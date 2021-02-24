A simple library to convert Google search results to JSON output, with an interactive display option coming in the near future.

Install

$ npm install --save -g google-it

Example Usage

$ google-it --query="Latvian unicorn"

Prevent display in the terminal, and save results to a JSON file:

$ google-it --query="PWAs with react-router and redux" -o results.json -n

$ google-it --query="open whisper systems" -O 5

$ google-it --query="mechanical turk" --only-urls

Command Line Arguments

query - the query that should be sent to the Google search

open - opens the first X number of results in the browser after finishing query disableConsole - intended to be used with programmatic use, so that the color-coded search results are not displayed in the terminal (via console.log) when not wanted.

Programmatic Use in NodeJS environment

something like: