Google Speech API

Google Speech API wrapper for node. It requires ffmpeg compiled with flac support in order to work.

Switched from SoX to ffmpeg. Make sure you have at least version 0.9 of ffmpeg.

The google speech api now requires an API Key. You'll have to create an app in the Google Developers Console and enable the speech api.

To enable the speech api in the developer console you must join the chromium dev-list in google groups. See these comments for more details.

The response format has also changed. Instead of returning utterances, google now returns alternatives with a transcript. See the example below.

Usage

var speech = require ( 'google-speech-api' ); var opts = { file : 'speech.mp3' , key : '<Google API Key>' }; speech(opts, function ( err, results ) { console .log(results); });

Piping

You can pipe data:

var request = require ( 'superagent' ); var speech = require ( 'google-speech-api' ); var opts = { filetype : 'mp3' }; request .get( 'http://../../file.mp3' ) .pipe(speech(opts, function ( err, results ) { }));

Options

You can specify several options: