got

got

by Sindre Sorhus
12.0.0

🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js

Overview

22.1M

GitHub Stars

10.9K

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

165

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js HTTP, Node.js HTTP Request

Average Rating

4.1/5
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation

Readme

Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js

Downloads Install size

See how Got compares to other HTTP libraries

For browser usage, we recommend Ky by the same people.

Support questions should be asked here.

Install

$ npm install got

Take a peek

JSON mode

Got has a dedicated option for handling JSON payload.\ Furthermore, the promise exposes a .json<T>() function that returns Promise<T>.

import got from 'got';

const {data} = await got.post('https://httpbin.org/anything', {
    json: {
        hello: 'world'
    }
}).json();

console.log(data);
//=> {"hello": "world"}

For advanced JSON usage, check out the parseJson and stringifyJson options.

For more useful tips like this, visit the Tips page.

Highlights

Documentation

Main API

Timeouts and retries

Advanced creation

Cache, Proxy and UNIX sockets

Integration

Migration guides

Got plugins

  • got4aws - Got convenience wrapper to interact with AWS v4 signed APIs
  • gh-got - Got convenience wrapper to interact with the GitHub API
  • gl-got - Got convenience wrapper to interact with the GitLab API
  • gotql - Got convenience wrapper to interact with GraphQL using JSON-parsed queries instead of strings
  • got-fetch - Got with a fetch interface
  • got-scraping - Got wrapper specifically designed for web scraping purposes
  • got-ssrf - Got wrapper to protect server-side requests against SSRF attacks

Legacy

  • travis-got - Got convenience wrapper to interact with the Travis API
  • graphql-got - Got convenience wrapper to interact with GraphQL

Comparison

gotrequestnode-fetchkyaxiossuperagent
HTTP/2 support✔️¹✔️**
Browser support✔️*✔️✔️✔️
Promise API✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Stream API✔️✔️Node.js only✔️
Pagination API✔️
Request cancelation✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
RFC compliant caching✔️
Cookies (out-of-box)✔️✔️
Follows redirects✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Retries on failure✔️✔️✔️
Progress events✔️✔️***Browser only✔️
Handles gzip/deflate✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Advanced timeouts✔️
Timings✔️✔️
Errors with metadata✔️✔️✔️
JSON mode✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Custom defaults✔️✔️✔️✔️
Composable✔️✔️
Hooks✔️✔️✔️
* It's almost API compatible with the browser fetch API.\ ** Need to switch the protocol manually. Doesn't accept PUSH streams and doesn't reuse HTTP/2 sessions.\ *** Currently, only DownloadProgress event is supported, UploadProgress event is not supported.\ ¹ Requires Node.js 15.10.0 or above.\ ❇️ Almost-stable feature, but the API may change. Don't hesitate to try it out!\ ❔ Feature in early stage of development. Very experimental.

Click here to see the install size of the Got dependencies.

Maintainers

Sindre Sorhus, Szymon Marczak
Former

These amazing companies are using Got

Segment is a happy user of Got! Got powers the main backend API that our app talks to. It's used by our in-house RPC client that we use to communicate with all microservices.

Vadim Demedes

Antora, a static site generator for creating documentation sites, uses Got to download the UI bundle. In Antora, the UI bundle (aka theme) is maintained as a separate project. That project exports the UI as a zip file we call the UI bundle. The main site generator downloads that UI from a URL using Got and streams it to vinyl-zip to extract the files. Those files go on to be used to create the HTML pages and supporting assets.

Dan Allen

GetVoIP is happily using Got in production. One of the unique capabilities of Got is the ability to handle Unix sockets which enables us to build a full control interfaces for our docker stack.

Daniel Kalen

We're using Got inside of Exoframe to handle all the communication between CLI and server. Exoframe is a self-hosted tool that allows simple one-command deployments using Docker.

Tim Ermilov

Karaoke Mugen uses Got to fetch content updates from its online server.

Axel Terizaki

Renovate uses Got, gh-got and gl-got to send millions of queries per day to GitHub, GitLab, npmjs, PyPi, Packagist, Docker Hub, Terraform, CircleCI, and more.

Rhys Arkins

Resistbot uses Got to communicate from the API frontend where all correspondence ingresses to the officials lookup database in back.

Chris Erickson

Natural Cycles is using Got to communicate with all kinds of 3rd-party REST APIs (over 9000!).

Kirill Groshkov

Microlink is a cloud browser as an API service that uses Got widely as the main HTTP client, serving ~22M requests a month, every time a network call needs to be performed.

Kiko Beats

We’re using Got at Radity. Thanks for such an amazing work!

Mirzayev Farid

Got has been a crucial component of Apify's scraping for years. We use it to extract data from billions of web pages every month, and we really appreciate the powerful API and extensibility, which allowed us to build our own specialized HTTP client on top of Got. The support has always been stellar too.

Ondra Urban

For enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of got and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

100
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

When I have to call APIs in my application I use got which is super easy and requires so much less time to code, simple and straightforward syntax, easy to read/write. I used to have request in my code and which is now not maintained and it was super easy to migrate from it. The best part about this library is it is designed specifically for backend and lives up to the expectations. I got so many features over request package which it offers, pagination API and retries on failures are so helpful. Easy to migrate and documentation is very detailed. The only downside is it requires node 12 if you have old versions you might go with other HTTP packages.

0
rajamcasoftIndia43 Ratings45 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation

I have started using this package while the request package deprecated. A simple and powerful library for http request with complete integration notes. Supports all the http verbs. And one interesting feature is the retry option. No need to retry in our code manually after failure. We can give the retry option for the needed status codes. Based on this it will automatically retry and give the result. This will be helpful on our application while there is network issues.

0
Kamrul Islam ShahinChittagong, Bangladesh73 Ratings53 Reviews
B.Sc in Computer Science and Engineering @ CUET 🌱 Educator 💻 Programmer 🌐 Developer
December 17, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

A powerful library for creating HTTP/s and almost all API requests using NodeJS. It maintains great communication between the frontend and backend. A great alternative to the "request" package. Loved it.

1
liorgrossman
shafayet140405252 Ratings72 Reviews
December 22, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

The best http/s request library that I used most of the time while building node.js application. Previously I have used 'request' package which is now deprecated that's why I chose this package. It is almost all the features and a very powerful library.

0
Pereira-Lucas27 Ratings61 Reviews
November 8, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

Very similar to Axios, they got the same functionalities (Got supports HTTP/2 !). Very easy to use and it the documentation is clear. Perfect to connect your application to your back-end.

0

