_token" : "example-jwt-token" , "token_type" : "bearer" , "expires_in" : 3600 , "refresh_token" : "example-refresh_token" , "expires_at" : 1526062471000 }, "id" : "example-id" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example@netlify.com" , "confirmed_at" : "2018-05-04T23:57:17Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : {}, "created_at" : "2018-05-04T23:57:17Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-04T23:57:17Z" } }

Request password recover email

This function sends a request to GoTrue API and triggers a password recovery email to the specified email address. Similar to confirmation_token , the recovery_token is baked in the link of the email. You can also copy the link location from the email and run curl -I in the command line to grab the token.

auth.requestPasswordRecovery(email)

Example usage:

auth .requestPasswordRecovery(email) .then( ( response ) => console .log( 'Recovery email sent' , { response })) .catch( ( error ) => console .log( 'Error sending recovery mail: %o' , error));

Example response object: {}

Recover a user account

This function recovers a user account via a recovery token

auth.recover(recoveryToken, remember)

Example usage:

auth .recover(token, true ) .then( ( response ) => console .log( 'Logged in as %s' , JSON .stringify({ response }))) .catch( ( error ) => console .log( 'Failed to verify recover token: %o' , error));

Example response object:

{ "response" : { "api" : { "apiURL" : "https://example.netlify.com/.netlify/identity" , "_sameOrigin" : true , "defaultHeaders" : {} }, "url" : "https://example.netlify.com/.netlify/identity" , "token" : { "access_token" : "example-jwt-token" , "token_type" : "bearer" , "expires_in" : 3600 , "refresh_token" : "example-refresh_token" , "expires_at" : 1526107729000 }, "id" : "example-id" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example@netlify.com" , "confirmed_at" : "2018-05-12T05:48:49Z" , "invited_at" : "2018-05-04T23:40:00Z" , "recovery_sent_at" : "2018-05-12T05:48:13Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : {}, "created_at" : "2018-05-04T23:40:00Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-04T23:40:00Z" } }

Get current user

This function returns the current user object when a user is logged in

auth.currentUser()

Example usage:

const user = auth.currentUser();

Example response object:

{ "api" : { "apiURL" : "https://example.netlify.com/.netlify/identity" , "_sameOrigin" : true , "defaultHeaders" : {} }, "url" : "https://example.netlify.com/.netlify/identity" , "token" : { "access_token" : "example-jwt-token" , "token_type" : "bearer" , "expires_in" : 3600 , "refresh_token" : "example-refresh_token" , "expires_at" : 1525214326000 }, "id" : "example-id" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example@example.com" , "confirmed_at" : "2018-05-01T19:21:00Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : {}, "created_at" : "2018-05-01T19:21:00Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-01T19:21:00Z" }

This function updates a user object with specified attributes

user.update(attributes)

Users can update their user_metadata field. To do this, pass an object to the attributes.data key with the fields you want to update. Updates to a users app_metadata must be performed from a secure environment, such as a Lambda function. For examples on updating user and app metadata, see netlify/identity-update-user-data.

Example usage:

const user = auth.currentUser(); user .update({ email : 'example@example.com' , password : 'password' }) .then( ( user ) => console .log( 'Updated user %s' , user)) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'Failed to update user: %o' , error); throw error; });

Example response object:

{ "api" : { "apiURL" : "https://example.netlify.com/.netlify/identity" , "_sameOrigin" : true , "defaultHeaders" : {} }, "url" : "https://example.netlify.com/.netlify/identity" , "token" : { "access_token" : "example-jwt-token" , "token_type" : "bearer" , "expires_in" : 3600 , "refresh_token" : "example-refresh_token" , "expires_at" : 1525215471000 }, "id" : "example-id" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example@example.com" , "confirmed_at" : "2018-05-01T19:21:00Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : {}, "created_at" : "2018-05-01T19:21:00Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-01T22:04:07.923944421Z" , "new_email" : "new-example@example.com" , "email_change_sent_at" : "2018-05-01T22:04:07.49197052Z" }

Get a JWT token

This function retrieves a JWT token from a currently logged in user

user.jwt(forceRefresh)

Example usage:

const user = auth.currentUser(); const jwt = user.jwt(); jwt .then( ( response ) => console .log( 'This is a JWT token' , response)) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'Error fetching JWT token' , error); throw error; });

Example response object:

eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJleHAiOjE1MjUyMTk4MTYsInN1YiI6ImE5NG.98YDkB6B9JbBlDlqqef2nme2tkAnsi30QVys9aevdCw debugger eval code:1:43

Logout a user

This function removes the current session of the user and log out the user

user.logout()

Example usage:

const user = auth.currentUser(); user .logout() .then( response => console .log( "User logged out" );) .catch( error => { console .log( "Failed to logout user: %o" , error); throw error; });

Admin methods

The following admin methods are currently not available to be used directly. You can access context.clientContext.identity and get a short lived admin token through a Lambda function and achieve the same goals, e.g., update user role, create or delete user etc. See Functions and Identity for more info.

