gts

Google TypeScript Style

gts is Google's TypeScript style guide, and the configuration for our formatter, linter, and automatic code fixer. No lint rules to edit, no configuration to update, no more bike shedding over syntax.

To borrow from standardjs:

No configuration . The easiest way to enforce consistent style in your project. Just drop it in.

. The easiest way to enforce consistent style in your project. Just drop it in. Automatically format code . Just run gts fix and say goodbye to messy or inconsistent code.

. Just run and say goodbye to messy or inconsistent code. Catch style issues & programmer errors early . Save precious code review time by eliminating back-and-forth between reviewer & contributor.

. Save precious code review time by eliminating back-and-forth between reviewer & contributor. Opinionated, but not to a fault. We recommend you use the default configuration, but if you need to customize compiler or linter config, you can.

Under the covers, we use eslint to enforce the style guide and provide automated fixes, and prettier to re-format code.

Getting Started

The easiest way to get started is to run:

npx gts init

How it works

When you run the npx gts init command, it's going to do a few things for you:

Adds an opinionated tsconfig.json file to your project that uses the Google TypeScript Style.

file to your project that uses the Google TypeScript Style. Adds the necessary devDependencies to your package.json .

. Adds scripts to your package.json : lint : Lints and checks for formatting problems. fix : Automatically fixes formatting and linting problems (if possible). clean : Removes output files. compile : Compiles the source code using TypeScript compiler. pretest , posttest and prepare : convenience integrations.

: If a source folder is not already present it will add a default template project.

Individual files

The commands above will all run in the scope of the current folder. Some commands can be run on individual files:

gts lint index.ts gts lint one.ts two.ts three.ts gts lint *.ts

Working with eslint

Under the covers, we use eslint to enforce the style guide and provide automated fixes, and prettier to re-format code. To use the shared eslint configuration, create an .eslintrc in your project directory, and extend the shared config:

extends: - './node_modules/gts'

If you don't want to use the gts CLI, you can drop down to using the module as a basic eslint config, and just use the eslint cli:

$ eslint

This opens the ability to use the vast eslint ecosystem including custom rules, and tools like the VSCode plugin for eslint:

Badge

Show your love for gts and include a badge!

[ ![Code Style: Google ]( https://img.shields.io/badge/code%20style-google-blueviolet.svg )]( https://github.com/google/gts )

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js.

License

Apache-2.0

Made with ❤️ by the Google Node.js team.