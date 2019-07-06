Based on google-translate-api and google-translate-token
npm install google-translate-api-browser
or
yarn add google-translate-api-browser
For cross origin requests it uses cors-anywhere
. You can use public cors-anywhere server
https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/ or set up your own. By default it does not use proxying.
For browser
import { setCORS } from "google-translate-api-browser";
// setting up cors-anywhere server address
const translate = setCORS("http://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/");
/*
// or
import translate, { setCORS } from "google-translate-api-browser";
setCORS("http://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/");
*/
translate("Je ne mangé pas six jours", { to: "en" })
.then(res => {
// I do not eat six days
console.log(res.text)
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
};
For node
var { translate } = require("google-translate-api-browser");
var readline = require("readline");
var rl = readline.createInterface(process.stdin, process.stdout);
rl.setPrompt("translate > ");
rl.prompt();
rl.on("line", function(line) {
translate(line, { to: "en" })
.then(res => {
rl.setPrompt(line + " > " + res.text + "\ntranslate > ");
rl.prompt();
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
}).on("close", function() {
process.exit(0);
});
Type:
string
Address of CORS server for proxying requests to google translate.
translate function
Type:
string
The text to be translated
Type:
object
Type:
string Default:
auto
The
text language. Must be
auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js
Type:
string Default:
en
The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.
Type:
boolean Default:
false
If
true, the returned object will have a
raw property with the raw response (
string) from Google Translate.
object:
text (string) – The translated text.
from (object)
language (object)
didYouMean (boolean) -
true if the API suggest a correction in the source language
iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the
text
text (object)
autoCorrected (boolean) –
true if the API has auto corrected the
text
value (string) – The auto corrected
text or the
text with suggested corrections
didYouMean (boolean) –
true if the API has suggested corrections to the
text
raw (string) - If
options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise,
''.
Note that
res.from.text will only be returned if
from.text.autoCorrected or
from.text.didYouMean equals to
true. In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets (
[ ]):
translate("I spea Dutch")
.then(res => {
console.log(res.from.text.value);
//=> I [speak] Dutch
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});