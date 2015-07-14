openbase logo
goo

googleclientlogin

by Lajos Koszti
0.2.8 (see all)

Google ClientLogin implementation for Node.js. Authenticate into Google services.

Readme

Google's ClientLogin authentication implementation for Node.js

Google Client Login officially deprecated

ClientLogin has been officially deprecated since April 20, 2012 and is now no longer available. Requests to ClientLogin will fail with a HTTP 404 response. We encourage you to migrate to OAuth 2.0 as soon as possible. turned down on April 20, 2015.

Requires at least nodejs 0.4.1

Properties:

errors:

That is an object, filled with the possible error messages.

accountTypes:

An object, where you can set the type of account to request authorization for. properties are: google, hosted, hostedOrGoogle default is hostedOrGoogle

Events:

login:

emitted when login was success

error:

emitted when an error occured. Has two parameters, the response object and the received data

You can access to their names via constants: GoogleClientLogin.events.login or GoogleClientLogin.events.error or you can use 'login' and 'error' as string.

Methods:

login

Starts the login process. It has one optional parameter, which should be an object with two properties:

logincaptcha, logintoken.

The logincaptcha is the user's answer to the captcha question

You will receive the logintoken if the login failed and the CaptchaRequired error code arrived

You must pass both the logincaptcha and logintoken if you must pass a captcha challange

getAuthId

Returns the value of the authId key from the response. If the login was success you will need to use this value to perform additional requests. You must put it into a the Authorization header like this: 'Authorization': 'GoogleLogin auth=' + googleAuth.getAuthId(),

getSID

Returns the value of SID key from the response.

getLSID

Returns the value of LSID key from the response.

isCaptchaRequired

If the login was not success and the user need to pass a captcha challenge this method will return true

getCaptchaUrl

Url of the captcha image

getCaptchaToken

You will need to pass it back to the google with the user's answer to the captcha if the login failed and captcha authentication required.

getError

If the login was not success, google will send back an error code what you can get with this method

After the login was success, you should use the AuthId in each of your requests, see example below

http://code.google.com/apis/gdata/faq.html#clientlogin

list of services:

Namename in googleclientlogin modulevalue
Google Adwords APIsadwords'adwords'
Google Analytics Data APIsanalytics'analytics'
Google Apps APIs (Domain Information & Management)apps'apps'
Google Base Data APIbase'gbase'
Google Sites Data APIsites'jotspot'
Blogger Data APIblogger'blogger'
Book Search Data APIbook'print'
Calendar Data APIcalendar'cl'
Google Code Search Data APIcodesearch'codesearch'
Contacts Data APIcontacts'cp'
Documents List Data APIdocs'writely'
Finance Data APIfinance'finance'
Gmail Atom feedmail'mail'
Health Data APIhealth'health'
Health Data API H9 Sandboxweaver'weaver'
Maps Data APIsmaps'local'
Picasa Web Albums Data APIpicasaweb'lh2'
Sidewiki Data APIsidewiki'annotateweb'
Spreadsheets Data APIspreadsheets'wise'
Webmaster Tools APIwebmastertools'sitemaps'
YouTube Data APIyoutube'youtube'
C2DM Push Notification Servicec2dm'ac2dm'
Google Reader Data API (unofficial)reader'reader'
Google Voice API (unoffical)voice'grandcentral'
Google Music API (unoffical)sj'sj'

How to use:

var GoogleClientLogin = import('googleclientlogin').GoogleClientLogin;
var googleAuth = new GoogleClientLogin({
  email: 'yourmail@gmail.com',
  password: 'yourpassword',
  service: 'contacts',
  accountType: GoogleClientLogin.accountTypes.google
});
googleAuth.on(GoogleClientLogin.events.login, function(){
  // do things with google services
  require('https').request({
    host: 'www.google.com',
    port: 443,
    path: path,
    method: 'GET',
    headers: {
      'Authorization': 'GoogleLogin auth=' + googleAuth.getAuthId(),
      ...
    }
  });
});
googleAuth.on(GoogleClientLogin.events.error, function(e) {
    switch(e.message) {
      case GoogleClientLogin.errors.loginFailed:
        if (this.isCaptchaRequired()) {
          requestCaptchaFromUser(this.getCaptchaUrl(), this.getCaptchaToken());
        } else {
          requestLoginDetailsAgain();
        }
        break;
      case GoogleClientLogin.errors.tokenMissing:
      case GoogleClientLogin.errors.captchaMissing:
        throw new Error('You must pass the both captcha token and the captcha')
        break;
    }
    throw new Error('Unknown error');
  // damn..
});
googleAuth.login();

