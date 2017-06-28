A free and unlimited API for Google Translate 💵🚫
npm install --save google-translate-api
From automatic language detection to English:
const translate = require('google-translate-api');
translate('Ik spreek Engels', {to: 'en'}).then(res => {
console.log(res.text);
//=> I speak English
console.log(res.from.language.iso);
//=> nl
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
From English to Dutch with a typo:
translate('I spea Dutch!', {from: 'en', to: 'nl'}).then(res => {
console.log(res.text);
//=> Ik spreek Nederlands!
console.log(res.from.text.autoCorrected);
//=> true
console.log(res.from.text.value);
//=> I [speak] Dutch!
console.log(res.from.text.didYouMean);
//=> false
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
Sometimes, the API will not use the auto corrected text in the translation:
translate('I spea Dutch!', {from: 'en', to: 'nl'}).then(res => {
console.log(res);
console.log(res.text);
//=> Ik spea Nederlands!
console.log(res.from.text.autoCorrected);
//=> false
console.log(res.from.text.value);
//=> I [speak] Dutch!
console.log(res.from.text.didYouMean);
//=> true
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
Type:
string
The text to be translated
Type:
object
Type:
string Default:
auto
The
text language. Must be
auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js
Type:
string Default:
en
The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.
Type:
boolean Default:
false
If
true, the returned object will have a
raw property with the raw response (
string) from Google Translate.
object:
text (string) – The translated text.
from (object)
language (object)
didYouMean (boolean) -
true if the API suggest a correction in the source language
iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the
text
text (object)
autoCorrected (boolean) –
true if the API has auto corrected the
text
value (string) – The auto corrected
text or the
text with suggested corrections
didYouMean (booelan) –
true if the API has suggested corrections to the
text
raw (string) - If
options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise,
''.
Note that
res.from.text will only be returned if
from.text.autoCorrected or
from.text.didYouMean equals to
true. In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets (
[ ]):
translate('I spea Dutch').then(res => {
console.log(res.from.text.value);
//=> I [speak] Dutch
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
Otherwise, it will be an empty
string (
'').
vertaler – CLI for this module
MIT © Matheus Fernandes