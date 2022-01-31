This package helps to start / stop Google Cloud Pub/Sub Emulator with javascript. Perfect to support unit testing when you need the local emulator start in unit / half integration test.
The wrapper sets PUBSUB_EMULATOR_HOST and GCLOUD_PROJECT environment variables.
From 2.0.0 @google-cloud/pubsub moved to the peer dependencies.
#Prerequisites To use the emulator you need to install Google Cloud SDK
#Installation
npm install google-pubsub-emulator --save-dev
#Usage I think the package is the most suitable for unit testing.
const {PubSub} = require('@google-cloud/pubsub');
const Emulator = require('google-pubsub-emulator');
describe('test suit', ()=>{
process.env.GCLOUD_PROJECT = 'project-id'; // Set the gcloud project Id globally
let emulator;
before(()=>{
const options = {
debug:true, // if you like to see the emulator output
topics: [
'projects/project-id/topics/topic-1' // automatically created topic
]
};
emulator = new Emulator(options);
return emulator.start();
});
after(()=>{
return emulator.stop();
});
it('test case', ()=>{
// your test
});
})
|parameter (type)
|default value
|description
|project (string)
|empty
|This variable is gcloud project Id. If it is empty, GCLOUD_PROJECT environment variable will be used. Either you should set it directly or the environment variable should be set.
|dataDir (string)
|empty
|The emulator creates a directory where the project files are stored. If it is empty the emulator default value will be used. You could set relative ./directory or absolute path /tmp/dir1/dir2/. If this directory does not exist, it will be created.
|clean (boolean)
|true
|If dataDir value is set and 'clean' value is true then the package deletes the dataDir. The package does not delete the gcloud emulator default directory.
|host (string)
|empty
|If it is empty the'localhost' of google default value is used. It can take the form of a single address (hostname, IPv4, or IPv6)
|port (number)
|empty
|If it is empty the emulator selects a random free port.
|debug (boolean)
|false
|If it is true, it writes the console.logs of the emulator onto the main process console.
|topics (array)
|[]
|If it is contains values then the wrapper create the missing topics. You should set the full identifier of the topic 'projects//topics/'
|name
|description
|start
|Starts the emulator and returns a Promise.
|stop
|Stops the emulator and returns a Promise.
#License
MIT