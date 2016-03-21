Build mobile apps with simple HTML, CSS, and JS components.
git clone https://github.com/twbs/ratchet.git or just download the bundled CSS and JS
Take note that our master branch is our active, unstable development branch and that if you're looking to download a stable copy of the repo, check the tagged downloads.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:
ratchet/
├── css/
│ ├── ratchet.css
│ ├── ratchet.min.css
│ ├── ratchet-theme-android.css
│ ├── ratchet-theme-android.min.css
│ ├── ratchet-theme-ios.css
│ └── ratchet-theme-ios.min.css
├── js/
│ ├── ratchet.js
│ └── ratchet.min.js
└── fonts/
├── ratchicons.eot
├── ratchicons.svg
├── ratchicons.ttf
└── ratchicons.woff
We provide compiled CSS and JS (
ratchet.*), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS (
ratchet.min.*). The Ratchicon fonts are included, as are the optional Android and iOS platform themes.
Ratchet's documentation is built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at http://goratchet.com. The docs may also be run locally.
gem install rouge.
/ratchet directory, run
jekyll serve in the command line.
Learn more about using Jekyll by reading its documentation.
Documentation for v1.0.2 has been made available for the time being at http://goratchet.com/1.0.2/ while folks transition to Ratchet 2.
Previous releases and their documentation are also available for download.
Questions or discussions about Ratchet should happen in the Google group or hit us up on Twitter @GoRatchet.
Please file a GitHub issue to report a bug. When reporting a bug, be sure to follow the contributor guidelines.
A small list of "gotchas" is provided below for designers and developers starting to work with Ratchet.
file:// protocol); consequently, Ratchet does not work when opened directly as a file.
python -m SimpleHTTPServer <port> to serve up the files in the current directory to
http://localhost:<port>
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Ratchet is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to these rules whenever possible.
Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.
Connor Sears
Created by Connor Sears, Dave Gamache, and Jacob Thornton.
Ratchet is licensed under the MIT License.