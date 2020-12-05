This package is for using Google Translate to create audio clips in node js.
This library has been updated to work with the new changes to the Translate API introduced by Google in November 2020.
A spiritual successor to google-tts-api which worked with the previous Translate API.
npm install google-translate-tts
or
yarn add google-translate-tts
Find a voice to use:
const tts = require('google-translate-tts');
// lookup by name
const voice = tts.voices.findByName('English (United States)');
// lookup by code
const voice = tts.voices.findByCode('en-US');
// an array of all voices
console.log(tts.voices);
/* Voice example:
* {
* code: 'en-US',
* name: 'English (United States)'
* }
*/
Download an audio clip:
const fs = require('fs');
const tts = require('google-translate-tts');
// notice that `tts.synthesize` returns a Promise<Buffer>
const saveFile = async () => {
const buffer = await tts.synthesize({
text: 'Hello, world!',
voice: 'en-US',
slow: false // optional
});
fs.writeFileSync('hello-world.mp3', buffer);
};
saveFile();