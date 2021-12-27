A simple JS/TS client for interacting with a Gotenberg API.
Gotenberg is a Docker-powered stateless API for converting HTML, Markdown and Office documents to PDF.
$ yarn add gotenberg-js-client
Or using
npm
$ npm install --save gotenberg-js-client
import { pipe, gotenberg, convert, html, please } from 'gotenberg-js-client'
const toPDF = pipe(
gotenberg('http://localhost:3000'),
convert,
html,
please
)
// --- 8< ---
// convert file from disk
const pdf = await toPDF('file://index.html')
// or convert stream
const pdf = await toPDF(fs.createReadStream('index.html'))
// or convert string!
const pdf = await toPDF('<html>...</html>')
// library returns NodeJS.ReadableStream,
// so you can save it to file, if you want, for example
pdf.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('index.pdf'))
// or you can send it as response in Express application
app.get('/pdf', function (req, res) {
//...
pdf.pipe(res)
})
You can define any source like
string,
Buffer, file link,
stream.Readable, or
URL (for url conversions).
Detailed sources format you can find here.
You can define sources as array or object, for example:
// `toPDF` function is defined above ↑↑↑
// as object
const pdf = await toPDF({
'index.html': 'file://index.html',
'header.html': 'file://header.html',
'footer.html': 'file://footer.html',
'style.css': 'file://style.css',
'img.png': 'file://img.png',
'font.wof': 'file://font.wof',
})
// as array of tuples
const pdf = await toPDF([
['index.html', 'file://index.html'],
['header.html', 'file://header.html'],
['footer.html', 'file://footer.html'],
])
// as even 1-dimensional array of files
// in that case filenames will be retrieved from file path
const pdf = await toPDF([
'file://index.html',
'file://header.html',
'file://footer.html',
])
Instead of array you can use any iterable, like
Map,
Set,
arguments, iterator from generator function, or any object with
[Symbol.iterator] defined.
Detailed sources format you can find here.
When converting HTML or Markdown, you can use
to helper, to set paper size, margins and orientation:
import {
pipe,
gotenberg,
convert,
html,
please,
to,
a4,
landscape,
} from 'gotenberg-js-client'
const toPDF = pipe(
gotenberg('http://localhost:3000'),
convert,
html,
to(a4, landscape),
please
)
You can use simple object(s) for
to argument(s) as well:
//...
to({
paperWidth: 8.27,
paperHeight: 11.69,
marginTop: 0,
marginBottom: 0,
marginLeft: 0,
marginRight: 0,
landscape: true,
})
//...
// or
to([8.27, 11.69], [0, 0, 0, 0], { landscape: true })
//...
// or
to({ paper: [8.27, 11.69], margins: [0, 0, 0, 0], landscape: true })
//...
// or
to({ width: 8.27, height: 11.69 }, { landscape: true })
//...
// or
to({ top: 0, bottom: 0 })
//...
// or any other combination
When using array for paper size, order should be
[width, height]
When using array for margins, order should be
[top, right, bottom, left] (just like in CSS)
You can set common options, like resultFilename, or waitTimeout, or, actually, you can override any option, using
set helper:
//...
set({
resultFilename: 'foo.pdf',
waitTimeout: 2.5,
})
//...
There are some modifiers functions as well, like
filename,
timeout,
delay,
webhook and
googleChromeRpccBufferSize:
//...
set(filename('foo.pdf'), timeout(2.5))
//...
Also you can specify page ranges using
set(range) (will not work with
merge):
//...
set(range('1-1'))
//...
or scale, using
set(scale) (works with HTML, Markdown and URL conversions):
//...
set(scale(0.75))
//...
import { pipe, gotenberg, convert, markdown, please } from 'gotenberg-js-client'
const toPDF = pipe(
gotenberg('http://localhost:3000'),
convert,
markdown,
please
)
// --- 8< ---
const pdf = await toPDF({
'index.html': `
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>My PDF</title>
</head>
<body>
{{ toHTML .DirPath "content.md" }}
</body>
</html>`,
'content.md': `
# My awesome markdown
...
`,
})
Note: I use strings here as an example, remind that you can use other supported source type.
import {
pipe,
gotenberg,
convert,
office,
to,
landscape,
set,
filename,
please,
} from 'gotenberg-js-client'
const toPDF = pipe(
gotenberg('http://localhost:3000'),
convert,
office,
to(landscape),
set(filename('result.pdf')),
please
)
// --- 8< ---
const pdf = await toPDF('file://document.docx')
Note: I use file link here as an example, remind that you can use other supported source type, say,
Buffer, or
stream.Readable:
https.get(
'https://file-examples.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/file-sample_100kB.docx',
async (document) => {
const pdf = await toPDF({ 'document.docx': document })
// ...
}
)
import { pipe, gotenberg, convert, url, please } from 'gotenberg-js-client'
const toPDF = pipe(
gotenberg('http://localhost:3000'),
convert,
url,
please
)
// --- 8< ---
// you can use link as string
const pdf = await toPDF('https://google.com')
// or URL object
const pdf = await toPDF(new URL('https://google.com'))
Note: The only supported source for Url conversion is text url or instance of
URL class.
You can set remote url header (for example, for authentication or host specifying) with helper
add(header) (or
add(headers), or both):
const toPDF = pipe(
gotenberg('http://localhost:3000'),
convert,
url,
add(
header('Foo-Header', 'Foo'),
header('Bar-Header', 'Bar'),
headers({ 'Baz1-Header': 'Baz1', 'Baz2-Header': 'Baz2' })
),
please
)
(This also applies for Webhook headers, just use
webhookHeader instead of
header and
webhookHeaders instead of
headers).
Like you would think:
import { pipe, gotenberg, merge, please } from 'gotenberg-js-client'
const toMergedPDF = pipe(
gotenberg('http://localhost:3000'),
merge,
please
)
There is special function
adjust, which you can use to modify any field in prepared internal
Request object. You can check internal
Request object structure in types. Any object, passed to
adjust, will be merged with prepared
Request.
For example, you can modify
url, if your Gotenberg instance is working behind reverse proxy with some weird url replacement rules:
import { pipe, gotenberg, convert, html, adjust, please } from 'gotenberg-js-client'
// Original Gotenberg HTML conversion endpoint is
// -> /convert/html
// But your reverse proxy uses location
// -> /hidden/html/conversion
const toPDF = pipe(
gotenberg('http://localhost:3000'),
convert,
html,
adjust({ url: '/hidden/html/conversion' }),
please
)
But, using that function, remember about Peter Parker principle:
"With great power comes great responsibility"
If you happen to use this package from JavaScript, you will, obviously, lost type safety, but in return, you can use proposed pipe operator (with Babel plugin), to get beauty like this:
const toPDF = source =>
source
|> gotenberg('http://localhost:3000')
|> convert
|> html
|> to(a4, noMargins)
|> set(filename('out.pdf'))
|> please
If you don't like to have simple imported names in your namespace, you can use
import * syntax:
import * as got from 'gotenberg-js-client'
const toPDF = got.pipe(
got.gotenberg('http://localhost:3000'),
got.convert,
got.html,
got.please
)