gorillascript

by Cameron Knight
0.9.10 (see all)

GorillaScript is a compile-to-JavaScript language designed to empower the user while attempting to prevent some common errors.

Overview

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

To install: sudo npm install -g gorillascript

Run a script: gorilla /path/to/script.gs

Compile a script: gorilla -c /path/to/script.gs

More options: gorilla --help

For documentation, see http://ckknight.github.io/gorillascript/

To suggest a feature or report a bug: http://github.com/ckknight/gorillascript/issues/

If you have questions or would like to chat about GorillaScript, join us at #gorillascript on Freenode IRC or on http://webchat.freenode.net/?channels=gorillascript.

Source repository: git://github.com/ckknight/gorillascript.git

