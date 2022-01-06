Write GraphQL queries as objects instead of strings

This is a better implementation of the GraphQL query API via NodeJS, created as a wrapper of Got. It works like a transpiler, with a built in HTTPRequest Client (Got), allowing you to write your GraphQL queries as Javascript Objects instead of strings.

Built because manipulating strings is a real pain.

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install gotql

Or

$ yarn install gotql

Basic Usage

const gotQl = require ( 'gotql' ) const query = { operation : { name : 'users' , fields : [ 'name' , 'age' , 'id' ] } } const options = { headers : { "Authorization" : "Bearer <token>" }, debug : false , useHttp2 : false } gotQL.query( 'mygraphqlendpoint.com.br/api' , query, options) .then( response => console .log(response.data)) .catch( console .error)

What is it?

GotQL is a better interface for GraphQL queries. It provides a way for developers to run queries using JSON instead of strings. Which is a way more usable data format than the string itself.

See more on: https://hasura.io/blog/fluent-graphql-clients-how-to-write-queries-like-a-boss/

Motivation

Manipulating strings is very smelly, even on dynamically typed languages. So, in order to avoid things such as this:

Which can be translated to something waay more readable in a JSON format like this:

const mutation = { operation : { name : 'addLog' , args : { logType : literal `status_change` , fromState : variables.fromState, toState : variables.toState, idUser : variables.idUser, idCampaign : variables.idCampaign, owner : { ownerType : variables.ownerType, username : variables.username, picture : variables.picture, name : variables.name, id : variables.id } }, fields : [ 'uuid' ] } }

This is why GotQL was created.

API

gotQl.query(graphQLEndpoint, query, [options])

Description: Performs a graphQL query

GraphQLEndpoint

Type: string

Description: The GraphQL endpoint to query on

query

Type: object

Description: The JSON-typed query following the json-query format

options

See option object for more information.

gotQl.mutation(graphQLEndpoint, query, [options])

Description: Performs a graphQL mutation

GraphQLEndpoint

Type: string

Description: The GraphQL endpoint to query on

query

Type: object

Description: The JSON-typed query following the json-query format

options

See option object for more information.

gotQl.parser(query, type)

Description: Parses a JSON-Like query and returns the query's string

query

Type: object

Description: The JSON-typed query following the json-query format

type

Type: string

Description: Must be either 'query' or 'mutation'

Option Object

Both gotql.query and gotql.mutation accept an optional user option object with the following API:

Type: object

Description: The option object with the following properties. errorStatusCode: Default HTTP status code to be returned on error Type: number headers: Additional headers to be sent Type: object , in the form of [headerName: string]: headerValue: string gotInstance: Customized Got instance to be used when calling the endpoint Type: got . Internally this will be called as got.post(prependHttp(endPoint), gotPayload) useHttp2: Boolean defining if the call should be made using HTTP2, defaults to false (see release 11 of got) Type: boolean



Note: GotQL uses debug internally as default debugger, so you can set debug levels by setting the DEBUG environment variable. These are the current levels: gotql:info

gotql:info:parser

gotql:info:runner

gotql:errors

Returns

All methods return a string like this:

const response = 'query { test { name args } }'

The JSON query format

The JSON format gotQL uses is a simple and intuitive description based on the anatomy of a GraphQL query blog post.

This is a generic model of a JSONLike query:

const query = { name?: string, operation : { name : string, alias?: string, args?: { [argName: string]: any } | { [argName: string]: { value : string, escape : boolean } }, fields : (string | { [fieldName: string]: [{ args?: { [argName: string]: any } | { [argName: string]: { value : string, escape : boolean } }, fields?: (string | { [fieldName: string]: [any] })[] }] })[] }, variables?: { [varName: string]: { type : string, value : string } } }

Description

Query: Type: object Description: The full query object Properties: name: [optional]: Query name Type: string variables: [optional] Query variable declaration Type: object with signature like [varName: string]: { type: string, value: string } Properties: varName: Variable name Type: string type: Variable type. Can be a GraphQL definition of type (i.e: string! ) Type: string value: Variable value Type: any operation: The query operation (action that will be executed) Type: object Properties: name: The operation name Type: string alias: [optional] An alias to give the operation Type: string args: [optional] The operation args Type: [argName: string]: any or a detailed arg object Simple args : An object where the key is the argument name and its value. Accepts variables in the format of argName: '$value' Example: args { name: 'myName' } Detailed args : A tagged template. This will give more control over escaping (mostly to use enums). Argument name should be the key Type: tagged template Examples: args: { status: literal`an_enum` } should output operation (status: an_enum)... fields: The field list to get back from the operation Type: An array of object (to use nested fields) or string , or both. Properties (for nested fields): Type: object where the field name is the key fields: Recursive definition, accepts another array just like the fields above. args: [optional] The field args Type: [argName: string]: any or a detailed arg object Simple args : An object where the key is the argument name and its value. Accepts variables in the format of argName: '$value' Example: args { name: 'myName' } Detailed args : A tagged template. This will give more control over escaping (mostly to use enums). Argument name should be the key Type: tagged template Examples: args: { status: literal`an_enum` } should output operation (status: an_enum)...



Examples

Simple query

const query = { operation : { name : 'users' , fields : [ 'name' , 'age' ] } }

Outputs:

query { users { name age } }

Named query

const query = { name : 'myQuery' , operation : { name : 'users' , fields : [ 'name' , 'age' ] } }

Outputs:

query myQuery { users { name age } }

Query with simple args

const query = { operation : { name : 'users' , args : { name : 'Joe' }, fields : [ 'name' , 'age' ] } }

Outputs:

query { users(name: "Joe" ) { name age } }

Query with variables

const query = { variables : { name : { type : 'string!' , value : 'Joe' } }, operation : { name : 'users' , args : { name : '$name' }, fields : [ 'name' , 'age' ] } }

Outputs:

query ($name: string!) { users(name: $name) { name age } }

Variables are sent on a separate object to graphQL.

{ "variables" : { "name" : "Joe" } }

Nested fields

const query = { operation : { name : 'users' , fields : [ 'name' , 'age' , { friends : { fields : [ 'name' , 'age' ] } } ] } }

Outputs:

query { users { name age friends { name age } } }

Recursive fields can go forever.

Enum and literal args

Enum or literal values should not be escaped, to do that, GotQL has a helper called literal which can be used to tell the query that value will not be escaped:

const { literal } = require ( 'gotql' ) const query = { operation : { name : 'users' , args : { type : literal `internal` }, fields : [ 'name' , 'age' ] } }

The code above outputs:

query { users(type: internal) { name age } }

The literal helper is just a shorthand to the old-style {value: string, escape: boolean} object like below:

const query = { operation : { name : 'users' , args : { type : { value : 'internal' , escape : false } }, fields : [ 'name' , 'age' ] } }

If literal is omitted, or if escape is set to true , the output would be:

query { users(type: "internal" ) { name age } }

Note: Variables such as described here will not be recognized. If the arg object is not an [argName]: value , variables will not pass through the definition check (GotQL warns if a variable is not declared but used on operation).

Contributing to this project

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

Hey! If you want to contribute, please read the contributing guidelines 😄

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]