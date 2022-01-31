openbase logo
gpe

google-pubsub-emulator

by Róbert Kiss
5.0.0 (see all)

Google PubSub Emulator wrapper to nodejs

Readme

CI CodeQL

Google Cloud PubSub Emulator

This package helps to start / stop Google Cloud Pub/Sub Emulator with javascript. Perfect to support unit testing when you need the local emulator start in unit / half integration test.

The wrapper sets PUBSUB_EMULATOR_HOST and GCLOUD_PROJECT environment variables.

From 2.0.0 @google-cloud/pubsub moved to the peer dependencies.

#Prerequisites To use the emulator you need to install Google Cloud SDK

#Installation

npm install google-pubsub-emulator --save-dev

#Usage I think the package is the most suitable for unit testing.

const {PubSub} = require('@google-cloud/pubsub');
const Emulator = require('google-pubsub-emulator');

describe('test suit', ()=>{
    process.env.GCLOUD_PROJECT = 'project-id'; // Set the gcloud project Id globally

    let emulator;
    
    before(()=>{
        const options = {
            debug:true, // if you like to see the emulator output
            topics: [
                'projects/project-id/topics/topic-1' // automatically created topic
            ]
        };
        
        emulator = new Emulator(options);
        
        return emulator.start();
    });
    
    after(()=>{
        return emulator.stop();
    });
    
    it('test case', ()=>{
        // your test
    });
})

Options

parameter (type)default valuedescription
project (string)emptyThis variable is gcloud project Id. If it is empty, GCLOUD_PROJECT environment variable will be used. Either you should set it directly or the environment variable should be set.
dataDir (string)emptyThe emulator creates a directory where the project files are stored. If it is empty the emulator default value will be used. You could set relative ./directory or absolute path /tmp/dir1/dir2/. If this directory does not exist, it will be created.
clean (boolean)trueIf dataDir value is set and 'clean' value is true then the package deletes the dataDir. The package does not delete the gcloud emulator default directory.
host (string)emptyIf it is empty the'localhost' of google default value is used. It can take the form of a single address (hostname, IPv4, or IPv6)
port (number)emptyIf it is empty the emulator selects a random free port.
debug (boolean)falseIf it is true, it writes the console.logs of the emulator onto the main process console.
topics (array)[]If it is contains values then the wrapper create the missing topics. You should set the full identifier of the topic 'projects//topics/'

Methods

namedescription
startStarts the emulator and returns a Promise.
stopStops the emulator and returns a Promise.

#License

MIT

