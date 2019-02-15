Encodes and decodes Google's polyline format
$ npm install --save google-polyline
var polyline = require( 'google-polyline' )
polyline.encode([
[ 38.5, -120.2 ],
[ 40.7, -120.95 ],
[ 43.252, -126.453 ]
])
> '_p~iF~ps|U_ulLnnqC_mqNvxq`@'
polyline.decode( '_p~iF~ps|U_ulLnnqC_mqNvxq`@' )
> [
[ 38.5, -120.2 ],
[ 40.7, -120.95 ],
[ 43.252, -126.453 ]
]
$ npm run benchmark
# decode: 3 points ⨉ 100000
ok ~21 ms (0 s + 21199187 ns)
# decode: ~350 points ⨉ 100000
ok ~741 ms (0 s + 740819246 ns)
# encode: 3 points ⨉ 100000
ok ~221 ms (0 s + 221480259 ns)
# encode: ~350 points ⨉ 100000
ok ~2.4 s (2 s + 403294668 ns)
I have used this google-polyline to show path on maps. Using it we can easily decode or encode coordinates into polyline or vice versa. It is very efficient when you want to show tracking path of any user on map. We can also store the same in our Database.