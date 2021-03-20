Google TTS (Text-To-Speech) for node.js
$ npm install --save google-tts-api
$ npm install -D typescript @types/node # Only for TypeScript
Please see CHANGELOG.
|Method
|Options (all optional)
|Return Type
|Handle Long Text
getAudioUrl
lang,
slow,
host
string
getAudioBase64
lang,
slow,
host,
timeout
Promise<string>
getAllAudioUrls
lang,
slow,
host,
splitPunct
{ shortText: string; url: string; }[]
|✅
getAllAudioBase64
lang,
slow,
host,
timeout,
splitPunct
Promise<{ shortText: string; base64: string; }[]>
|✅
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
lang
string
|en
|See all avaiable language code at https://cloud.google.com/speech/docs/languages
slow
boolean
|false
|Use the slow audio speed if set
slow to
true
host
string
|https://translate.google.com
|You can change the
host if the default host could not work in your region (e.g. https://translate.google.com.cn).
timeout
number
|10000 (ms)
|(Only for
getAudioBase64 and
getAllAudioBase64) Set timeout for the HTTP request.
splitPunct
string
|(Only for
getAllAudioUrls and
getAllAudioBase64) Set the punctuation to split the long text to short text. (e.g. "，、。")
getAudioUrl(text, [option])
import * as googleTTS from 'google-tts-api'; // ES6 or TypeScript
const googleTTS = require('google-tts-api'); // CommonJS
// get audio URL
const url = googleTTS.getAudioUrl('Hello World', {
lang: 'en',
slow: false,
host: 'https://translate.google.com',
});
console.log(url); // https://translate.google.com/translate_tts?...
getAudioBase64(text, [option])
import * as googleTTS from 'google-tts-api'; // ES6 or TypeScript
const googleTTS = require('google-tts-api'); // CommonJS
// get base64 text
googleTTS
.getAudioBase64('Hello World', {
lang: 'en',
slow: false,
host: 'https://translate.google.com',
timeout: 10000,
})
.then(console.log) // base64 text
.catch(console.error);
getAllAudioUrls(text, [option]) (For text longer than 200 characters)
import * as googleTTS from 'google-tts-api'; // ES6 or TypeScript
const googleTTS = require('google-tts-api'); // CommonJS
const results = googleTTS.getAllAudioUrls('LONG_TEXT_...', {
lang: 'en',
slow: false,
host: 'https://translate.google.com',
splitPunct: ',.?',
});
console.log(results);
// [
// { shortText: '...', url: '...' },
// { shortText: '...', url: '...' },
// ...
// ];
getAllAudioBase64(text, [option]) (For text longer than 200 characters)
import * as googleTTS from 'google-tts-api'; // ES6 or TypeScript
const googleTTS = require('google-tts-api'); // CommonJS
googleTTS
.getAllAudioBase64('LONG_TEXT_...', {
lang: 'en',
slow: false,
host: 'https://translate.google.com',
timeout: 10000,
splitPunct: ',.?',
})
.then(console.log)
// [
// { shortText: '...', base64: '...' },
// { shortText: '...', base64: '...' },
// ...
// ];
.catch(console.error);
MIT