openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gp

google-polyline

by Jonas Hermsmeier
1.0.3 (see all)

Encode / decode Google's polyline format

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
vinaysaini

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

google-polyline

npm npm license npm downloads build status

Encodes and decodes Google's polyline format

Install via npm

$ npm install --save google-polyline

Usage

var polyline = require( 'google-polyline' )

polyline.encode([
  [ 38.5, -120.2 ],
  [ 40.7, -120.95 ],
  [ 43.252, -126.453 ]
])

> '_p~iF~ps|U_ulLnnqC_mqNvxq`@'

polyline.decode( '_p~iF~ps|U_ulLnnqC_mqNvxq`@' )

> [
  [ 38.5, -120.2 ],
  [ 40.7, -120.95 ],
  [ 43.252, -126.453 ]
]

Benchmarks

$ npm run benchmark

# decode: 3 points ⨉ 100000
ok ~21 ms (0 s + 21199187 ns)

# decode: ~350 points ⨉ 100000
ok ~741 ms (0 s + 740819246 ns)

# encode: 3 points ⨉ 100000
ok ~221 ms (0 s + 221480259 ns)

# encode: ~350 points ⨉ 100000
ok ~2.4 s (2 s + 403294668 ns)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vinay SainiMohali23 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I have used this google-polyline to show path on maps. Using it we can easily decode or encode coordinates into polyline or vice versa. It is very efficient when you want to show tracking path of any user on map. We can also store the same in our Database.

1
souravsingh872

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial