Gorko

A tiny, Sass-powered design-token led utility class generator, with handy helpers, that helps you to power your front-ends with a single source of truth.

Getting started

First up, install Gorko:

npm install gorko

In your Sass (SCSS in this case), import Gorko like so:

@ import '../path/to/your/node_modules/gorko/gorko.scss' ;

This will generate utility classes based on the default configuration. To configure it for yourself, take this default, and create your own. Once it is created import your config before Gorko, like this:

@import 'config' ;

Configuration

This is the default configuration. It is recommended that you use it as your base for your own configuration.

$gorko-base-size : 1rem ; $gorko-size-scale : ( '300' : $gorko-base-size * 0.8 , '400' : $gorko-base-size , '500' : $gorko-base-size * 1.25 , '600' : $gorko-base-size * 1.6 , '700' : $gorko-base-size * 2 , '900' : $gorko-base-size * 3 ); $gorko-colors : ( 'dark' : #1a1a1a , 'light' : #f3f3f3 ); $gorko-config : ( 'bg' : ( 'items' : $gorko-colors , 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'background' ), 'color' : ( 'items' : $gorko-colors , 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'color' ), 'box' : ( 'items' : ( 'block' : 'block' , 'flex' : 'flex' , 'hide' : 'none' , 'show' : 'inherit' ), 'output' : 'responsive' , 'property' : 'display' ), 'font' : ( 'items' : ( 'base' : 'Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif' ), 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'font-family' ), 'gap-top' : ( 'items' : $gorko-size-scale , 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'margin-top' ), 'gap-right' : ( 'items' : $gorko-size-scale , 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'margin-right' ), 'gap-bottom' : ( 'items' : $gorko-size-scale , 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'margin-bottom' ), 'gap-left' : ( 'items' : $gorko-size-scale , 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'margin-left' ), 'pad-top' : ( 'items' : $gorko-size-scale , 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'padding-top' ), 'pad-right' : ( 'items' : $gorko-size-scale , 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'padding-right' ), 'pad-bottom' : ( 'items' : $gorko-size-scale , 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'padding-bottom' ), 'pad-left' : ( 'items' : $gorko-size-scale , 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'padding-left' ), 'stack' : ( 'items' : ( '300' : 0 , '400' : 10 , '500' : 20 , '600' : 30 , '700' : 40 ), 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'z-index' ), 'text' : ( 'items' : $gorko-size-scale , 'output' : 'responsive' , 'property' : 'font-size' ), 'weight' : ( 'items' : ( 'light' : '300' , 'regular' : '400' , 'bold' : '700' ), 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'font-weight' ), 'width' : ( 'items' : ( 'full' : '100%' , 'half' : percentage( 1 / 2 ), 'quarter' : percentage( 1 / 4 ), 'third' : percentage( 1 / 3 ) ), 'output' : 'responsive' , 'property' : 'width' ), 'breakpoints' : ( 'sm' : '(min-width: 36em)' , 'md' : '(min-width: 48em)' , 'lg' : '(min-width: 62em)' ) );

Base size (optional)

$gorko-base-size

The base size for the size ratio calculations. It is only required for the default configuration.

Size scale (optional)

$gorko-size-scale

This takes the base size and by default, generates a major third size scale. This can be set to whatever scale you like.

If this is not set, the get-size function will use the default configuration.

Colors (optional)

$gorko-colors

A collection of key/value pairs that by default, generate text and background colour utilities.

If this is not set, the get-color function will use the default configuration.

Gorko config (required)

$gorko-config

🚨 Without this set, Gorko won’t work. 🚨

It contains all of the utility class definitions and breakpoint definitions that the generator and mixins use.

You can add as many or as little utility class definitions as you like—likewise for breakpoint definitions.

Breakpoints

The breakpoints map in $gorko-config defines media queries for the utility class generator. By default, the are set as follows:

'breakpoints': ( 'sm' : '(min-width: 36em)' , 'md' : '(min-width: 48em)' , 'lg' : '(min-width: 62em)' )

You can add as many or as little of these as you like and call them whatever you like. The only requirement is that the value is a valid media query.

