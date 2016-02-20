openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gsa

google-speech-api

by Dennis Torres
1.2.0 (see all)

Google speech api wrapper for node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Speech-to-Text

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Google Speech API

Build Status

Google Speech API wrapper for node. It requires ffmpeg compiled with flac support in order to work.

1.0.0 Update

Switched from SoX to ffmpeg. Make sure you have at least version 0.9 of ffmpeg.

0.5 Update

The google speech api now requires an API Key. You'll have to create an app in the Google Developers Console and enable the speech api.

To enable the speech api in the developer console you must join the chromium dev-list in google groups. See these comments for more details.

The response format has also changed. Instead of returning utterances, google now returns alternatives with a transcript. See the example below.

Usage

var speech = require('google-speech-api');

var opts = {
  file: 'speech.mp3',
  key: '<Google API Key>'
};

speech(opts, function (err, results) {
  console.log(results);
  // [{result: [{alternative: [{transcript: '...'}]}]}]
});

Piping

You can pipe data:

var request = require('superagent');
var speech = require('google-speech-api');

// must specify the filetype when piping
var opts = {filetype: 'mp3'};

request
  .get('http://../../file.mp3')
  .pipe(speech(opts, function (err, results) {
    // handle the results
  }));

Options

You can specify several options:

  • clipSize — The audio duration of files sent to google (in seconds.) Larger files will be broken into pieces. (defaults to 15)
  • file — The audio file. May be a string path or a Buffer object. (required)
  • key — Your google API key. (required)
  • client — The name of the client you are connecting with. (defaults to "chromium")
  • filetype — Specify the file type. Required when piping or if the file is a buffer object.
  • lang — The spoken language in the file. (defaults to "en-US")
  • maxRequests — The maximum number of clips to send to google at a time. (defaults to 4)
  • maxResults — The maximum number of hypotheses returned by google. (defaults to 1)
  • pfilter — Filter profanity by replacing flagged words with pound symbols. Set 0 to unfilter. (defaults to 1)
  • sampleRate — The sample rate of the audio sent to google. (defaults to 44000)
  • timeout — The amount of time to wait for the speech API before timing out (defaults to 6000ms)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@google-cloud/speechNode.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
watson-speechLibrary for using the IBM Watson Speech to Text and Text to Speech services in web browsers.
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
voskOffline speech recognition API for Android, iOS, Raspberry Pi and servers with Python, Java, C# and Node
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
197
@ibm-watson/speech-to-text-nodejs:microphone: Sample Node.js Application for the IBM Watson Speech to Text Service
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
48
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ann
annyang:speech_balloon: Speech recognition for your site
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
1K
stt
speech-to-textA speech to text module.
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
330
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial