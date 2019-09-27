Google Fonts Plugin

Webpack plugin that downloads fonts from Google Fonts and encodes them to base64.

Supports various font formats, currently eot , ttf , woff and woff2 .

Exports to format specific css files, which you can serve to your clients.

Note: Current version works with Webpack 4. For webpack 3, use version 1.0.3

Install

npm install --save-dev google-fonts-plugin

Usage

const GoogleFontsPlugin = require ( 'google-fonts-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : { new GoogleFontsPlugin({ }) } }

const GoogleFontsPlugin = require ( 'google-fonts-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : { new GoogleFontsPlugin( 'path/to/config.json' ) } }

Options

Plugin supports configuration in javascript object, json file and also in your package.json.

Name Type Default Description fonts Font[] Roboto Defines which fonts and it's variants and subsets to download. formats String[] woff, woff2 Specifies which formats to download. Valid options are eot , ttf , woff and woff2 . encode Boolean true Whether should encode to base64. cache Boolean true Whether FS caching should be checked before sending requests. fontDisplay String swap When encode if false, this will add font-display property. Disables when empty. filename String [name].css Defines filename template. Valid substitutions are [name] , [hash] , [chunkhash] . stats Boolean true Collects basic statistics about options. You may opt out at any time by setting this to false

Font object

Name Type Default Description family String Roboto Sets the font family variants String[] 400, 400i, 700, 700i Sets the variants of the font family to download, note that not all fonts have all the possible variants subsets String[] latin-ext Sets the subsets, note that not all fonts are available in all subsets text String Only downloads specific characters contained in the string provided, more information here. Ignores subsets.

Example configuration

{ "google-fonts-plugin" : { "fonts" : [ { "family" : "Roboto" , "variants" : [ "400" , "400i" , "700" , "700i" ], "subsets" : [ "latin-ext" ] } ], "formats" : [ "woff" , "woff2" ] } }

Note: For Google's material icons, simply set Material Icons as font-family