googleauth

Create and refresh a Google OAuth 2.0 authentication token for command-line apps

This module is based on ghauth which does the same thing for GitHub tokens

You can learn about Google tokens here https://developers.google.com/accounts/docs/OAuth2WebServer

To use this you will need to:

have a google account

create a new application at the google developers console

enable an API on your new application (e.g. the gmail API)

create a new client ID for an "Installed application"

store the client ID and client secret in a secure location (you will need them to use googleauth )

) add your email and product name to the "Consent screen" page under the APIs & auth section of your application

for the API you want to access locate the scope URL. e.g. gmail's scope url for read-only is: https://www.googleapis.com/auth/gmail.readonly

Example usage

$ npm install googleauth -g $ googleauth --scope= "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive" --client_id= "foobar" --client_secret= "mysecret" Open the following URL in your browser, then paste the resulting authorization code below: https: Google Authorization Code: weeeeeeeeee { access_token: 'foo' , token_type: 'Bearer' , expires_in: 3600 , refresh_token: 'bar' }

Because the refresh token is persisted, the next time you run it there will be no prompts, and a fresh google token will be requested from google every time:

$ googleauth { access_token: 'freshtokenhere' , token_type: 'Bearer' , expires_in: 3600 , refresh_token: 'bar' }

Resetting your token

A JSON file will be created when you first get a token at this location:

path.join(process.env.HOME || process.env.USERPROFILE, '.config' , 'googleauth.json' )

You can simply delete that file to make googleauth forget about you.

If you change token settings e.g. add/remove scopes you will have to delete this file first so that googleauth will prompt you for the authentication flow again.

Options

Pass in args using this CLI syntax: googleauth --foo=bar . You can pass in multiple scope arguments.

client_id (required)

(required) client_secret (required)

(required) scope (required) - authentication scope, googles are usually full URIs

(required) - authentication scope, googles are usually full URIs redirect_uri (default urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob ) - you shouldnt need to change this, the default is what makes google use the CLI login flow

(default ) - you shouldnt need to change this, the default is what makes google use the CLI login flow config_path (default ~/.config/googleauth.json )

Options are only required for authentication. You don't need to pass them in to refresh a token.