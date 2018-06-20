This module allows google search results extraction in a simple yet flexible way, and handles captcha solving transparently (through external services or your own hand-made solver).
Out of the box you can target a specific google search host, specify a language and limit search results returned. Extending these defaults with custom URL params is supported through options.
A word of warning: This code is intented for educational and research use only. Use responsibly.
$ npm install google-search-scraper
Grab first 10 results for 'nodejs'
var scraper = require('google-search-scraper');
var options = {
query: 'nodejs',
limit: 10
};
scraper.search(options, function(err, url, meta) {
// This is called for each result
if(err) throw err;
console.log(url);
console.log(meta.title);
console.log(meta.meta);
console.log(meta.desc)
});
Various options combined
var scraper = require('google-search-scraper');
var options = {
query: 'grenouille',
host: 'www.google.fr',
lang: 'fr',
age: 'd1', // last 24 hours ([hdwmy]\d? as in google URL)
limit: 10,
params: {} // params will be copied as-is in the search URL query string
};
scraper.search(options, function(err, url) {
// This is called for each result
if(err) throw err;
console.log(url)
});
Extract all results on edu sites for "information theory" and solve captchas along the way
var scraper = require('google-search-scraper');
var DeathByCaptcha = require('deathbycaptcha');
var dbc = new DeathByCaptcha('username', 'password');
var options = {
query: 'site:edu "information theory"',
age: 'y', // less than a year,
solver: dbc
};
scraper.search(options, function(err, url) {
// This is called for each result
if(err) throw err;
console.log(url)
});
You can easily plug your own solver, implementing a solve method with the following signature:
var customSolver = {
solve: function(imageData, callback) {
// Do something with image data, like displaying it to the user
// id is used by BDC to allow reporting solving errors and can be safely ignored here
var id = null;
callback(err, id, solutionText);
}
};