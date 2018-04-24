openbase logo
goo

googleanalytics

by Nick Campbell
0.4.0 (see all)

Google Analytics data exporting library for NodeJS

Overview

Readme

Google Analytics

UNMAINTAINED: In case it wasn't clear from the lack of activity, I don't have the time to work on this project anymore.
I'd be happy to transfer ownership to someone else or add someone as a contributor to the project. Please reach out to me
and let me know!


This project doesn't work and hasn't worked for some time due to google removing the use based configuration.
    See more at https://github.com/ncb000gt/node-googleanalytics/issues/36#issuecomment-383822453

Pull data from Google Analytics for use in projects.

The library maintains tracking of the token so that you don't have to and will push the token around with your requests. Should you require a different token, just create a new GA instance. However, this is asynchronous through eventing so if you do want the token you can latch onto the event.

  • Updated for NodeJS 0.6.x *

Usage

With a user and password:

var GA = require('googleanalytics'),
    util = require('util'),
    config = {
        "user": "myusername",
        "password": "mypassword"
    },
    ga = new GA.GA(config);

ga.login(function(err, token) {
    var options = {
        'ids': 'ga:<profileid>',
        'start-date': '2010-09-01',
        'end-date': '2010-09-30',
        'dimensions': 'ga:pagePath',
        'metrics': 'ga:pageviews',
        'sort': '-ga:pagePath'
    };

    ga.get(options, function(err, entries) {
       util.debug(JSON.stringify(entries));
    });
});

If you have already gotten permission from a user, you can simply use the oAuth access token you have:

var GA = require('googleanalytics'),
    util = require('util'),
    config = {
        "token": "XXXXXXXXXXXX"
    },
    ga = new GA.GA(config);

var options = {
    'ids': 'ga:<profileid>',
    'start-date': '2010-09-01',
    'end-date': '2010-09-30',
    'dimensions': 'ga:pagePath',
    'metrics': 'ga:pageviews',
    'sort': '-ga:pagePath'
};

ga.get(options, function(err, entries) {
    util.debug(JSON.stringify(entries));
});

You can specify the type of token by setting 'tokenType', default is 'Bearer'.

See node-gapitoken for easy service account Server to Server authorization flow.

API

  • login([callback]) - The callback is optional. However, if it is given, it is added to the token event.
  • get(options, callback)

Event API

  • token(err, token)
  • entries(err, entries)

Entry API

  • metrics[]
  • dimensions[]

Each array contains objects. These objects contain the following:

  • name - The name of the metric or dimension requested
  • value - The value associated. If the value is a Number, it is parsed for you. Otherwise, it will be a string.

Contributors

License

see license file

