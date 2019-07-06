Based on google-translate-api and google-translate-token

Install

npm install google-translate-api-browser

or

yarn add google-translate-api-browser

For cross origin requests it uses cors-anywhere . You can use public cors-anywhere server https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/ or set up your own. By default it does not use proxying.

Examples

For browser

import { setCORS } from "google-translate-api-browser" ; const translate = setCORS( "http://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/" ); translate( "Je ne mangé pas six jours" , { to : "en" }) .then( res => { console .log(res.text) }) .catch( err => { console .error(err); }); };

For node

var { translate } = require ( "google-translate-api-browser" ); var readline = require ( "readline" ); var rl = readline.createInterface(process.stdin, process.stdout); rl.setPrompt( "translate > " ); rl.prompt(); rl.on( "line" , function ( line ) { translate(line, { to : "en" }) .then( res => { rl.setPrompt(line + " > " + res.text + "

translate > " ); rl.prompt(); }) .catch( err => { console .error(err); }); }).on( "close" , function ( ) { process.exit( 0 ); });

API

corsServerAddress

Type: string

Address of CORS server for proxying requests to google translate.

Returns a translate function

text

Type: string

The text to be translated

options

Type: object

from

Type: string Default: auto

The text language. Must be auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js

to

Type: string Default: en

The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.

raw

Type: boolean Default: false

If true , the returned object will have a raw property with the raw response ( string ) from Google Translate.

Returns an object :

text (string) – The translated text.

(string) – The translated text. from (object) language (object) didYouMean (boolean) - true if the API suggest a correction in the source language iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the text text (object) autoCorrected (boolean) – true if the API has auto corrected the text value (string) – The auto corrected text or the text with suggested corrections didYouMean (boolean) – true if the API has suggested corrections to the text

(object) raw (string) - If options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise, '' .

Note that res.from.text will only be returned if from.text.autoCorrected or from.text.didYouMean equals to true . In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets ( [ ] ):