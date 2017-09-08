A simple tool to export Google Spreadsheets to JSON files. Can be used though Node API or CLI.
Command-line:
$ npm install -g google-spreadsheet-to-json
Node API:
$ npm install --save google-spreadsheet-to-json
$ gsjson --help
Usage: gsjson <spreadsheet-id> [file] [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-b, --beautify Beautify final JSON
-s, --credentials <s> Service Account credentials JSON data or file path
-t, --token <token> Auth token acquired externally
-y, --tokentype <tokentype> Type of the informed token (defaults to "Bearer")
-w, --worksheet <n> Worksheet index (zero-based) or title (defaults to first worksheet, can be repeated)
-a, --all-worksheets Return all worksheets (worksheet option is ignored)
-c, --hash <column> Column to hash the final object
-m, --property-mode <mode> How to handle property names: "camel" (default), "pascal", "nospace" or "none"
-i, --vertical Use the first column as header
-l, --list-only Just list the values in arrays
-0, --include-header Include header when using "list-only" option
--header-start <n> Header start line (auto-detected by default)
--header-size <n> Header lines quantity (defaults to 1)
--ignore-col <n> Column name (Excel-like labels) to be ignored (can be repeated, number are also supported)
--ignore-row <n> Row number to be ignored (can be repeated)
Public spreadsheets:
$ gsjson abc123456789 data.json
Private spreadsheets:
$ gsjson abc123456789 data.json -s creds.json
$ gsjson abc123456789 data.json -t authtoken
You can also redirect the output if you omit the filename:
$ gsjson abc123456789 >> data.json
With the exception of
beautify and the file path, the same options from the CLI applies here (options like
include-header becomes
includeHeader).
var gsjson = require('google-spreadsheet-to-json');
gsjson({
spreadsheetId: 'abc123456789',
// other options...
})
.then(function(result) {
console.log(result.length);
console.log(result);
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err.message);
console.log(err.stack);
});
worksheet option (in CLI, this can be done by repeating the argument) or the
allWorksheets option is used, the output from each worksheet is returned inside an array (the order is not guaranteed).
Since Google enforces OAuth 2.0, this module offers arguments for Service Account JSON credentials or an auth token.
The
credentials option can receive a file path, the JSON data (string) or an object (on Node API).
For quick tests, there's a method to acquire a temporary token:
For more detailed information regarding auth methods: https://github.com/theoephraim/node-google-spreadsheet
See specific files.
google-spreadsheet-to-json is free and unencumbered public domain software. For more information, see the accompanying UNLICENSE file.