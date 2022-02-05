Simplified HTTP requests

A nicer interface to the built-in http module.

It supports following redirects, promises, streams, retries, automagically handling gzip/deflate and some convenience options.

Created because request is bloated (several megabytes!).

Install

WARNING: Node.js 4 or higher is required for got@6 and above. For older Node.js versions use got@5.

$ npm install

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const got = require ( 'got' ); got( 'todomvc.com' ) .then( response => { console .log(response.body); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.response.body); }); got.stream( 'todomvc.com' ).pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'index.html' )); fs.createReadStream( 'index.html' ).pipe(got.stream.post( 'todomvc.com' ));

API

It's a GET request by default, but can be changed in options .

Returns a Promise for a response object with a body property, a url property with the request URL or the final URL after redirects, and a requestUrl property with the original request URL.

url

Type: string , object

The URL to request or a http.request options object.

Properties from options will override properties in the parsed url .

options

Type: object

Any of the http.request options.

body

Type: string , buffer , readableStream , object

This is mutually exclusive with stream mode.

Body that will be sent with a POST request.

If present in options and options.method is not set, options.method will be set to POST .

If content-length or transfer-encoding is not set in options.headers and body is a string or buffer, content-length will be set to the body length.

If body is a plain object, it will be stringified with querystring.stringify and sent as application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

encoding

Type: string , null

Default: 'utf8'

Encoding to be used on setEncoding of the response data. If null , the body is returned as a Buffer.

json

Type: boolean

Default: false

This is mutually exclusive with stream mode.

Parse response body with JSON.parse and set accept header to application/json .

query

Type: string , object



Query string object that will be added to the request URL. This will override the query string in url .

timeout

Type: number , object

Milliseconds to wait for a server to send response headers before aborting request with ETIMEDOUT error.

Option accepts object with separate connect and socket fields for connection and socket inactivity timeouts.

retries

Type: number , function

Default: 5

Number of request retries when network errors happens. Delays between retries counts with function 1000 * Math.pow(2, retry) + Math.random() * 100 , where retry is attempt number (starts from 0).

Option accepts function with retry and error arguments. Function must return delay in milliseconds ( 0 return value cancels retry).

Note: if retries is number , ENOTFOUND and ENETUNREACH error will not be retried (see full list in is-retry-allowed module).

followRedirect

Type: boolean

Default: true

Defines if redirect responses should be followed automatically.

Streams

stream method will return Duplex stream with additional events:

request event to get the request object of the request.

Tip: You can use request event to abort request:

got.stream( 'github.com' ) .on( 'request' , req => setTimeout( () => req.abort(), 50 ));

response event to get the response object of the final request.

redirect event to get the response object of a redirect. The second argument is options for the next request to the redirect location.

error event emitted in case of protocol error (like ENOTFOUND etc.) or status error (4xx or 5xx). The second argument is the body of the server response in case of status error. The third argument is response object.

Sets options.method to the method name and makes a request.

Errors

Each error contains (if available) statusCode , statusMessage , host , hostname , method and path properties to make debugging easier.

In Promise mode, the response is attached to the error.

When a request fails. Contains a code property with error class code, like ECONNREFUSED .

When reading from response stream fails.

When json option is enabled and JSON.parse fails.

When server response code is not 2xx. Contains statusCode and statusMessage .

When server redirects you more than 10 times.

Proxies

You can use the tunnel module with the agent option to work with proxies:

const got = require ( 'got' ); const tunnel = require ( 'tunnel' ); got( 'todomvc.com' , { agent : tunnel.httpOverHttp({ proxy : { host : 'localhost' } }) });

Cookies

You can use the cookie module to include cookies in a request:

const got = require ( 'got' ); const cookie = require ( 'cookie' ); got( 'google.com' , { headers : { cookie : cookie.serialize( 'foo' , 'bar' ) } });

Form data

You can use the form-data module to create POST request with form data:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const got = require ( 'got' ); const FormData = require ( 'form-data' ); const form = new FormData(); form.append( 'my_file' , fs.createReadStream( '/foo/bar.jpg' )); got.post( 'google.com' , { body : form });

OAuth

You can use the oauth-1.0a module to create a signed OAuth request:

const got = require ( 'got' ); const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ); const OAuth = require ( 'oauth-1.0a' ); const oauth = OAuth({ consumer : { key : process.env.CONSUMER_KEY, secret : process.env.CONSUMER_SECRET }, signature_method : 'HMAC-SHA1' , hash_function : ( baseString, key ) => crypto.createHmac( 'sha1' , key).update(baseString).digest( 'base64' ) }); const token = { key : process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN, secret : process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN_SECRET }; const url = 'https://api.twitter.com/1.1/statuses/home_timeline.json' ; got(url, { headers : oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize({url, method : 'GET' }, token)), json : true });

Unix Domain Sockets

Requests can also be sent via unix domain sockets. Use the following URL scheme: PROTOCOL://unix:SOCKET:PATH .

PROTOCOL - http or https (optional)

- or (optional) SOCKET - absolute path to a unix domain socket, e.g. /var/run/docker.sock

- absolute path to a unix domain socket, e.g. PATH - request path, e.g. /v2/keys

got( 'http://unix:/var/run/docker.sock:/containers/json' ); got( 'unix:/var/run/docker.sock:/containers/json' );

Tip

It's a good idea to set the 'user-agent' header so the provider can more easily see how their resource is used. By default, it's the URL to this repo.

const got = require ( 'got' ); const pkg = require ( './package.json' ); got( 'todomvc.com' , { headers : { 'user-agent' : `my-module/ ${pkg.version} (https://github.com/username/my-module)` } });

