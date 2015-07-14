ClientLogin has been officially deprecated since April 20, 2012 and is now no longer available. Requests to ClientLogin will fail with a HTTP 404 response. We encourage you to migrate to OAuth 2.0 as soon as possible. turned down on April 20, 2015.
That is an object, filled with the possible error messages.
An object, where you can set the type of account to request authorization for. properties are: google, hosted, hostedOrGoogle default is hostedOrGoogle
emitted when login was success
emitted when an error occured. Has two parameters, the response object and the received data
You can access to their names via constants: GoogleClientLogin.events.login or GoogleClientLogin.events.error or you can use 'login' and 'error' as string.
Starts the login process. It has one optional parameter, which should be an object with two properties:
logincaptcha, logintoken.
The logincaptcha is the user's answer to the captcha question
You will receive the logintoken if the login failed and the CaptchaRequired error code arrived
You must pass both the logincaptcha and logintoken if you must pass a captcha challange
Returns the value of the authId key from the response. If the login was success you will need to use this value to perform additional requests. You must put it into a the Authorization header like this:
'Authorization': 'GoogleLogin auth=' + googleAuth.getAuthId(),
Returns the value of SID key from the response.
Returns the value of LSID key from the response.
If the login was not success and the user need to pass a captcha challenge this method will return true
Url of the captcha image
You will need to pass it back to the google with the user's answer to the captcha if the login failed and captcha authentication required.
If the login was not success, google will send back an error code what you can get with this method
After the login was success, you should use the AuthId in each of your requests, see example below
http://code.google.com/apis/gdata/faq.html#clientlogin
|Name
|name in googleclientlogin module
|value
|Google Adwords APIs
|adwords
|'adwords'
|Google Analytics Data APIs
|analytics
|'analytics'
|Google Apps APIs (Domain Information & Management)
|apps
|'apps'
|Google Base Data API
|base
|'gbase'
|Google Sites Data API
|sites
|'jotspot'
|Blogger Data API
|blogger
|'blogger'
|Book Search Data API
|book
|'print'
|Calendar Data API
|calendar
|'cl'
|Google Code Search Data API
|codesearch
|'codesearch'
|Contacts Data API
|contacts
|'cp'
|Documents List Data API
|docs
|'writely'
|Finance Data API
|finance
|'finance'
|Gmail Atom feed
|'mail'
|Health Data API
|health
|'health'
|Health Data API H9 Sandbox
|weaver
|'weaver'
|Maps Data APIs
|maps
|'local'
|Picasa Web Albums Data API
|picasaweb
|'lh2'
|Sidewiki Data API
|sidewiki
|'annotateweb'
|Spreadsheets Data API
|spreadsheets
|'wise'
|Webmaster Tools API
|webmastertools
|'sitemaps'
|YouTube Data API
|youtube
|'youtube'
|C2DM Push Notification Service
|c2dm
|'ac2dm'
|Google Reader Data API (unofficial)
|reader
|'reader'
|Google Voice API (unoffical)
|voice
|'grandcentral'
|Google Music API (unoffical)
|sj
|'sj'
var GoogleClientLogin = import('googleclientlogin').GoogleClientLogin;
var googleAuth = new GoogleClientLogin({
email: 'yourmail@gmail.com',
password: 'yourpassword',
service: 'contacts',
accountType: GoogleClientLogin.accountTypes.google
});
googleAuth.on(GoogleClientLogin.events.login, function(){
// do things with google services
require('https').request({
host: 'www.google.com',
port: 443,
path: path,
method: 'GET',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'GoogleLogin auth=' + googleAuth.getAuthId(),
...
}
});
});
googleAuth.on(GoogleClientLogin.events.error, function(e) {
switch(e.message) {
case GoogleClientLogin.errors.loginFailed:
if (this.isCaptchaRequired()) {
requestCaptchaFromUser(this.getCaptchaUrl(), this.getCaptchaToken());
} else {
requestLoginDetailsAgain();
}
break;
case GoogleClientLogin.errors.tokenMissing:
case GoogleClientLogin.errors.captchaMissing:
throw new Error('You must pass the both captcha token and the captcha')
break;
}
throw new Error('Unknown error');
// damn..
});
googleAuth.login();