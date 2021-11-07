The most popular Google Sheets API wrapper for javascript

multiple auth options - service account (w/ optional impersonation), OAuth 2.0, API key (read-only)

cell-based API - read, write, bulk-updates, formatting

row-based API - read, update, delete (based on the old v3 row-based calls)

managing worksheets - add, remove, resize, change title, formatting

Docs site - Full docs available at https://theoephraim.github.io/node-google-spreadsheet

🚨 Google Deprecation Warning - affects older version (v2) of this module 🚨 Google is phasing out their old v3 api, which the older version of this module used. Originally they were going to shut it down on March 3rd 2020, but have pushed that date back to June 2021.

Regardless, please upgrade to the latest version of this module (v3) which uses the newer sheets v4 API

🌈 Installation - npm i google-spreadsheet --save or yarn add google-spreadsheet

Examples

the following examples are meant to give you an idea of just some of the things you can do

IMPORTANT NOTE - To keep the examples concise, I'm calling await at the top level which is not allowed by default in most versions of node. If you need to call await in a script at the root level, you must instead wrap it in an async function like so:

( async function ( ) { await someAsyncFunction(); }());

The Basics

const { GoogleSpreadsheet } = require ( 'google-spreadsheet' ); const doc = new GoogleSpreadsheet( '<the sheet ID from the url>' ); await doc.useServiceAccountAuth({ client_email : process.env.GOOGLE_SERVICE_ACCOUNT_EMAIL, private_key : process.env.GOOGLE_PRIVATE_KEY, }); await doc.loadInfo(); console .log(doc.title); await doc.updateProperties({ title : 'renamed doc' }); const sheet = doc.sheetsByIndex[ 0 ]; console .log(sheet.title); console .log(sheet.rowCount); const newSheet = await doc.addSheet({ title : 'hot new sheet!' }); await newSheet.delete();

More info:

Working with rows

const sheet = await doc.addSheet({ headerValues : [ 'name' , 'email' ] }); const larryRow = await sheet.addRow({ name : 'Larry Page' , email : 'larry@google.com' }); const moreRows = await sheet.addRows([ { name : 'Sergey Brin' , email : 'sergey@google.com' }, { name : 'Eric Schmidt' , email : 'eric@google.com' }, ]); const rows = await sheet.getRows(); console .log(rows[ 0 ].name); rows[ 1 ].email = 'sergey@abc.xyz' ; await rows[ 1 ].save(); await rows[ 1 ].delete();

More info:

Working with cells

await sheet.loadCells( 'A1:E10' ); console .log(sheet.cellStats); const a1 = sheet.getCell( 0 , 0 ); const c6 = sheet.getCellByA1( 'C6' ); console .log(a1.value); console .log(a1.formula); console .log(a1.formattedValue); a1.value = 123.456 ; c6.formula = '=A1' ; a1.textFormat = { bold : true }; c6.note = 'This is a note!' ; await sheet.saveUpdatedCells();

More info:

This module provides an intuitive wrapper around Google's API to simplify common interactions

While Google's v4 sheets api is much easier to use than v3 was, the official googleapis npm module is a giant meta-tool that handles every Google product. The module and the API itself are awkward and the docs are pretty terrible, at least to get started.

In what situation should you use Google's API directly?

This module makes trade-offs for simplicity of the interface. Google's API provides a mechanism to make many requests in parallel, so if speed and efficiency is extremely important to your use case, you may want to use their API directly. There are also several features of their API that are not implemented here yet.

Support & Contributions

This module was written and is actively maintained by Theo Ephraim.

Are you actively using this module for a commercial project? Want to help support it?

Buy Theo a beer

None yet - get in touch!

Contributing

Contributions are welcome, but please follow the existing conventions, use the linter, add relevant tests, add relevant documentation.

The docs site is generated using docsify. To preview and run locally so you can make edits, run npm run docs:preview and head to http://localhost:3000 The content lives in markdown files in the docs folder.

License

This is free and unencumbered public domain software. For more info, see https://unlicense.org.