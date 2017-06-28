A free and unlimited API for Google Translate 💵🚫

Features

Auto language detection

Spelling correction

Language correction

Fast and reliable – it uses the same servers that translate.google.com uses

Install

npm install --save google-translate-api

Usage

From automatic language detection to English:

const translate = require ( 'google-translate-api' ); translate( 'Ik spreek Engels' , { to : 'en' }).then( res => { console .log(res.text); console .log(res.from.language.iso); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

From English to Dutch with a typo:

translate( 'I spea Dutch!' , { from : 'en' , to : 'nl' }).then( res => { console .log(res.text); console .log(res.from.text.autoCorrected); console .log(res.from.text.value); console .log(res.from.text.didYouMean); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Sometimes, the API will not use the auto corrected text in the translation:

translate( 'I spea Dutch!' , { from : 'en' , to : 'nl' }).then( res => { console .log(res); console .log(res.text); console .log(res.from.text.autoCorrected); console .log(res.from.text.value); console .log(res.from.text.didYouMean); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

API

text

Type: string

The text to be translated

options

Type: object

from

Type: string Default: auto

The text language. Must be auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js

to

Type: string Default: en

The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.

raw

Type: boolean Default: false

If true , the returned object will have a raw property with the raw response ( string ) from Google Translate.

Returns an object :

text (string) – The translated text.

(string) – The translated text. from (object) language (object) didYouMean (boolean) - true if the API suggest a correction in the source language iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the text text (object) autoCorrected (boolean) – true if the API has auto corrected the text value (string) – The auto corrected text or the text with suggested corrections didYouMean (booelan) – true if the API has suggested corrections to the text

(object) raw (string) - If options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise, '' .

Note that res.from.text will only be returned if from.text.autoCorrected or from.text.didYouMean equals to true . In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets ( [ ] ):

translate( 'I spea Dutch' ).then( res => { console .log(res.from.text.value); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Otherwise, it will be an empty string ( '' ).

License

MIT © Matheus Fernandes