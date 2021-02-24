A simple library to convert Google search results to JSON output, with an interactive display option coming in the near future.
$ npm install --save -g google-it
$ google-it --query="Latvian unicorn"
Prevent display in the terminal, and save results to a JSON file:
$ google-it --query="PWAs with react-router and redux" -o results.json -n
$ google-it --query="open whisper systems" -O 5
$ google-it --query="mechanical turk" --only-urls
const googleIt = require('google-it')
googleIt({'query': 'covfefe irony'}).then(results => {
// access to results object here
}).catch(e => {
// any possible errors that might have occurred (like no Internet connection)
})
// with request options
const options = {
'proxy': 'http://localhost:8118'
};
googleIt({options, 'query': 'covfefe irony'}).then(results => {
// access to results object here
}).catch(e => {
// any possible errors that might have occurred (like no Internet connection)
})