For users of Netlify CLI - functions using admin methods will not work locally - they need to be deployed to your site in order to work as intended.

Let's create a simple login form in HTML and JavaScript to interact with a lambda function and test out the admin methods.

Create an HTML form for user login

< h2 > Log in </ h2 > < form name = "login" > < div class = "message" > </ div > < p > < label > Email < br /> < input type = "email" name = "email" required /> </ label > </ p > < p > < label > Password < br /> < input type = "password" name = "password" required /> </ label > </ p > < button type = "submit" > Log in </ button > </ form >

Invoke lambda function. (In this example our function is names as hello.js )

document .querySelector( "form[name='login']" ).addEventListener( "submit" , e => { e.preventDefault(); const form = e.target; const { email, password } = form.elements; auth .login(email.value, password.value, true ) .then( response => { const myAuthHeader = "Bearer " + response.token.access_token; fetch( "/.netlify/functions/hello" , { headers : { Authorization : myAuthHeader }, credentials : "include" }) .then( response => { console .log({ response }); }) .catch( error => {...}); }) .catch( error => {...}); });

Get a user

This function retrieves a user object with the specified user id

getUser(user) { return this .user.\_request( `/admin/users/ ${user.id} ` ); }

Example usage:

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; exports.handler = async (event, context) => { const { identity, user } = context.clientContext; const userID = user.sub; const userUrl = ` ${identity.url} /admin/users/{ ${userID} }` ; const adminAuthHeader = `Bearer ${ identity.token} ` ; try { return fetch(userUrl, { method : 'GET' , headers : { Authorization : adminAuthHeader }, }) .then( ( response ) => response.json()) .then( ( data ) => { console .log( 'data' , JSON .stringify(data)); return { statusCode : 204 }; }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'Failed to get user! 500! Internal.' ); return { statusCode : 500 , body : `Internal Server Error: ${ error} ` , }; }); } catch (error) { console .log( 'GOT HERE! 500! outer' ); return { statusCode : 500 , body : `Internal Server Error: ${ error} ` }; } };

Example response object:

{ "id" : "example-id" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example@netlify.com" , "confirmed_at" : "2018-05-09T06:28:46Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : {}, "created_at" : "2018-05-09T06:28:46Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-09T06:28:46Z" }

This function updates the an existing user with the specified attributes

updateUser(user, attributes = {}) { return this .user._request( `/admin/users/ ${user.id} ` , { method : "PUT" , body : JSON .stringify(attributes) }); }

Example usage:

import fetch from "node-fetch" ; exports.handler = async (event, context) => { const { identity, user } = context.clientContext; const userID = user.sub; const userUrl = ` ${identity.url} /admin/users/ ${userID} ` ; const adminAuthHeader = "Bearer " + identity.token; try { return fetch(userUrl, { method : "PUT" , headers : { Authorization : adminAuthHeader }, body : JSON .stringify({ app_metadata : { roles : [ "superstar" ] } }) }) .then( response => { return response.json(); }) .then( data => { console .log( "Updated a user! 204!" ); console .log( JSON .stringify({ data })); return { statusCode : 204 }; }) .catch( e => return {...}); } catch (e) { return e; } };

Example response object:

{ "data" : { "id" : "example-id" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example@netlify.com" , "confirmed_at" : "2018-05-09T06:52:58Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" , "roles" : [ "superstar" ] }, "user_metadata" : {}, "created_at" : "2018-05-09T06:52:58Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-11T00:26:27.668465915Z" } }

Invite a user

To invite a user using the admin token, do a POST request to /invite endpoint. It's not possible to set user_metadata or app_metadata until a user has been created.

