Google search scraper with captcha solving support

This module allows google search results extraction in a simple yet flexible way, and handles captcha solving transparently (through external services or your own hand-made solver).

Out of the box you can target a specific google search host, specify a language and limit search results returned. Extending these defaults with custom URL params is supported through options.

A word of warning: This code is intented for educational and research use only. Use responsibly.

Installation

$ npm install google-search-scraper

Examples

Grab first 10 results for 'nodejs'

var scraper = require ( 'google-search-scraper' ); var options = { query : 'nodejs' , limit : 10 }; scraper.search(options, function ( err, url, meta ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(url); console .log(meta.title); console .log(meta.meta); console .log(meta.desc) });

Various options combined

var scraper = require ( 'google-search-scraper' ); var options = { query : 'grenouille' , host : 'www.google.fr' , lang : 'fr' , age : 'd1' , limit : 10 , params : {} }; scraper.search(options, function ( err, url ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(url) });

Extract all results on edu sites for "information theory" and solve captchas along the way

var scraper = require ( 'google-search-scraper' ); var DeathByCaptcha = require ( 'deathbycaptcha' ); var dbc = new DeathByCaptcha( 'username' , 'password' ); var options = { query : 'site:edu "information theory"' , age : 'y' , solver : dbc }; scraper.search(options, function ( err, url ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(url) });

You can easily plug your own solver, implementing a solve method with the following signature: