Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

226K

GitHub Stars

5.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

90

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Map

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/55
Read All Reviews
Earle-Poole
wolasss
happycoder0011

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Hard to Use

Readme

Google Map React · npm version Build Status PRs Welcome

google-map-react is a component written over a small set of the Google Maps API. It allows you to render any React component on the Google Map. It is fully isomorphic and can render on a server. Additionally, it can render map components in the browser even if the Google Maps API is not loaded. It uses an internal, tweakable hover algorithm - every object on the map can be hovered.

It allows you to create interfaces like this example (You can scroll the table, zoom/move the map, hover/click on markers, and click on table rows)

The development of this package is sponsored by Atlist. Atlist is a no-code tool for creating custom maps with multiple markers.

Getting started

In the simple case you just need to add lat and lng props to any child of GoogleMapReact component.

See it in action at jsbin

import React from "react";
import GoogleMapReact from 'google-map-react';

const AnyReactComponent = ({ text }) => <div>{text}</div>;

export default function SimpleMap(){
  const defaultProps = {
    center: {
      lat: 10.99835602,
      lng: 77.01502627
    },
    zoom: 11
  };

  return (
    // Important! Always set the container height explicitly
    <div style={{ height: '100vh', width: '100%' }}>
      <GoogleMapReact
        bootstrapURLKeys={{ key: "" }}
        defaultCenter={defaultProps.center}
        defaultZoom={defaultProps.zoom}
      >
        <AnyReactComponent
          lat={59.955413}
          lng={30.337844}
          text="My Marker"
        />
      </GoogleMapReact>
    </div>
  );
}

My map doesn't appear!

  • Make sure the container element has width and height. The map will try to fill the parent container, but if the container has no size, the map will collapse to 0 width / height. This is not a requirement for google-map-react, its a requirement for google-maps in general.

Installation

npm:

npm install --save google-map-react

yarn:

yarn add google-map-react

Features

Works with your Components

Instead of the default Google Maps markers, balloons and other map components, you can render your cool animated react components on the map.

Isomorphic Rendering

It renders on the server. (Welcome search engines) (you can disable javascript in browser dev tools, and reload any example page to see how it works)

Component Positions Calculated Independently of Google Maps API

It renders components on the map before (and even without) the Google Maps API loaded.

Google Maps API Loads on Demand

There is no need to place a <script src= tag at top of page. The Google Maps API loads upon the first usage of the GoogleMapReact component.

Use Google Maps API

You can access to Google Maps map and maps objects by using onGoogleApiLoaded, in this case you will need to set yesIWantToUseGoogleMapApiInternals to true

...

const handleApiLoaded = (map, maps) => {
  // use map and maps objects
};

...

<GoogleMapReact
  bootstrapURLKeys={{ key: /* YOUR KEY HERE */ }}
  defaultCenter={this.props.center}
  defaultZoom={this.props.zoom}
  yesIWantToUseGoogleMapApiInternals
  onGoogleApiLoaded={({ map, maps }) => handleApiLoaded(map, maps)}
>
  <AnyReactComponent
    lat={59.955413}
    lng={30.337844}
    text="My Marker"
  />
</GoogleMapReact>

PST: Remember to set yesIWantToUseGoogleMapApiInternals to true.

Example here

Internal Hover Algorithm

Now every object on the map can be hovered (however, you can still use css hover selectors if you want). If you try zooming out here example, you will still be able to hover on almost every map marker.

Examples

Documentation

You can find the documentation here:

Contribute

Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).

First, run rollup to watch your src/ module and automatically recompile it into dist/ whenever you make changes.

npm start # runs rollup with watch flag

The second part will be running the example/ create-react-app that's linked to the local version of your module.

# (in another tab)
cd example
npm start # runs create-react-app dev server

Now, anytime you make a change to your library in src/ or to the example app's example/src, create-react-app will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time.

If you get the error Module not found: Can't resolve 'google-react-map'... while trying to run the example app, you need to manually link your local development module, try the following steps:

  1. In the root folder:
    npm link
  2. Go into example/ and (after installing other dependencies) execute:
    npm link google-map-react

License

MIT

Known Issues

!!! We are looking for contributors

We're actively looking for contributors, please send a message to the Owner or any of the Collaborators.

100
Earle PooleHouston, TX4 Ratings4 Reviews
React Developer at Axios. Contact me at eepoole4@gmail.com
November 20, 2020
Hard to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

I found this package to be much quicker than it's plural alternative, except for the way the markers behaved as elements instead of as svgs on a canvas element. That was a deal breaker. Once my application contained several hundred markers on the screen it became incredibly laggy because the DOM was updating the position of each individual marker for every movement of the map. Google's own native solution to markers is putting a Canvas element on the DOM, putting the markers on that Canvas, and only updating the position of the canvas. This latter method has allowed 10s of thousands of markers on the screen with zero drop in performance.

0
Adam WolskiRemote2 Ratings1 Review
November 18, 2020
Hard to Use

I don't like the package cause it is very hard to integrate to an existing project because the author chose a specific way of doing things in react, and it is the only way the lib will work (basically it expects the markers to be direct children which is not the case in most of the use cases...)

0
happycoder001126 Ratings38 Reviews
Curious | Learner | Love to code
January 5, 2021
Easy to Use

Google maps has documentation for vanilla javascript. I wanted to integrate in my react project. This is really simple to use and helped me make map and markers easily. I used it for my website map component.

0
Mihail OLARURepublic of Moldova/Romania.62 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer (Javascript, React, Node.js, Express.js, Java, JavaFX, MySQL, MongoDB)
3 months ago
Ekikere-Abasi (Nzaki) MichaelUyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria29 Ratings26 Reviews
6 months ago

