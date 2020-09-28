openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gm

google-maps

by David Kudera
4.3.3 (see all)

Async loader for google maps api

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.4K

GitHub Stars

278

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Maps API, Vanilla JavaScript Google Maps API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

google-maps-loader

Async loader for google maps api written in typescript with promises.

This is an unofficial package first released when there was no official modern loader for google maps. This changed with @googlemaps/js-api-loader which is based on an older version of this package.

Version >= 4.0.0: Typescript definitions are published with this package. Install @types/google-maps for previous versions.

This module does not change original google maps api in any way. It just provide easy way to load and use this API asynchronously.

Browser only!

Installation

$ npm install --save google-maps

or with Pika:

<script type="module">
    import { Loader } from 'https://cdn.pika.dev/google-maps';
    // todo: see docs bellow
</script>

Usage

import {Loader, LoaderOptions} from 'google-maps';
// or const {Loader} = require('google-maps'); without typescript

const options: LoaderOptions = {/* todo */};
const loader = new Loader('my-api-key', options);

const google = await loader.load();
const map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map'), {
    center: {lat: -34.397, lng: 150.644},
    zoom: 8,
});

Without await/async:

loader.load().then(function (google) {
    const map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map'), {
        center: {lat: -34.397, lng: 150.644},
        zoom: 8,
    });
});

Options

Changelog list

  • 4.2.3

    • Add support for IE11 #78

  • 4.2.2

    • Allow authorization using clientID #77

  • 4.2.0

    • Add official types from @types/googlemaps

  • 4.1.1

    • Rebuild package

  • 4.1.0

    • Reject on load error
    • Reject on authentication error

  • 4.0.0

    • Rewrite in typescript with await/async support

  • 3.2.1

    • Typo in readme

  • 3.2.0

    • Removed support for SENSOR parameter #34
    • Add support for REGION parameter #36
    • Removed deprecated promises API #24
    • Fix some testing cases #23
    • Typo in readme #22

  • 3.1.0

    • Fix mock google maps loader
    • Add language parameter #17
    • Fix typos at readme #19
    • Fix for IE 8 #21
    • Rename repository to Js-GoogleMapsLoader #15

  • 3.0.0

    • Register to bower registry
    • Moved to Carrooi organization
    • Using mocked loader, so tests are much faster
    • Optimized building request url
    • Some variables and methods are now private and not accessible from outside
    • Updated dependencies
    • Whole package is written in javascript, not coffeescript

  • 2.1.1

    • Sh**.... Forgot to increase version at package.json

  • 2.1.0

    • Added support for libraries #3 (thanks popara)
    • Added tests
    • Small optimization

  • 2.0.0

    • Added Maps API for Business support
    • Added standalone version for non common js environments
    • Removed dependency on q package
    • Using callback instead of promise
    • Added tests + travis
    • Added status badges

  • 1.0.0

    • Initial version

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gma
google-maps-api-loader A promise wrapper for loading the Google Maps API
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
22K

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial