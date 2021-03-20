Google TTS (Text-To-Speech) for node.js

Installation

$ npm install --save google-tts-api $ npm install -D typescript @types/node

Change Log

Please see CHANGELOG.

Usage

Method Options (all optional) Return Type Handle Long Text getAudioUrl lang , slow , host string getAudioBase64 lang , slow , host , timeout Promise<string> getAllAudioUrls lang , slow , host , splitPunct { shortText: string; url: string; }[] ✅ getAllAudioBase64 lang , slow , host , timeout , splitPunct Promise<{ shortText: string; base64: string; }[]> ✅

Options (all optional)

Option Type Default Description lang string en See all avaiable language code at https://cloud.google.com/speech/docs/languages slow boolean false Use the slow audio speed if set slow to true host string https://translate.google.com You can change the host if the default host could not work in your region (e.g. https://translate.google.com.cn). timeout number 10000 (ms) (Only for getAudioBase64 and getAllAudioBase64 ) Set timeout for the HTTP request. splitPunct string (Only for getAllAudioUrls and getAllAudioBase64 ) Set the punctuation to split the long text to short text. (e.g. "，、。")

Examples

import * as googleTTS from 'google-tts-api' ; const googleTTS = require ( 'google-tts-api' ); const url = googleTTS.getAudioUrl( 'Hello World' , { lang : 'en' , slow : false , host : 'https://translate.google.com' , }); console .log(url);

import * as googleTTS from 'google-tts-api' ; const googleTTS = require ( 'google-tts-api' ); googleTTS .getAudioBase64( 'Hello World' , { lang : 'en' , slow : false , host : 'https://translate.google.com' , timeout : 10000 , }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

3. getAllAudioUrls(text, [option]) (For text longer than 200 characters)

import * as googleTTS from 'google-tts-api' ; const googleTTS = require ( 'google-tts-api' ); const results = googleTTS.getAllAudioUrls( 'LONG_TEXT_...' , { lang : 'en' , slow : false , host : 'https://translate.google.com' , splitPunct : ',.?' , }); console .log(results);

4. getAllAudioBase64(text, [option]) (For text longer than 200 characters)

import * as googleTTS from 'google-tts-api' ; const googleTTS = require ( 'google-tts-api' ); googleTTS .getAllAudioBase64( 'LONG_TEXT_...' , { lang : 'en' , slow : false , host : 'https://translate.google.com' , timeout : 10000 , splitPunct : ',.?' , }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

More Examples

License

MIT