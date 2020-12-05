openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gtt

google-translate-tts

by Nick Pierson
0.4.0-dev (see all)

Node library for Google Translate TTS (Text-to-Speech) API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

google-translate-tts

This package is for using Google Translate to create audio clips in node js.

This library has been updated to work with the new changes to the Translate API introduced by Google in November 2020.

A spiritual successor to google-tts-api which worked with the previous Translate API.

Installation

npm install google-translate-tts

or

yarn add google-translate-tts

Usage

Find a voice to use:

const tts = require('google-translate-tts');

// lookup by name
const voice = tts.voices.findByName('English (United States)');

// lookup by code
const voice = tts.voices.findByCode('en-US');

// an array of all voices
console.log(tts.voices);

/* Voice example:
 * {
 *   code: 'en-US',
 *   name: 'English (United States)'
 * }
 */

Download an audio clip:

const fs = require('fs');
const tts = require('google-translate-tts');

// notice that `tts.synthesize` returns a Promise<Buffer>
const saveFile = async () => {
    const buffer = await tts.synthesize({
        text: 'Hello, world!',
        voice: 'en-US',
        slow: false // optional
    });

    fs.writeFileSync('hello-world.mp3', buffer);
};

saveFile();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
ThiccyUSA - New York12 Ratings0 Reviews
No need to lie, Who am I?
1 year ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial