#google-maps-api Load a Google Maps API Object asynchronously. This module will return a Promise. Which will on resolved will return the "google.maps" object.

Or if you prefer you can simply use the callback instead.

This module also includes utility modules to be able to use parts of the maps api quickly:

geocode

Example

using via promise

var mapsapi = require ( 'google-maps-api' )( 'your api key' ); mapsapi().then( function ( maps ) { });

using via callback

require ( 'google-maps-api' )( 'your api key' , function ( maps ) { })

including external google maps libraries

require ( 'google-maps-api' )( 'your api key' , [ 'places' ], function ( maps ) { })

API

apikey String | Object - Your Google Maps API Key or an object of the form { client: 'APIClientName', channel: 'APIClientChannel' }

- Your Google Maps API Key or an object of the form [libraries] Array - Optional array of libraries to load such as [ 'places' ]

- Optional array of libraries to load such as [onComplete] function - Optional callback which will return the google.maps object