Utility Class Generator

The utility class generator loops through $gorko-config looking for items that have a valid utility class structure. The following structure is required to generate a utility class:

' width ':( 'items' :( 'full' : '100%' , 'half' : '50%' ), 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'width' ),;

The first key is the name of the utility and that contains a Sass map. Inside that map, you need to have the following:

items : a map of key/value pairs which link a utility class to a CSS property’s value. If you want to use CSS Custom Properties, this should be the string key, referencing the 'css-vars' $gorko-config group that you want to use

: a map of key/value pairs which link a utility class to a CSS property’s value. If you want to use CSS Custom Properties, this should be the string key, referencing the group that you want to use output : this must be responsive or standard . If you set it to responsive , it will generate the same utility class for every breakpoint that is defined .

: this must be or . If you set it to , it will generate the same utility class for . property : the CSS property that this utility controls.

Example outputs

The above structure would output the following utility classes:

.width-full { width : 100% ; } .width-half { width : 50% ; }

If we set the output to be responsive , with the default breakpoints defined, the output would be as follows:

.width-full { width : 100% ; } .width-half { width : 50% ; } @ media (min-width: 36em ) { .sm \ :width-full { width : 100% ; } .sm \ :width-half { width : 50% ; } } @ media (min-width: 48em ) { .md \ :width-full { width : 100% ; } .md \ :width-half { width : 50% ; } } @ media (min-width: 62em ) { .lg \ :width-full { width : 100% ; } .lg \ :width-half { width : 50% ; } }

Generating Utility Classes On Demand

The default behaviour of Gorko is to generate utility classes, but in the spirit of being as flexible as possible, you can stop it doing that by setting $generate-utility-classes to false when you pull Gorko into your project, like this:

$generate-utility-classes : false; @ import 'config' ; @ import '../path/to/your/node_modules/gorko/gorko.scss' ;

We might want to generate those utility classes later on in the CSS, though, so we use the generate-utility-classes() mixin anywhere after Gorko has been pulled in.

$generate-utility-classes : false; @ import 'config' ; @ import '../path/to/your/node_modules/gorko/gorko.scss' ; body { display : grid; place-items: center; } @ include generate-utility-classes();

Using CSS Custom Properties

See a demo repo

You might want to use CSS Custom Properties instead of static references to tokens. To do so with Gorko, you need to make a couple of adjustments to your $gorko-config .

Firstly, at the top, you need to add a css-vars group which has a key and a value, which should be a map of tokens.

$gorko-config : ( 'css-vars' : ( 'color' : $gorko-colors , 'weight' : ( 'bold' : 700 , 'black' : 900 ) ) );

In this example, we have defined a 'color' group which uses $gorko-colors , but also a 'weight' group where we have defined key value pairs, just like we do in the utility class generator.

This will now generate a collection of CSS Custom properties like this:

:root { --color-dark : #1a1a1a ; --color-light : #f3f3f3 ; --weight-bold : 700 ; --weight-black : 900 ; }

To use CSS Custom Properties in a utility class, we need to first, switch 'items' to be a reference to the 'css-vars' group we want, then set 'css-vars' to be true .

'bg': ( 'items' : 'color' , 'css-vars' : true, 'output' : 'standard' , 'property' : 'background' )

Now, the background utility classes will look like this:

.bg-dark { background : var (--color-dark); } .bg-light { background : var (--color-light); }

Note: You can use a combination of CSS Custom Properties and static references to tokens for different utility classes. Gorko is flexible enough to let you do what works for you and your team.

When you enable CSS custom properties, Gorko will generate the :root blocks for you, but sometimes, you might want those :root blocks not to be rendered. This is common if you are generating more than one CSS bundle. To disable the generation of CSS Custom Property blocks, set $generate-css-vars = false; , before you import Gorko, just like generating utility classes on demand.

Using themes

This feature requires Custom Properties

A handy part of the Custom Property support with Gorko is the ability to generate multiple themes. These themes can power dark mode with @media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) or be prefixed with whatever scheme you like.

Let’s say you want a dark mode that both honours the user’s preference, via a media query, and also, can be toggled. The toggle version could use [data-theme="dark"] as its prefix. We’ll generate a default light theme too.

First, we set some values.

$gorko-colors : ( 'dark' : #1a1a1a , 'light' : #f3f3f3 ); $light-colors : ( 'text' : map-get( $gorko-colors , 'dark' ), 'bg' : map-get( $gorko-colors , 'light' ) ); $dark-colors : ( 'text' : map-get( $gorko-colors , 'light' ), 'bg' : map-get( $gorko-colors , 'dark' ) );

Then, we tweak $gorko-config .

