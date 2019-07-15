This project is no longer maintained and will stop working on December 1, 2019. Please use apkup instead.

playup

Upload APKs to Google Play

This package offers a streamlined way to publish packages in the Google Play Store

Install

npm install -g playup

Usage

Use the CLI

playup \ --auth api.json \ --recent-changes "en-US='lorem ipsum dolor'" \ /path/to/Package.apk \ /path/to/Expansion.obb \ /path/to/Expansion2.obb

or the JavaScript API

var publisher = require ( 'playup' )({ client_email : '' , private_key : '' , }) publisher.upload( '/path/to/apk' , { obbs : [ '/path/to/somefile.obb' ], recentChanges : { 'en-US' : 'lorem ipsum dolor' }, }).then( function ( data ) { console .log( ' > %s version %d is up!' , data.packageName, data.versionCode) })

Authentication

First you have to create a Google Play API Access. To do that go to the Google Play Developer Console and then with the account owner go to Settings -> API access and create a Google Play Android Developer project.

After that follow the instructions to create a Service Account. When you click Create Client ID, choose Service Account. You will get a JSON file with a public key and the service email.

gulp support

The upload method returns a Promise so this package can be used in conjunction with gulp with no extra plugins needed

gulp.task(upload, function ( ) { return publisher.upload(apk, params) })

CLI

playup --auth auth --recent-changes "recent changes" APK [[OBB], OBB]

auth

Required Type: File

a JSON file with the Authentication information

Required Type: string

A string with the format lang=changes where lang is the language code and changes the string that specifies the changes of this

track

Type: string

Specify track for this release. Can be alpha, beta, production or rollout. Default: alpha

APK

The path to the APK

OBB

The path to 1 or more expansion files

API

Playup = require('playup')

Playup is a constructor that can be called with or without new

publisher = new Playup(auth)

The instance of Playup has the auth option

auth

Required Type: object

The object with Authentication information. This object will have the following keys

client_email

private_key

Upload specified APK. If no callback is specified, returns a Promise

apk

Required Type: string

The path to the APK to upload

params

Optional Type: object

The params object will add aditional information to this release. Currently, it can have these keys

track

Type: string Default: 'alpha'

Specify track for this release. Can be alpha, beta, production or rollout.

recentChanges

Type: object Default: {}

An object that specifies changes in this version. Has the language code as key and the changes as value.

obbs

Type: Array Default: []

An array that specifies the paths to the expansion files (OBBs) for this release

callback

A function to be called when the process finishes. It receives two params:

err

The error if the upload was not succesful

data

An object with the following properties