Example usage:

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; exports.handler = async (event, context) => { const { identity } = context.clientContext; const inviteUrl = ` ${identity.url} /invite` ; const adminAuthHeader = "Bearer " + identity.token; try { return fetch(inviteUrl, { method : "POST" , headers : { Authorization : adminAuthHeader }, body : JSON .stringify({ email : "example@example.com" }) }) .then( response => { return response.json(); }) .then( data => { console .log( "Invited a user! 204!" ); console .log( JSON .stringify({ data })); return { statusCode : 204 }; }) .catch( e => return {...}); } catch (e) { return e; }; };

Example response:

{ "id" : "example-id" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example@example.com" , "invited_at" : "2018-05-25T20:28:04.436230023Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : null , "created_at" : "2018-05-25T20:28:03.684905861Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-25T20:28:04.862592451Z" }

Create a new user

This function creates a new user object with the specified new email and password and other optional attributes. User will not be confirmed unless confirm parameter is set to true.

createUser(email, password, attributes = {}) { attributes.email = email; attributes.password = password; return this .user.\_request( "/admin/users" , { method : "POST" , body : JSON .stringify(attributes) }); }

Example usage:

import fetch from "node-fetch" ; exports.handler = async (event, context) => { const { identity, user } = context.clientContext; const userID = user.sub; const usersUrl = ` ${identity.url} /admin/users` ; const adminAuthHeader = "Bearer " + identity.token; try { return fetch(usersUrl, { method : "POST" , headers : { Authorization : adminAuthHeader }, body : JSON .stringify({ email : "new-email@netlify.com" , password : "newpw" , confirm : true }) }) .then( response => { return response.json(); }) .then( data => { console .log( "Created a user! 204!" ); console .log( JSON .stringify({ data })); return { statusCode : 204 }; }) .catch( e => {...}; }); } catch (e) { return e; } };

Example response object:

{ "data" : { "id" : "new-id" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "new-email@netlify.com" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : null , "created_at" : "2018-05-11T00:37:34.475713996Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-11T00:37:34.481743781Z" } }

Delete a user

This function deletes an existing user object

deleteUser(user) { return this .user.\_request( `/admin/users/ ${user.id} ` , { method : "DELETE" }); }

Example usage:

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; exports.handler = async (event, context) => { const { identity, user } = context.clientContext; const userID = user.sub; const userUrl = ` ${identity.url} /admin/users/{ ${userID} }` ; const adminAuthHeader = `Bearer ${identity.token} ` ; try { return fetch(userUrl, { method : 'DELETE' , headers : { Authorization : adminAuthHeader }, }) .then( ( response ) => { console .log( 'Deleted a user!' ); return response.json(); }) .then( ( data ) => { console .log({ data }); return { statusCode : 204 }; }) .catch( ( error ) => ({ statusCode : 500 , body : `Internal Server Error: ${error} ` , })); } catch (error) { return error; } };

Example response object:

{ "data" : {} }

Get a list of users

This function retrieves an array of user objects. The audience param is optional. It's for when you are hosting your own identity service and want to support multitenancy.

listUsers(aud) { return this .user._request( "/admin/users" , { method : "GET" , audience : aud }); }

Example usage:

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; exports.handler = async (event, context) => { const { identity, user } = context.clientContext; const usersUrl = ` ${identity.url} /admin/users` ; const adminAuthHeader = `Bearer ${identity.token} ` ; try { return fetch(usersUrl, { method : 'GET' , headers : { Authorization : adminAuthHeader }, }) .then( ( response ) => response.json()) .then( ( data ) => { console .log( 'data' , JSON .stringify(data)); return { statusCode : 204 }; }) .catch( ( error ) => ({ statusCode : 500 , body : `Internal Server Error: ${error} ` , })); } catch (error) { return error; } };

Example response object:

{ "aud" : "" , "users" : [ { "id" : "example-id-01" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example-email-01@netlify.com" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : {}, "created_at" : "2018-05-09T18:14:51Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-09T18:14:51Z" }, { "id" : "example-id-02" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example-email-02@netlify.com" , "confirmed_at" : "2018-05-09T06:52:58Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" }, "user_metadata" : {}, "created_at" : "2018-05-09T06:52:58Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-09T06:52:58Z" }, { "id" : "example-id-03" , "aud" : "" , "role" : "" , "email" : "example-email-03@netlify.com" , "confirmed_at" : "2018-05-09T06:28:46Z" , "app_metadata" : { "provider" : "email" , "roles" : [ "admin" ] }, "user_metadata" : {}, "created_at" : "2018-05-09T06:28:46Z" , "updated_at" : "2018-05-09T06:28:46Z" } ] }

Oauth providers supported by Netlify

Currently we support Google, GitHub, GitLab, and BitBucket as directly supported in the Netlify app UI (other oauth providers require serverless functions to be set up correctly, but these don't.)

acceptInviteExternalUrl and loginExternalUrl are useful for that. You can see example usage in netlify-identity-widget

