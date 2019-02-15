Vinay Saini ● Mohali ● 23 Rating s ● 0 Review s ●

Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant

I have used this google-polyline to show path on maps. Using it we can easily decode or encode coordinates into polyline or vice versa. It is very efficient when you want to show tracking path of any user on map. We can also store the same in our Database.