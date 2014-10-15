Create and refresh a Google OAuth 2.0 authentication token for command-line apps
This module is based on ghauth which does the same thing for GitHub tokens
You can learn about Google tokens here https://developers.google.com/accounts/docs/OAuth2WebServer
To use this you will need to:
googleauth)
https://www.googleapis.com/auth/gmail.readonly
$ npm install googleauth -g
$ googleauth --scope="https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive" --client_id="foobar" --client_secret="mysecret"
Open the following URL in your browser, then paste the resulting authorization code below:
https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth?scope=https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive&redirect_uri=urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob&response_type=code&client_id=foobar
Google Authorization Code: weeeeeeeeee
{ access_token: 'foo', token_type: 'Bearer', expires_in: 3600, refresh_token: 'bar' }
Because the refresh token is persisted, the next time you run it there will be no prompts, and a fresh google token will be requested from google every time:
$ googleauth
{ access_token: 'freshtokenhere', token_type: 'Bearer', expires_in: 3600, refresh_token: 'bar' }
A JSON file will be created when you first get a token at this location:
path.join(process.env.HOME || process.env.USERPROFILE, '.config', 'googleauth.json')
You can simply delete that file to make
googleauth forget about you.
If you change token settings e.g. add/remove scopes you will have to delete this file first so that
googleauth will prompt you for the authentication flow again.
Pass in args using this CLI syntax:
googleauth --foo=bar. You can pass in multiple scope arguments.
urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob) - you shouldnt need to change this, the default is what makes google use the CLI login flow
~/.config/googleauth.json)
Options are only required for authentication. You don't need to pass them in to refresh a token.