$gorko-config : ( 'css-vars' : ( 'themes' : ( 'default' : ( 'tokens' : ( 'color' : $light-colors ) ), 'dark' : ( 'prefers-color-scheme' : 'dark' , 'tokens' : ( 'color' : $dark-colors ) ), 'dark-toggle' : ( 'prefix' : '[data-theme="dark"]' , 'tokens' : ( 'color' : $dark-colors ) ) ) ), /// the rest of your config );

This then generates the following Custom Properties:

:root { --color-text : #1a1a1a ; --color-bg : #f3f3f3 ; } @ media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) { :root { --color-text : #f3f3f3 ; --color-bg : #1a1a1a ; } } [data-theme='dark'] { --color-text : #f3f3f3 ; --color-bg : #1a1a1a ; }

Now, we can style elements like so and regardless of what theme is selected, we won’t have to change our CSS:

.my-element { background : var (--color-bg); text : var (--color-text); }

A complete theme map looks like this:

'dark-toggle': ( // Name required 'prefix' : '[data-theme="dark"]' , // Optional. Will be :root if not set 'prefers-color-scheme' : 'dark' , // Optional. Will generate @media rule if set 'tokens' : ( // Required. Map of key value pairs 'color' : ( 'primary' : #1a1a1a , 'secondary' : #f3f3f ) ) )

You can generate as many themes with whatever prefix you can think up!

You could also generate color utility classes using the generator that use these custom properties.

Namespaces

Gorko supports 'namespacing' both the generated class and variable names by allowing you to specify a prefix. This is done using the namespace map within $gorko-config . The default namespace config looks like this:

$gorko-config : ( 'namespace' : ( 'prefix' : '' , // string 'classes' : true, // boolean or string 'css-vars' : false // boolean or string ) )

Namespace Settings

prefix

Specifying a value for prefix will append that value to classes (by default) and css variables (opt-in). You are responsible for appending any separating character, such as a dash or underscore. For example, if your namespace is my-app- , you need to add the trailing - character in the 'prefix' section.

classes

Accepts either a boolean value indicating that the prefix should be applied to generated utility classes OR a string, which allows you to override the global prefix

Accepts either a boolean value indicating that the prefix should be applied to css-vars OR a string, which allows you to override the global prefix

Examples

Minimal Configuration: This configuration would prepend my- to the beginning of generated utility classes, but would not modify css variable names:

$gorko-config : ( 'namespace' : ( 'prefix' : 'my-' ) )

Everything prefixed: This configuration applies the prefix to both utility classes and css variables:

$gorko-config : ( 'namespace' : ( 'prefix' : 'my-' , 'css-vars' : true ) )

Separate prefixes: This configuration gives you the ability to provide different prefixes for utility classes and css variables:

$gorko-config : ( 'namespace' : ( 'classes' : 'my-class-' , 'css-vars' : 'my-var-' ) )

Sass functions

There are a couple of handy functions that give you access to configuration settings.

Get color

get-color($key: string)

Takes the passed $key and attempts to retrieve a match from $gorko-colors .

Example

Using the default config:

$dark = get- color ('dark');

Get utility value

get-utility-value($key: string, $value-key: string)

Returns back the value for a utility class so you can use it directly.

Example

Using the default config:

font-weight : get-utility-value( 'weight' , 'light' );

Get size

get-size($ratio-key: string)

Tries to match the passed $ratio-key with the $gorko-size-scale . Returns null if it can’t find a match.

Example

Using the default config:

$my-size : get-size( '500' );

Sass mixins

Apply utility

apply-utility($key: string, $value-key: string)

Grab the property and value of one of the $gorko-config utilities that the generator will generate a class for.

Example

Using the default config:

.my-element { @ include apply-utility( 'weight' , 'bold' ); }

Media query

media-query($key: string)

Pass in the key of one of your breakpoints set in $gorko-config['breakpoints'] and this mixin will generate the media query with your configured value.

Example

Using the default config:

.my-element { @ include media-query( 'md' ) { background : goldenrod; } }

Output:

@ media (min-width: 48em ) { .my-element { background : goldenrod; } }

