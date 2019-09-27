Webpack plugin that downloads fonts from Google Fonts and encodes them to base64.
Supports various font formats, currently
eot,
ttf,
woff and
woff2.
Exports to format specific css files, which you can serve to your clients.
Note: Current version works with Webpack 4. For webpack 3, use version 1.0.3
npm install --save-dev google-fonts-plugin
const GoogleFontsPlugin = require('google-fonts-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: {
new GoogleFontsPlugin({
/* options */
})
}
}
const GoogleFontsPlugin = require('google-fonts-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: {
new GoogleFontsPlugin('path/to/config.json')
}
}
Plugin supports configuration in javascript object, json file and also in your package.json.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|fonts
Font[]
|Roboto
|Defines which fonts and it's variants and subsets to download.
|formats
String[]
|woff, woff2
|Specifies which formats to download. Valid options are
eot,
ttf,
woff and
woff2.
|encode
Boolean
|true
|Whether should encode to base64.
|cache
Boolean
|true
|Whether FS caching should be checked before sending requests.
|fontDisplay
String
|swap
|When
encode if false, this will add font-display property. Disables when empty.
|filename
String
|[name].css
|Defines filename template. Valid substitutions are
[name],
[hash],
[chunkhash].
|stats
Boolean
|true
|Collects basic statistics about options. You may opt out at any time by setting this to false
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|family
String
|Roboto
|Sets the font family
|variants
String[]
|400, 400i, 700, 700i
|Sets the variants of the font family to download, note that not all fonts have all the possible variants
|subsets
String[]
|latin-ext
|Sets the subsets, note that not all fonts are available in all subsets
|text
String
|Only downloads specific characters contained in the string provided, more information here. Ignores subsets.
{
"google-fonts-plugin": {
"fonts": [
{
"family": "Roboto",
"variants": [
"400",
"400i",
"700",
"700i"
],
"subsets": [
"latin-ext"
]
}
],
"formats": [
"woff",
"woff2"
]
}
}
Note: For Google's material icons, simply set
Material Iconsas font-family
Note: From version 5.0.0, neon support is dropped to simplify the plugin itself. If you've used neon before, parse it yourself and pass the resulting object to the plugin instead. See release notes for implementation example.