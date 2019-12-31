Desktop app for Google Music on top of Electron

Features:

Google Music as a standalone application

Tray for quick play/pause/quit and tooltip with information

Media key shortcuts

MPRIS integration (for GNU/Linux desktop environments)

This was written as a successsor to google-music-webkit. When upgrading between versions of nw.js, there were regressions with taskbar and shortcut bindings. We wrote this as an alternative.

Requirements

npm, usually installed with node

Getting Started

google-music-electron can be installed globally via npm :

# Install google-music-electron via npm npm install -g google-music-electron # Run google-music-electron google-music-electron

When the application has launched, it will appear in your taskbar and via a tray icon, .

MPRIS integration

If you are on GNU/Linux and your desktop environment supports MPRIS, you can install our MPRIS integration via:

google-music-electron install-mpris

Updating

google-music-electron can be updated via npm :

# Update google-music-electron to a newer version via npm npm update -g google-music-electron # Alternatively, the following can be used as well to specify a version # npm install -g google-music-electron@latest

Documentation

CLI

We have a few CLI options available for you:

Usage: google-music-electron [options] [command] Commands: install-mpris Install integration with MPRIS (Linux only) Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - S, --skip-taskbar Skip showing the application in the taskbar - -minimize-to-tray Hide window to tray instead of minimizing - -hide-via-tray Hide window to tray instead of minimizing (only for tray icon) - -allow-multiple-instances Allow multiple instances of `google-music-electron` to run - -verbose Display verbose log output in stdout - -debug-repl Starts a `replify` server as `google-music-electron` for debugging

Development

Running locally

To get a local development copy running, you will need:

npm, usually installed with node. Same npm that is used during installation

that is used during installation git, version control tool

Follow the steps below to get a development copy set up:

git clone https://github.com/twolfson/google-music-electron.git cd google-music-electron/ npm install npm start

After running the above steps, a copy of google-music-electron should begin running.

Adding local setup as a global installation

After getting our local development set up, we can go one step further and get google-music-electron working on our CLI as if it were installed via npm install -g .

npm link google-music-electron

More information on npm link can be found in npm's documentation:

https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/link

Icons

Source images are kept in the resources/ folder. Icons are maintained via Inkscape and the play/pause buttons are isolated in layers.

To generate icons:

Export each of the play/pause/clean variants as a .svg file Load the icons via GIMP as a 32x32 SVG Export via GIMP as a .png

At the time of writing, Inkscape and Image Magick seemed to be generating non-transparent backgrounds upon converting SVG to PNG.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via npm run lint and test via npm test .

Donating

Support this project and others by twolfson via donations.

http://twolfson.com/support-me

Attribution

Headphones designed by Jake Dunham from the Noun Project

Unlicense

As of May 16 2015, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.

It has been released under the UNLICENSE.