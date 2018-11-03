Sometimes you just have to have fonts locally on your machine. The easiest way is to install package globally:
npm install -g google-fonts-offline
Then use links from Quick Use or your collection as an argument:
goofoffline "http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans"
All downloads will be saved in
fonts directory by default and the CSS file with
@font-face declarations will be named
fonts.css. You can use
outDir and
outCss arguments to change this. For example:
goofoffline outDir=tmp outCss=gf.css "http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Ubuntu:200italic"
With greatest HTML post-processing library for Grunt processhtml you may switch between local and hosted variants as simple as:
<!-- build:remove:release -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="fonts/fonts.css">
<!-- /build -->
<!-- build:remove:dev -->
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/webfont/1.4.7/webfont.js"></script>
<script>
WebFont.load({
google: {
families: ['Dosis:200', 'Smythe', 'Ubuntu']
}
});
</script>
<!-- /build -->