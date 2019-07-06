openbase logo
gta

google-translate-api-browser

by Vitalij Nykyforenko
1.1.71 (see all)

A free and unlimited API for Google Translate

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

210

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Based on google-translate-api and google-translate-token

Install

npm install google-translate-api-browser

or

yarn add google-translate-api-browser

For cross origin requests it uses cors-anywhere . You can use public cors-anywhere server https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/ or set up your own. By default it does not use proxying.

Examples

For browser

import { setCORS } from "google-translate-api-browser";
// setting up cors-anywhere server address
const translate = setCORS("http://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/");
/*
// or
import translate, { setCORS } from "google-translate-api-browser";
setCORS("http://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/");
*/
translate("Je ne mangé pas six jours", { to: "en" })
  .then(res => {
    // I do not eat six days
    console.log(res.text)
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
  });
};

For node

var { translate } = require("google-translate-api-browser");
var readline = require("readline");

var rl = readline.createInterface(process.stdin, process.stdout);
rl.setPrompt("translate > ");
rl.prompt();

rl.on("line", function(line) {
  translate(line, { to: "en" })
    .then(res => {
      rl.setPrompt(line + " > " + res.text + "\ntranslate > ");
      rl.prompt();
    })
    .catch(err => {
      console.error(err);
    });
}).on("close", function() {
  process.exit(0);
});

API

setCORS(corsServerAddress)

corsServerAddress

Type: string

Address of CORS server for proxying requests to google translate.

Returns a translate function

translate(text, options)

text

Type: string

The text to be translated

options

Type: object

from

Type: string Default: auto

The text language. Must be auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js

to

Type: string Default: en

The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.

raw

Type: boolean Default: false

If true, the returned object will have a raw property with the raw response (string) from Google Translate.

Returns an object:

  • text (string) – The translated text.
  • from (object)
    • language (object)
      • didYouMean (boolean) - true if the API suggest a correction in the source language
      • iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the text
    • text (object)
      • autoCorrected (boolean)true if the API has auto corrected the text
      • value (string) – The auto corrected text or the text with suggested corrections
      • didYouMean (boolean)true if the API has suggested corrections to the text
  • raw (string) - If options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise, ''.

Note that res.from.text will only be returned if from.text.autoCorrected or from.text.didYouMean equals to true. In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets ([ ]):

translate("I spea Dutch")
  .then(res => {
    console.log(res.from.text.value);
    //=> I [speak] Dutch
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
  });

