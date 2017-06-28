openbase logo
gta

googlecn-translate-api

by Matheus Fernandes
2.3.0 (see all)

A free and unlimited API for Google Translate 💵🚫

Readme

google-translate-api Build Status XO code style Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities

A free and unlimited API for Google Translate 💵🚫

Features

  • Auto language detection
  • Spelling correction
  • Language correction
  • Fast and reliable – it uses the same servers that translate.google.com uses

Install

npm install --save google-translate-api

Usage

From automatic language detection to English:

const translate = require('google-translate-api');

translate('Ik spreek Engels', {to: 'en'}).then(res => {
    console.log(res.text);
    //=> I speak English
    console.log(res.from.language.iso);
    //=> nl
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});

From English to Dutch with a typo:

translate('I spea Dutch!', {from: 'en', to: 'nl'}).then(res => {
    console.log(res.text);
    //=> Ik spreek Nederlands!
    console.log(res.from.text.autoCorrected);
    //=> true
    console.log(res.from.text.value);
    //=> I [speak] Dutch!
    console.log(res.from.text.didYouMean);
    //=> false
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});

Sometimes, the API will not use the auto corrected text in the translation:

translate('I spea Dutch!', {from: 'en', to: 'nl'}).then(res => {
    console.log(res);
    console.log(res.text);
    //=> Ik spea Nederlands!
    console.log(res.from.text.autoCorrected);
    //=> false
    console.log(res.from.text.value);
    //=> I [speak] Dutch!
    console.log(res.from.text.didYouMean);
    //=> true
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});

API

translate(text, options)

text

Type: string

The text to be translated

options

Type: object

from

Type: string Default: auto

The text language. Must be auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js

to

Type: string Default: en

The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.

raw

Type: boolean Default: false

If true, the returned object will have a raw property with the raw response (string) from Google Translate.

Returns an object:

  • text (string) – The translated text.
  • from (object)
    • language (object)
      • didYouMean (boolean) - true if the API suggest a correction in the source language
      • iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the text
    • text (object)
      • autoCorrected (boolean)true if the API has auto corrected the text
      • value (string) – The auto corrected text or the text with suggested corrections
      • didYouMean (booelan)true if the API has suggested corrections to the text
  • raw (string) - If options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise, ''.

Note that res.from.text will only be returned if from.text.autoCorrected or from.text.didYouMean equals to true. In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets ([ ]):

translate('I spea Dutch').then(res => {
    console.log(res.from.text.value);
    //=> I [speak] Dutch
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});

Otherwise, it will be an empty string ('').

License

MIT © Matheus Fernandes

