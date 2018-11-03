Google Fonts Offline

Getting Started

Sometimes you just have to have fonts locally on your machine. The easiest way is to install package globally:

npm install -g google-fonts-offline

Then use links from Quick Use or your collection as an argument:

goofoffline "http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans"

All downloads will be saved in fonts directory by default and the CSS file with @font-face declarations will be named fonts.css . You can use outDir and outCss arguments to change this. For example:

goofoffline outDir=tmp outCss=gf.css "http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Ubuntu:200italic"

With greatest HTML post-processing library for Grunt processhtml you may switch between local and hosted variants as simple as:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "fonts/fonts.css" > < script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/webfont/1.4.7/webfont.js" > </ script > < script > WebFont.load({ google: { families: [ 'Dosis:200' , 'Smythe' , 'Ubuntu' ] } }); </ script >

Contributors