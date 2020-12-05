This package is for using Google Translate to create audio clips in node js.

This library has been updated to work with the new changes to the Translate API introduced by Google in November 2020.

A spiritual successor to google-tts-api which worked with the previous Translate API.

Installation

npm install google-translate-tts

or

yarn add google-translate-tts

Usage

Find a voice to use:

const tts = require ( 'google-translate-tts' ); const voice = tts.voices.findByName( 'English (United States)' ); const voice = tts.voices.findByCode( 'en-US' ); console .log(tts.voices);

Download an audio clip: