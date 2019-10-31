A Node.js module for working with the Google Cloud Translation API.
Automatically handles bulk translations that exceed the Google Translation API query limit.
Install via npm
npm install google-translate --save
Require module and pass in your API Google project API key after enabling the API service. Note: This module currently doesn't support oauth authentication.
var googleTranslate = require('google-translate')(apiKey, options);
String translation:
googleTranslate.translate('My name is Brandon', 'es', function(err, translation) {
console.log(translation.translatedText);
// => Mi nombre es Brandon
});
Language detection:
googleTranslate.detectLanguage('Gracias', function(err, detection) {
console.log(detection.language);
// => es
});
Callbacks: All methods take a callback as their last parameter. Upon method completion, callbacks are passed an error if exists (otherwise null), followed by a response object or array:
callback(err, data).
Bulk translations: Passing an array of strings greater than 5k characters will be result in multiple concurrent asynchronous calls. Once all calls are completed, the response will be parsed, merged, and passed to the callback. The default maximum concurrent requests is 10. You can override this value by passing in a new limit when you pass in your API key:
require('google-translate')(apiKey, { concurrentLimit: 20 })
Now available options are
concurrentLimit and
requestOptions. Refer to the following example:
var fs = require('fs');
var apiKey = 'AXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXY';
var options = {
concurrentLimit: 20,
requestOptions: {
proxy: 'http://123.123.123.123:8080',
ca: fs.readFileSync('/usr/share/ca-certificates/company/company.crt'),
},
};
var googleTranslate = require('google-translate')(apiKey, options);
googleTranslate.translate('My name is Brandon', 'es', function(err, translation) {
console.log(translation.translatedText);
// => Mi nombre es Brandon
});
Translate one or more strings.
googleTranslate.translate(strings, source, target, callback)
Example: Translate a string to German (de) and autodetect source language
googleTranslate.translate('Hello', 'de', function(err, translation) {
console.log(translation);
// => { translatedText: 'Hallo', originalText: 'Hello', detectedSourceLanguage: 'en' }
});
Example: Translate an array of English (en) strings to German (de)
googleTranslate.translate(['Hello', 'Thank you'], 'en', 'de', function(err, translations) {
console.log(translations);
// => [{ translatedText: 'Hallo', originalText: 'Hello' }, ...]
});
Detect language of string or each string in an array.
googleTranslate.detectLanguage(strings, callback)
Example: Detect language from a string
googleTranslate.detectLanguage('Hello', function(err, detection){
console.log(detection);
// => { language: "en", isReliable: false, confidence: 0.5714286, originalText: "Hello" }
});
Example: Detect language from an array of strings
googleTranslate.detectLanguage(['Hello', 'Danke'], function(err, detections) {
console.log(detections);
// => [{ language: "en", isReliable: false, confidence: 0.5714286, originalText: "Hello" }, ...]
});
Retrieve all languages supported by the Google Translate API.
googleTranslate.getSupportedLanguages(target, callback)
Example: Get all supported language codes
googleTranslate.getSupportedLanguages(function(err, languageCodes) {
console.log(languageCodes);
// => ['af', 'ar', 'be', 'bg', 'ca', 'cs', ...]
});
Example: Get all supported language codes with language names in German
googleTranslate.getSupportedLanguages('de', function(err, languageCodes) {
console.log(languageCodes);
// => [{ language: "en", name: "Englisch" }, ...]
});
Forks and pull requests welcome!
Maintained by Localize.