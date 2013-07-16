GorillaScript is a compile-to-JavaScript language designed to empower the user while attempting to prevent some common errors.
To install: sudo npm install -g gorillascript
Run a script: gorilla /path/to/script.gs
Compile a script: gorilla -c /path/to/script.gs
More options: gorilla --help
For documentation, see http://ckknight.github.io/gorillascript/
To suggest a feature or report a bug: http://github.com/ckknight/gorillascript/issues/
If you have questions or would like to chat about GorillaScript, join us at #gorillascript on Freenode IRC or on http://webchat.freenode.net/?channels=gorillascript.
Source repository: git://github.com/ckknight/gorillascript.git