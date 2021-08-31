google-map-react is a component written over a small set of the Google Maps API. It allows you to render any React component on the Google Map. It is fully isomorphic and can render on a server. Additionally, it can render map components in the browser even if the Google Maps API is not loaded. It uses an internal, tweakable hover algorithm - every object on the map can be hovered.
It allows you to create interfaces like this example (You can scroll the table, zoom/move the map, hover/click on markers, and click on table rows)
The development of this package is sponsored by Atlist. Atlist is a no-code tool for creating custom maps with multiple markers.
In the simple case you just need to add
lat and
lng props to any child of
GoogleMapReact component.
import React from "react";
import GoogleMapReact from 'google-map-react';
const AnyReactComponent = ({ text }) => <div>{text}</div>;
export default function SimpleMap(){
const defaultProps = {
center: {
lat: 10.99835602,
lng: 77.01502627
},
zoom: 11
};
return (
// Important! Always set the container height explicitly
<div style={{ height: '100vh', width: '100%' }}>
<GoogleMapReact
bootstrapURLKeys={{ key: "" }}
defaultCenter={defaultProps.center}
defaultZoom={defaultProps.zoom}
>
<AnyReactComponent
lat={59.955413}
lng={30.337844}
text="My Marker"
/>
</GoogleMapReact>
</div>
);
}
npm:
npm install --save google-map-react
yarn:
yarn add google-map-react
Instead of the default Google Maps markers, balloons and other map components, you can render your cool animated react components on the map.
It renders on the server. (Welcome search engines) (you can disable javascript in browser dev tools, and reload any example page to see how it works)
It renders components on the map before (and even without) the Google Maps API loaded.
There is no need to place a
<script src= tag at top of page. The Google Maps API loads upon the first usage of the
GoogleMapReact component.
You can access to Google Maps
map and
maps objects by using
onGoogleApiLoaded, in this case you will need to set
yesIWantToUseGoogleMapApiInternals to
true
...
const handleApiLoaded = (map, maps) => {
// use map and maps objects
};
...
<GoogleMapReact
bootstrapURLKeys={{ key: /* YOUR KEY HERE */ }}
defaultCenter={this.props.center}
defaultZoom={this.props.zoom}
yesIWantToUseGoogleMapApiInternals
onGoogleApiLoaded={({ map, maps }) => handleApiLoaded(map, maps)}
>
<AnyReactComponent
lat={59.955413}
lng={30.337844}
text="My Marker"
/>
</GoogleMapReact>
PST: Remember to set
yesIWantToUseGoogleMapApiInternals to true.
Now every object on the map can be hovered (however, you can still use css hover selectors if you want). If you try zooming out here example, you will still be able to hover on almost every map marker.
Hover effects: simple hover (source); distance hover (source)
Example project: main (source); balderdash (same source as main)
Clustering example using Hooks (new: source, article) clustering-with-hooks
Clustering example (source) google-map-clustering-example
How to render thousands of markers (new: source) google-map-thousands-markers
Examples: Examples Old examples
jsbin example jsbin example
webpackbin examples (new) docs with webpackbin examples (In progress)
local develop example (new) develop example
You can find the documentation here:
NEW DOCS (In progress)
Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).
First, run rollup to watch your
src/ module and automatically recompile it into
dist/ whenever you make changes.
npm start # runs rollup with watch flag
The second part will be running the
example/ create-react-app that's linked to the local version of your module.
# (in another tab)
cd example
npm start # runs create-react-app dev server
Now, anytime you make a change to your library in
src/ or to the example app's
example/src,
create-react-app will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time.
If you get the error
Module not found: Can't resolve 'google-react-map'... while trying to run the example app, you need to manually link your local development module, try the following steps:
npm link
example/ and (after installing other dependencies) execute:
npm link google-map-react
We're actively looking for contributors, please send a message to the Owner or any of the Collaborators.