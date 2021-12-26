This NodeJS module is designed to scrape and parse Google, Bing and Baidu results using SerpApi. This Ruby Gem is meant to scrape and parse Google results using SerpApi. The following services are provided:
This npm package is meant to scrape and parse Google results using SerpApi. The following services are provided:
SerpApi provides a script builder to get you started quickly.
NPM 7+
$ npm install google-search-results-nodejs
const SerpApi = require('google-search-results-nodejs')
const search = new SerpApi.GoogleSearch("Your Private Key")
search.json({
q: "Coffee",
location: "Austin, TX"
}, (result) => {
console.log(result)
})
This example runs a search about "coffee" using your secret api key.
The SerpApi service (backend)
Alternatively, you can search:
See the playground to generate your code.
The SerpApi api_key can be set globally using a singleton pattern.
const SerpApi = require('google-search-results-nodejs')
let search = new SerpApi.GoogleSearch("Your Private Key")
The SerpApi api_key can be provided for each request
const SerpApi = require('google-search-results-nodejs')
let search = new SerpApi.GoogleSearch()
let result = search.json({
api_key: "Your private key",
q: "Coffee", // search query
location: "Austin, TX", // location
}, (data) => {
console.log(data)
})
query_params = {
q: "query",
google_domain: "Google Domain",
location: "Location Requested",
device: device,
hl: "Google UI Language",
gl: "Google Country",
safe: "Safe Search Flag",
num: "Number of Results",
start: "Pagination Offset",
api_key: "Your SERP API Key", // https://serpapi.com/dashboard
tbm: "nws|isch|shop",
tbs: "custom to be search criteria",
async: true|false, // allow async query
output: "json|html", // output format
}
const SerpApi = require('google-search-results-nodejs')
const search = new SerpApi.GoogleSearch()
// create a callback
callback = (data) => {
console.log(data)
}
// Show result as JSON
search.json(query_params, callback)
// Show result as HTML file
search.html(query_params, callback)
see below for more hands on examples.
We love true open source, continuous integration and Test Drive Development (TDD). We are using RSpec to test our infrastructure around the clock to achieve the best QoS (Quality Of Service).
The directory test/ includes specification/examples.
Set your api key.
export API_KEY="your secret key"
Run all tests
npm test
const search = new SerpApi.GoogleSearch(api_key)
search.location("Austin", 3, (data) => {
console.log(data)
})
it prints the first 3 location matching Austin (Texas, Texas, Rochester)
[ { id: '585069bdee19ad271e9bc072',
google_id: 200635,
google_parent_id: 21176,
name: 'Austin, TX',
canonical_name: 'Austin,TX,Texas,United States',
country_code: 'US',
target_type: 'DMA Region',
reach: 5560000,
gps: [ -97.7430608, 30.267153 ],
keys: [ 'austin', 'tx', 'texas', 'united', 'states' ] },
...]
The first search result returns a search_id which can be provided to get the search result from the archive.
var search = new SerpApi.GoogleSearch(api_key)
search.json({q: "Coffee", location: "Portland" }, (search_result) => {
// search in archive for the search just returned
search.search_archive(search_result.search_metadata.id, (archived_search) => {
console.log(archived_search)
})
})
it prints the search from the archive.
const search = new SerpApi.GoogleSearch(api_key)
search.account((data) => {
console.log(data)
})
it prints your account information.
This API was developped using basic callback to handle response. And exception are just throw away with interceptor.
if you want to take advantage of the promise to block the request. here is how I will do.
const util = require('util')
function getJson(parameter, resolve, reject) {
const search = new SerpApi.GoogleSearch(api_key)
try {
search.json(parameter, resolve)
} catch (e) {
reject(e)
}
}
const blockFn = util.promisify(getJson)
blockFn[util.promisify.custom](parameter).then((data) => {
expect(data.local_results[0].title.length).toBeGreaterThan(5)
done()
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error)
done()
})
Reference:
This API is using callback to run in non-blocking code. Here we are trying to follow the spirit of NodeJS. For reference you can read this article:
For pratical example, you can see the test located under test/.
To run the regression suite.
export API_KEY="your api key"
make test
SerpApi supports Google Images, News, Shopping and more.. To enable a type of search, the field tbm (to be matched) must be set to:
The field
tbs allows to customize the search even more.