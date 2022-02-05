Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js

Install

npm install got

Take a peek

JSON mode

Got has a dedicated option for handling JSON payload.\ Furthermore, the promise exposes a .json<T>() function that returns Promise<T> .

import got from 'got' ; const {data} = await got.post( 'https://httpbin.org/anything' , { json : { hello : 'world' } }).json(); console .log(data);

For advanced JSON usage, check out the parseJson and stringifyJson options.

For more useful tips like this, visit the Tips page.

Highlights

Got plugins

got4aws - Got convenience wrapper to interact with AWS v4 signed APIs

- Got convenience wrapper to interact with AWS v4 signed APIs gh-got - Got convenience wrapper to interact with the GitHub API

- Got convenience wrapper to interact with the GitHub API gl-got - Got convenience wrapper to interact with the GitLab API

- Got convenience wrapper to interact with the GitLab API gotql - Got convenience wrapper to interact with GraphQL using JSON-parsed queries instead of strings

- Got convenience wrapper to interact with GraphQL using JSON-parsed queries instead of strings got-fetch - Got with a fetch interface

- Got with a interface got-scraping - Got wrapper specifically designed for web scraping purposes

- Got wrapper specifically designed for web scraping purposes got-ssrf - Got wrapper to protect server-side requests against SSRF attacks

Legacy

travis-got - Got convenience wrapper to interact with the Travis API

graphql-got - Got convenience wrapper to interact with GraphQL

Comparison

* It's almost API compatible with the browser fetch API.\ ** Need to switch the protocol manually. Doesn't accept PUSH streams and doesn't reuse HTTP/2 sessions.\ *** Currently, only DownloadProgress event is supported, UploadProgress event is not supported.\ ¹ Requires Node.js 15.10.0 or above.\ ❇️ Almost-stable feature, but the API may change. Don't hesitate to try it out!\ ❔ Feature in early stage of development. Very experimental.

Click here to see the install size of the Got dependencies.

Maintainers

These amazing companies are using Got

Segment is a happy user of Got! Got powers the main backend API that our app talks to. It's used by our in-house RPC client that we use to communicate with all microservices. — Vadim Demedes

Antora, a static site generator for creating documentation sites, uses Got to download the UI bundle. In Antora, the UI bundle (aka theme) is maintained as a separate project. That project exports the UI as a zip file we call the UI bundle. The main site generator downloads that UI from a URL using Got and streams it to vinyl-zip to extract the files. Those files go on to be used to create the HTML pages and supporting assets. — Dan Allen

GetVoIP is happily using Got in production. One of the unique capabilities of Got is the ability to handle Unix sockets which enables us to build a full control interfaces for our docker stack. — Daniel Kalen

We're using Got inside of Exoframe to handle all the communication between CLI and server. Exoframe is a self-hosted tool that allows simple one-command deployments using Docker. — Tim Ermilov

Karaoke Mugen uses Got to fetch content updates from its online server. — Axel Terizaki

Renovate uses Got, gh-got and gl-got to send millions of queries per day to GitHub, GitLab, npmjs, PyPi, Packagist, Docker Hub, Terraform, CircleCI, and more. — Rhys Arkins

Resistbot uses Got to communicate from the API frontend where all correspondence ingresses to the officials lookup database in back. — Chris Erickson

Natural Cycles is using Got to communicate with all kinds of 3rd-party REST APIs (over 9000!). — Kirill Groshkov

Microlink is a cloud browser as an API service that uses Got widely as the main HTTP client, serving ~22M requests a month, every time a network call needs to be performed. — Kiko Beats

We’re using Got at Radity. Thanks for such an amazing work! — Mirzayev Farid

Got has been a crucial component of Apify's scraping for years. We use it to extract data from billions of web pages every month, and we really appreciate the powerful API and extensibility, which allowed us to build our own specialized HTTP client on top of Got. The support has always been stellar too. — Ondra Urban

