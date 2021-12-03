DISCLAIMER: As-of 2021, this product does not have a free support team anymore. If you want this product to be maintained, please support on Patreon.
(This product is available under a free and permissive license, but needs financial support to sustain its continued improvements. In addition to maintenance and stability there are many desirable features yet to be added.)
The purpose of this package image is to produce performance report for several pages in connected mode and in an automated (programmated) way.
It uses lighthouse-batch to be able to automate export of multiple
npm install -g google-lighthouse-puppeteer --unsafe-perm=true
$> lighthouse-puppeteer -h
Options
-f, --file FILE Path to your testcase REQUIRED (default option)
(example: /home/chrome/testcases/mytestcase.js)
-p, --port PORT Chrome headless debug port (default: 9222)
-c, --chromium_params Optional parameters to pass to chrome/chromium browser
(https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/)
(example: "- --no-sandbox --disable-setuid-sandbox --ssl-version-max=tls1.1")
-v, --verbose Providing this option once will show more info from Lighthouse.
Providing it twice will additionally provide info from `lighthouse-batch`.
-h, --help Print this usage guide.
Lighthouse
-d, --output_directory FOLDER Path to output reports
(default: /home/chrome/reports)
-w, --html Renders HTML reports alongside JSON reports
-l, --lighthouse_params Optional parameters to pass to lighthouse
(https://github.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse/#cli-options)
(example: "- --quiet --perf")
Puppeteer
You can add your options for puppeteer by prefixing them with --puppeteer-
(https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/blob/master/docs/api.md#puppeteerlaunchoptions)
example: "--puppeteer-ignoreHTTPSErrors --puppeteer-slowMo 20"
You can see https://github.com/femtopixel/docker-google-lighthouse-puppeteer or https://hub.docker.com/r/femtopixel/google-lighthouse-puppeteer for more informations.
If you want to use your own Chrome/Chromium instead of the provided by Puppeteer, you can add the following two environment variables:
# This environment is used by puppeteer to know where your chrome browser installed in located
CHROME_PATH=/usr/bin/chromium-browser
# This environment tells puppeteer and npm to not install the browser in node_modules
PUPPETEER_SKIP_CHROMIUM_DOWNLOAD=true
const lp = require('google-lighthouse-puppeteer');
const options = {};
lp.exec('/path/to/my/test.js', options)
.then(() => console.log('everything ok'))
.catch((err) => console.error(err));
You can change some options like in CLI :
{
"main": {
"port":9222,
"verbose":[true, true]
},
"lighthouse": {
"params":"",
"output_directory":"/home/chrome/reports",
"lighthouse_params":""
},
"chromium": "--no-sandbox --disable-setuid-sandbox --ssl-version-max=tls1.1",
"_unknown": [
"--puppeteer-ignoreHTTPSErrors",
"--puppeteer-slowMo",
"20"
]
}
For puppeteer, all params must be added in the
_unknown entry and are prefixed with
--puppeteer-. Each value must be in separated entry.
verbose is an array of true, the more
true the more talkative the application.
Lighthouse params can be added respecting their documentation
You should create a testcase file named
whateverYouWant.js.
This file must
module.exports an object which must contain two methods :
connect and
getUrls.
This method must return a
Promise which resolves the browser (first argument received of the method connect).
The purpose of this method is to connect the user to the browser.
This method must return an array of string for the url to be tested. You can put url restricted by connection since the
connect method will grant you access.
class whateverYouWant
{
getUrls() {
return [
"https://myawsome.site/admin/heavypage",
"https://myawsome.site/admin/lightpage",
];
}
connect(browser) {
return new Promise(async (resolve, reject) => {
const page = await browser.newPage();
await page.goto('https://myawesome.site/admin/authentication', {waitUntil: 'load'});
await page.type('#login', 'admin');
await page.type('#password', 'admin');
await page.$eval('#form input[type=submit]', x => x.click());
await page.waitForNavigation({waitUntil: 'networkidle2'});
resolve(browser);
});
}
}
module.exports = new whateverYouWant();