A node.js library for the Google Places API

googleplaces.js makes it easy to talk to the Google Places API from your Node.js application

can i use in the browser?

Google already maintains a dedicated client side JavaScript library

what's supported in 0.5.0?

can i contribute?

Yes, fork, hack and send me a PR

This library hopes to support everything served Google Places webservice

get started

1. google

Enable Google Places API on Google API Console Create an app Enable the Places API Create credentials



2. npm

npm install googleplaces

3. configure

export GOOGLE_PLACES_API_KEY = "your key here" export GOOGLE_PLACES_OUTPUT_FORMAT = "json"

examples

See tests