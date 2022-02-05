Simplified HTTP requests
A nicer interface to the built-in
http module.
It supports following redirects, promises, streams, retries, automagically handling gzip/deflate and some convenience options.
Created because
request is bloated (several megabytes!).
WARNING: Node.js 4 or higher is required for got@6 and above. For older Node.js versions use got@5.
$ npm install --save got
const fs = require('fs');
const got = require('got');
got('todomvc.com')
.then(response => {
console.log(response.body);
//=> '<!doctype html> ...'
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.response.body);
//=> 'Internal server error ...'
});
// Streams
got.stream('todomvc.com').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('index.html'));
// For POST, PUT and PATCH methods got.stream returns a WritableStream
fs.createReadStream('index.html').pipe(got.stream.post('todomvc.com'));
It's a
GET request by default, but can be changed in
options.
Returns a Promise for a
response object with a
body property, a
url property with the request URL or the final URL after redirects, and a
requestUrl property with the original request URL.
Type:
string,
object
The URL to request or a
http.request options object.
Properties from
options will override properties in the parsed
url.
Type:
object
Any of the
http.request options.
Type:
string,
buffer,
readableStream,
object
This is mutually exclusive with stream mode.
Body that will be sent with a
POST request.
If present in
options and
options.method is not set,
options.method will be set to
POST.
If
content-length or
transfer-encoding is not set in
options.headers and
body is a string or buffer,
content-length will be set to the body length.
If
body is a plain object, it will be stringified with
querystring.stringify and sent as
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
Type:
string,
null
Default:
'utf8'
Encoding to be used on
setEncoding of the response data. If
null, the body is returned as a Buffer.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
This is mutually exclusive with stream mode.
Parse response body with
JSON.parse and set
accept header to
application/json.
Type:
string,
object
Query string object that will be added to the request URL. This will override the query string in
url.
Type:
number,
object
Milliseconds to wait for a server to send response headers before aborting request with
ETIMEDOUT error.
Option accepts
object with separate
connect and
socket fields for connection and socket inactivity timeouts.
Type:
number,
function
Default:
5
Number of request retries when network errors happens. Delays between retries counts with function
1000 * Math.pow(2, retry) + Math.random() * 100, where
retry is attempt number (starts from 0).
Option accepts
function with
retry and
error arguments. Function must return delay in milliseconds (
0 return value cancels retry).
Note: if
retries is
number,
ENOTFOUND and
ENETUNREACH error will not be retried (see full list in
is-retry-allowed module).
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Defines if redirect responses should be followed automatically.
stream method will return Duplex stream with additional events:
request event to get the request object of the request.
Tip: You can use
request event to abort request:
got.stream('github.com')
.on('request', req => setTimeout(() => req.abort(), 50));
response event to get the response object of the final request.
redirect event to get the response object of a redirect. The second argument is options for the next request to the redirect location.
error event emitted in case of protocol error (like
ENOTFOUND etc.) or status error (4xx or 5xx). The second argument is the body of the server response in case of status error. The third argument is response object.
Sets
options.method to the method name and makes a request.
Each error contains (if available)
statusCode,
statusMessage,
host,
hostname,
method and
path properties to make debugging easier.
In Promise mode, the
response is attached to the error.
When a request fails. Contains a
code property with error class code, like
ECONNREFUSED.
When reading from response stream fails.
When
json option is enabled and
JSON.parse fails.
When server response code is not 2xx. Contains
statusCode and
statusMessage.
When server redirects you more than 10 times.
You can use the
tunnel module with the
agent option to work with proxies:
const got = require('got');
const tunnel = require('tunnel');
got('todomvc.com', {
agent: tunnel.httpOverHttp({
proxy: {
host: 'localhost'
}
})
});
You can use the
cookie module to include cookies in a request:
const got = require('got');
const cookie = require('cookie');
got('google.com', {
headers: {
cookie: cookie.serialize('foo', 'bar')
}
});
You can use the
form-data module to create POST request with form data:
const fs = require('fs');
const got = require('got');
const FormData = require('form-data');
const form = new FormData();
form.append('my_file', fs.createReadStream('/foo/bar.jpg'));
got.post('google.com', {
body: form
});
You can use the
oauth-1.0a module to create a signed OAuth request:
const got = require('got');
const crypto = require('crypto');
const OAuth = require('oauth-1.0a');
const oauth = OAuth({
consumer: {
key: process.env.CONSUMER_KEY,
secret: process.env.CONSUMER_SECRET
},
signature_method: 'HMAC-SHA1',
hash_function: (baseString, key) => crypto.createHmac('sha1', key).update(baseString).digest('base64')
});
const token = {
key: process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN,
secret: process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN_SECRET
};
const url = 'https://api.twitter.com/1.1/statuses/home_timeline.json';
got(url, {
headers: oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize({url, method: 'GET'}, token)),
json: true
});
Requests can also be sent via unix domain sockets. Use the following URL scheme:
PROTOCOL://unix:SOCKET:PATH.
PROTOCOL -
http or
https (optional)
SOCKET - absolute path to a unix domain socket, e.g.
/var/run/docker.sock
PATH - request path, e.g.
/v2/keys
got('http://unix:/var/run/docker.sock:/containers/json');
// or without protocol (http by default)
got('unix:/var/run/docker.sock:/containers/json');
It's a good idea to set the
'user-agent' header so the provider can more easily see how their resource is used. By default, it's the URL to this repo.
const got = require('got');
const pkg = require('./package.json');
got('todomvc.com', {
headers: {
'user-agent': `my-module/${pkg.version} (https://github.com/username/my-module)`
}
});
|Sindre Sorhus
|Vsevolod Strukchinsky
MIT © Sindre Sorhus