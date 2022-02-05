Sindre's open source work is supported by the community.
Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js
See how Got compares to other HTTP libraries
For browser usage, we recommend Ky by the same people.
$ npm install got
Got has a dedicated option for handling JSON payload.\
Furthermore, the promise exposes a
.json<T>() function that returns
Promise<T>.
import got from 'got';
const {data} = await got.post('https://httpbin.org/anything', {
json: {
hello: 'world'
}
}).json();
console.log(data);
//=> {"hello": "world"}
For advanced JSON usage, check out the
parseJson and
stringifyJson options.
got4aws - Got convenience wrapper to interact with AWS v4 signed APIs
gh-got - Got convenience wrapper to interact with the GitHub API
gl-got - Got convenience wrapper to interact with the GitLab API
gotql - Got convenience wrapper to interact with GraphQL using JSON-parsed queries instead of strings
got-fetch - Got with a
fetch interface
got-scraping - Got wrapper specifically designed for web scraping purposes
got-ssrf - Got wrapper to protect server-side requests against SSRF attacks
got
request
node-fetch
ky
axios
superagent
|HTTP/2 support
|✔️¹
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔️**
|Browser support
|❌
|❌
|✔️*
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Promise API
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Stream API
|✔️
|✔️
|Node.js only
|❌
|❌
|✔️
|Pagination API
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Request cancelation
|✔️
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|RFC compliant caching
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Cookies (out-of-box)
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Follows redirects
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Retries on failure
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|✔️
|❌
|✔️
|Progress events
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|✔️***
|Browser only
|✔️
|Handles gzip/deflate
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Advanced timeouts
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Timings
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Errors with metadata
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|JSON mode
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Custom defaults
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Composable
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔️
|Hooks
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Issues open
|Issues closed
|Downloads
|Coverage
|TBD
|Build
|Bugs
|Dependents
|Install size
|GitHub stars
|TypeScript support
|Last commit
* It's almost API compatible with the browser
fetch API.\
** Need to switch the protocol manually. Doesn't accept PUSH streams and doesn't reuse HTTP/2 sessions.\
*** Currently, only
DownloadProgress event is supported,
UploadProgress event is not supported.\
¹ Requires Node.js 15.10.0 or above.\
❇️ Almost-stable feature, but the API may change. Don't hesitate to try it out!\
❔ Feature in early stage of development. Very experimental.
|Sindre Sorhus
|Szymon Marczak
Segment is a happy user of Got! Got powers the main backend API that our app talks to. It's used by our in-house RPC client that we use to communicate with all microservices.
Antora, a static site generator for creating documentation sites, uses Got to download the UI bundle. In Antora, the UI bundle (aka theme) is maintained as a separate project. That project exports the UI as a zip file we call the UI bundle. The main site generator downloads that UI from a URL using Got and streams it to vinyl-zip to extract the files. Those files go on to be used to create the HTML pages and supporting assets.
GetVoIP is happily using Got in production. One of the unique capabilities of Got is the ability to handle Unix sockets which enables us to build a full control interfaces for our docker stack.
We're using Got inside of Exoframe to handle all the communication between CLI and server. Exoframe is a self-hosted tool that allows simple one-command deployments using Docker.
Karaoke Mugen uses Got to fetch content updates from its online server.
Renovate uses Got, gh-got and gl-got to send millions of queries per day to GitHub, GitLab, npmjs, PyPi, Packagist, Docker Hub, Terraform, CircleCI, and more.
Resistbot uses Got to communicate from the API frontend where all correspondence ingresses to the officials lookup database in back.
Natural Cycles is using Got to communicate with all kinds of 3rd-party REST APIs (over 9000!).
Microlink is a cloud browser as an API service that uses Got widely as the main HTTP client, serving ~22M requests a month, every time a network call needs to be performed.
We’re using Got at Radity. Thanks for such an amazing work!
Got has been a crucial component of Apify's scraping for years. We use it to extract data from billions of web pages every month, and we really appreciate the powerful API and extensibility, which allowed us to build our own specialized HTTP client on top of Got. The support has always been stellar too.
When I have to call APIs in my application I use got which is super easy and requires so much less time to code, simple and straightforward syntax, easy to read/write. I used to have request in my code and which is now not maintained and it was super easy to migrate from it. The best part about this library is it is designed specifically for backend and lives up to the expectations. I got so many features over request package which it offers, pagination API and retries on failures are so helpful. Easy to migrate and documentation is very detailed. The only downside is it requires node 12 if you have old versions you might go with other HTTP packages.
I have started using this package while the request package deprecated. A simple and powerful library for http request with complete integration notes. Supports all the http verbs. And one interesting feature is the retry option. No need to retry in our code manually after failure. We can give the retry option for the needed status codes. Based on this it will automatically retry and give the result. This will be helpful on our application while there is network issues.
A powerful library for creating HTTP/s and almost all API requests using NodeJS. It maintains great communication between the frontend and backend. A great alternative to the "request" package. Loved it.
The best http/s request library that I used most of the time while building node.js application. Previously I have used 'request' package which is now deprecated that's why I chose this package. It is almost all the features and a very powerful library.
Very similar to Axios, they got the same functionalities (Got supports HTTP/2 !). Very easy to use and it the documentation is clear. Perfect to connect your application to your back-end.