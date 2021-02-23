Node.js Google Play Validator (In-app purchases and Subscriptions)

Or How to check if in-app purchase/subscription is valid?

Tutorial

Install

Install using npm

npm i google-play-billing-validator

Usage (Set-up)

Go to Developer Console Settings (in the left side menu) Select API access Link your Google Cloud Project to your developer account (If you have not created one yet, go to Google API Console and create one then come back here and link it ) In Google API Console, in the left side menu click on service account Then create a service account (Don't forget to save private key) Go back to Developer Console, and grant access to the newly created account (the permission has to be View financial data) All done

Usage

Get Verifier

var Verifier = require ( 'google-play-billing-validator' );

Add your private key and service account email

var options = { "email" : 'INSERT SERVICE ACCOUNT EMAIL HERE' , "key" : "INSERT YOUR PRIVATE KEY HERE" , };

Create verifier object

var verifier = new Verifier(options);

Create a receipt object

let receipt = { packageName : "your app package name" , productId : "sku / subscription id" , purchaseToken : "purchase token" };

let promiseData = verifier.verifyINAPP(receipt) promiseData.then( function ( response ) { }) .then( function ( response ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { })

let promiseData = verifier.verifySub(receipt) promiseData.then( function ( response ) { }) .then( function ( response ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { })

Acknowledge Purchase / Subscription

To acknowledge a purchase or a subscription, simple add developerPayload: <String> to the receipt object eg:

let receipt = { packageName : "<packageName>" , productId : "<productId>" , purchaseToken : "<purchaseToken>" , developerPayload : "YOUR PAYLOAD" };

If successful, the result will be

{ isSuccessful : true , errorMessage : null , payload :{ code : 204 , message : 'Acknowledged Purchase Successfully' } }

Successful Response (In-app)

Purchases.products @ Google Documentation

{ "isSuccessful" : boolean , "errorMessage" : null / string, "payload" : { "kind" : "androidpublisher#productPurchase" , "purchaseTimeMillis" : long, "purchaseState" : integer, "consumptionState" : integer, "developerPayload" : string, "orderId" : string, "purchaseType" : integer } }

Successful Response (Subscription)

Purchases.subscriptions @ Google Documentation

{ "isSuccessful" : boolean , "errorMessage" : null / string, "payload" : { { "kind" : "androidpublisher#subscriptionPurchase" , "startTimeMillis" : long, "expiryTimeMillis" : long, "autoRenewing" : boolean, "priceCurrencyCode" : string, "priceAmountMicros" : long, "countryCode" : string, "developerPayload" : string, "paymentState" : integer, "cancelReason" : integer, "userCancellationTimeMillis" : long, "cancelSurveyResult" : { "cancelSurveyReason" : integer, "userInputCancelReason" : string }, "orderId" : string, "linkedPurchaseToken" : string, "purchaseType" : integer, "profileName" : string, "emailAddress" : string, "givenName" : string, "familyName" : string, "profileId" : string } } }

Failed Response

{ "isSuccessful" : false , "errorMessage" : "The purchase token does not match the product ID." }

"Wrong productId (sku)" -> "The purchase token does not match the product ID." "Wrong purchase token" -> "The purchase token was not found." "Wrong package name" -> "No application was found for the given package name." "Wrong service email" -> "Not a valid email or user ID." "Wrong key" -> "Invalid JWT Signature." "Wrong service account permissions" -> "The current user has insufficient permissions to perform the requested operation."

Migration from v1 to v2

v1 was a callback based, where v2 is fully promise based. If you are unfamiliar with promises, read this

The migration is very simple:

Remove the callback parameter to verifyINAPP() and/or verifySub() functions Get result in a promise See example usage (above)

Changelog

Allow default import syntax from TypeScript Thanks @unpollito

Fixed and improved type script support

Thanks @YogiBear52