Desktop app for Google Music on top of Electron
Features:
This was written as a successsor to google-music-webkit. When upgrading between versions of nw.js, there were regressions with taskbar and shortcut bindings. We wrote this as an alternative.
google-music-electron can be installed globally via
npm:
# Install google-music-electron via npm
npm install -g google-music-electron
# Run google-music-electron
google-music-electron
When the application has launched, it will appear in your taskbar and via a tray icon, .
If you are on GNU/Linux and your desktop environment supports MPRIS, you can install our MPRIS integration via:
google-music-electron install-mpris
# Once this succeeds, MRPIS will be integrated on `google-music-electron` restart
google-music-electron can be updated via
npm:
# Update google-music-electron to a newer version via npm
npm update -g google-music-electron
# Alternatively, the following can be used as well to specify a version
# npm install -g google-music-electron@latest
We have a few CLI options available for you:
Usage: google-music-electron [options] [command]
Commands:
install-mpris Install integration with MPRIS (Linux only)
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-S, --skip-taskbar Skip showing the application in the taskbar
--minimize-to-tray Hide window to tray instead of minimizing
--hide-via-tray Hide window to tray instead of minimizing (only for tray icon)
--allow-multiple-instances Allow multiple instances of `google-music-electron` to run
--verbose Display verbose log output in stdout
--debug-repl Starts a `replify` server as `google-music-electron` for debugging
To get a local development copy running, you will need:
npm that is used during installation
Follow the steps below to get a development copy set up:
# Clone our repository
git clone https://github.com/twolfson/google-music-electron.git
cd google-music-electron/
# Install our dependencies and dev dependencies
npm install
# Start up `google-music-electron`
npm start
After running the above steps, a copy of
google-music-electron should begin running.
After getting our local development set up, we can go one step further and get
google-music-electron working on our CLI as if it were installed via
npm install -g.
# Link local copy as a global copy
# WARNING: Make sure that `npm install` has been run before this point
# or your local copy's permissions may get messed up
npm link
# Run `google-music-electron` for local copy
google-music-electron
More information on
npm link can be found in
npm's documentation:
https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/link
Source images are kept in the
resources/ folder. Icons are maintained via Inkscape and the
play/pause buttons are isolated in layers.
To generate icons:
.svg file
.png
At the time of writing, Inkscape and Image Magick seemed to be generating non-transparent backgrounds upon converting SVG to PNG.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via
npm run lint and test via
npm test.
Headphones designed by Jake Dunham from the Noun Project
As of May 16 2015, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.
It has been released under the UNLICENSE.