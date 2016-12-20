This library implements the following Google Maps APIs, and can be also used by Google Maps for Work users.
npm install googlemaps
Google Places API - NOT COMPLETED
var publicConfig = {
key: '<YOUR-KEY>',
stagger_time: 1000, // for elevationPath
encode_polylines: false,
secure: true, // use https
proxy: 'http://127.0.0.1:9999' // optional, set a proxy for HTTP requests
};
var gmAPI = new GoogleMapsAPI(publicConfig);
// or in case you are using Google Maps for Work
var enterpriseConfig = {
google_client_id: '<YOUR-CLIENT-ID>', // to use Google Maps for Work
google_private_key: '<YOUR-PRIVATE-KEY>', // to use Google Maps for Work
google_channel: '<YOUR-CHANNEL>' // to use Google Maps for Work application usage tracking
stagger_time: 1000, // for elevationPath
encode_polylines: false,
secure: true, // use https
proxy: 'http://127.0.0.1:9999' // optional, set a proxy for HTTP requests
};
var gmAPI = new GoogleMapsAPI(enterpriseConfig);
// geocode API
var geocodeParams = {
"address": "121, Curtain Road, EC2A 3AD, London UK",
"components": "components=country:GB",
"bounds": "55,-1|54,1",
"language": "en",
"region": "uk"
};
gmAPI.geocode(geocodeParams, function(err, result){
console.log(result);
});
// reverse geocode API
var reverseGeocodeParams = {
"latlng": "51.1245,-0.0523",
"result_type": "postal_code",
"language": "en",
"location_type": "APPROXIMATE"
};
gmAPI.reverseGeocode(reverseGeocodeParams, function(err, result){
console.log(result);
});
Check out the unit tests for more APIs examples.
var gmAPI = new GoogleMapsAPI();
var params = {
center: '444 W Main St Lock Haven PA',
zoom: 15,
size: '500x400',
maptype: 'roadmap',
markers: [
{
location: '300 W Main St Lock Haven, PA',
label : 'A',
color : 'green',
shadow : true
},
{
location: '444 W Main St Lock Haven, PA',
icon: 'http://chart.apis.google.com/chart?chst=d_map_pin_icon&chld=cafe%7C996600'
}
],
style: [
{
feature: 'road',
element: 'all',
rules: {
hue: '0x00ff00'
}
}
],
path: [
{
color: '0x0000ff',
weight: '5',
points: [
'41.139817,-77.454439',
'41.138621,-77.451596'
]
}
]
};
gmAPI.staticMap(params); // return static map URL
gmAPI.staticMap(params, function(err, binaryImage) {
// fetch asynchronously the binary image
});
This example prints the URL for the Static Map image: "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?center=444%20W%20Main%20St%20Lock%20Haven%20PA&zoom=15&size=500x400&maptype=roadmap&markers=color%3Agreen%7Clabel%3AA%7Cshadow%3Atrue%7C300%20W%20Main%20St%20Lock%20Haven%2C%20PA&markers=icon%3Ahttp%3A%2F%2Fchart.apis.google.com%2Fchart%3Fchst%3Dd_map_pin_icon%26chld%3Dcafe%257C996600%7C444%20W%20Main%20St%20Lock%20Haven%2C%20PA&path=weight%3A5%7Ccolor%3A0x0000ff%7Cenc%3A%7BbbzFfyvwMnFwP&style=feature%3Aroad%7Celement%3Aall%7Chue%3A0x00ff00"
By giving gm.staticMap an optional callback, you can retreive the static map PNG data:
You will get a map like:
For custom markers using the
icon parameter, a little-known
scale parameter is also available that makes it possible to use high-resolution custom images on devices with retina displays. Set it to 2 and use it together with a
@2x http-only image URL (Google's API does not support custom marker images served over https), such as:
{
location: '999 Example Road, Earth',
icon: 'http://example.com/path/to/custom-marker@2x.png',
scale: 2
}
Credits to this answer on SO.
var gmAPI = new GoogleMapsAPI();
var params = {
location: '51.507868,-0.087689',
size: '1200x1600',
heading: 108.4,
pitch: 7,
fov: 40
};
var result = gmAPI.streetView(params);
Please refer to the code, tests and the Google Maps API docs for further usage information.
Criticism/Suggestions/Patches/PullRequests are welcome.
Contributions and new issues are welcome!
