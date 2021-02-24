openbase logo
google-it

by Pat Needham
1.6.2 (see all)

command line Google search and save to JSON

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

google-it Build Status npm version Codecov Coverage Maintainability

A simple library to convert Google search results to JSON output, with an interactive display option coming in the near future.

Install

$ npm install --save -g google-it

Example Usage

$ google-it --query="Latvian unicorn"

GIF of google-it

Prevent display in the terminal, and save results to a JSON file:

$ google-it --query="PWAs with react-router and redux" -o results.json -n

GIF of google-it w/o display, results saved to file

$ google-it --query="open whisper systems" -O 5

GIF of opening-in-browser

$ google-it --query="mechanical turk" --only-urls

Screenshot of only-urls option

Command Line Arguments

  • query - the query that should be sent to the Google search
  • output - name of the JSON file to save results to
  • no-display - prevent results from appearing in the terminal output. Should only be used with --output (-o) command when saving results to a file
  • save - name of the html file if you want to save the actual response from the html request (useful for debugging purposes)
  • limit - number of search results to be returned
  • only-urls - only display the URLs, instead of the titles and snippets
  • verbose - console.log useful statements to show what's currently taking place
  • interactive - once results are returned, show them in an interactive prompt where user can scroll through them
  • bold-matching-text - only takes effect when interactive (-i) flag is set as well, will bold test in results that matched the query
  • includeSites - option to limit results to comma-separated list of sites
  • excludeSites - option to exclude results that appear in comma-separated list of sites
  • open - opens the first X number of results in the browser after finishing query
  • disableConsole - intended to be used with programmatic use, so that the color-coded search results are not displayed in the terminal (via console.log) when not wanted.

Programmatic Use in NodeJS environment

  • something like:
const  googleIt = require('google-it')

googleIt({'query': 'covfefe irony'}).then(results => {
  // access to results object here
}).catch(e => {
  // any possible errors that might have occurred (like no Internet connection)
})

// with request options
const options = {
  'proxy': 'http://localhost:8118'
};
googleIt({options, 'query': 'covfefe irony'}).then(results => {
  // access to results object here
}).catch(e => {
  // any possible errors that might have occurred (like no Internet connection)
})

