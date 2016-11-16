Google material color implementation for Sass, Less, Stylus, CSS and JS.
This color palette comprises primary and accent colors that can be used for illustration or to develop your brand colors. They’ve been designed to work harmoniously with each other. (http://www.google.com/design/spec/style/color.html).
See the demo generated by the tests.
$ npm install google-material-color --save
$ bower install google-material-color --save
$ git clone git://github.com/danlevan/google-material-color.git
Details can be found on the google design specs website.
Colors
Red, Pink, Purple, Deep Purple, Indigo, Blue, Light Blue, Cyan, Teal, Green, Light Green, Lime, Yellow, Amber, Orange, Deep Orange, Brown, Grey, Blue Grey
Shades (note that not all color have all the shades)
50, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000, A100, A200, A400, A700
Text Colors
White, Black
Text Shades
Primary, Secondary, Icons, Disabled, Hint, Dividers
Import palette.styl.
Call the function
palette('[color]', '[shade]').
The shade is optional (500 is the default shade).
Call the function
paletteText('[color]', '[shade]', '[textShade]').
The shade is optional (500 is the default shade). The textShade is optional (Primary is the default textShade).
example.styl
@import 'palette'
...
.my-div
background-color palette('Light Blue', '700')
color paletteText('Red', '700', 'Secondary')
.my-default-div
background-color palette('Light Blue') // default shade is 500
color paletteText('Red') // default text shade is Primary
If you need direct access to the variables, you can access it like
$palette['Light Blue']['500']and
$palette[$paletteText['Light Blue']['500']]['Primary']
Import palette.scss.
Call the function
palette([color], [shade]).
The shade is optional (500 is the default shade).
Call the function
paletteText([color], [shade], [textShade]).
The shade is optional (500 is the default shade). The textShade is optional (Primary is the default textShade).
example.scss
@import 'palette';
...
.my-div {
background-color: palette(Light Blue, 700);
color: paletteText(Light Blue, 700, Secondary);
}
.my-default-div {
background-color: palette(Red); // default shade is 500
color: paletteText(Light Blue); // default text shade is Primary
}
If you need direct access to the variables, you can access it through a map like
$colorMap: map-get($palette, Light Blue); $color: map-get($colorMap, 700);and
$colorMap: map-get($paletteText, Light Blue); $textColor: map-get($colorMap, 700); $colorMap: map-get($palette, $textColor); $color: map-get($colorMap, Secondary);.
Import palette.less.
Call the mixin
.palette([color], [shade]).
The shade is optional (500 is the default shade).
Call the mixin
.palette-text([color], [shade], [textShade]).
The shade is optional (500 is the default shade). The textShade is optional (Primary is the default textShade).
example.scss
@import 'palette';
...
.my-div {
.palette('Light Blue', '700');
background-color: @palette;
// get @palette in its own scope otherwise @palette will be overwritten
&{
.palette('Red'); // default shade is 500
color: @palette;
}
}
If you need access to the variables, you can access it through variable like
@palette-Light-Blue-500 and
@colorVar: %('palette-%s-Secondary', @palette-text-Light-Blue-500); @color: @@colorVar
Include palette.css in your html. The CSS class follows the pattern
palette-[color]-[shade]-[textShade], (spaces replaced by
-).
The CSS provides colors for the background and text
background-color: by adding the
bg class to the element
color: will be White or Black if adding the
bg class to the element; will be the color setted if adding the
text class (does not support textShade) to the element
example.html
<link href='palette.css' rel='stylesheet' type='text/css'>
...
<div class="palette-Light-Blue-700-Secondary bg">
The background is Light Blue
The text is White
</div>
<div class="palette-Light-Blue-700 text">
The text is Light Blue
</div>
If you're using cssnext, this project also includes a variable files for css. Read more here Custom properties.
Include palette.css in your html.
:root {
--palette-Red-50: #FFEBEE
--palette-Red-100: #FFCDD2
--palette-Red-200: #EF9A9A
...
--palette-Red-Primary: #ffffff;
--palette-Red-Secondary: rgba(255,255,255,0.7);
...
--palette-Red-50-Primary: #ffffff;
--palette-Red-50-Secondary: rgba(255,255,255,0.7);
...
You can import the palette.js file in Node.js, and AMD module or the browser.
example.html
<script src='../dist/palette.js'></script>
...
<script>
document.getElementById('my-div')
.style['background-color'] = palette.get('Light Blue', '700');
.style['color'] = palette.getText('Light Blue', '700', 'Secondary');
</script>
Search or open new issues here.
If you would like to suggest improvements or other libraries, you can also open an issue.
See the contributing doc
See the changelog
Licensed under MIT.
Google material design Terms.