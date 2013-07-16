GorillaScript is a compile-to-JavaScript language designed to empower the user while attempting to prevent some common errors.

To install: sudo npm install -g gorillascript

Run a script: gorilla /path/to/script.gs

Compile a script: gorilla -c /path/to/script.gs

More options: gorilla --help

For documentation, see http://ckknight.github.io/gorillascript/

To suggest a feature or report a bug: http://github.com/ckknight/gorillascript/issues/

If you have questions or would like to chat about GorillaScript, join us at #gorillascript on Freenode IRC or on http://webchat.freenode.net/?channels=gorillascript.

Source repository: git://github.com/ckknight/gorillascript.git