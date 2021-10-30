openbase logo
gfc

google-fonts-complete

by Jonathan Neal
2.1.1 (see all)

A complete list of Google Web Fonts and their sources

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.8K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Google Fonts Complete

A complete list of Google Fonts and their sources.

Usage

var fonts = require('google-fonts-complete');

console.dir(fonts);

yields

{
    "ABeeZee": {
        "category": "sans-serif",
        "lastModified": "2015-04-06",
        "version": "v4",
        "variants": {
            ...
        }
    },
    ...
}

This list is generated from the Google Fonts API.

Using the generator

Create the api-response.json using a script:

npm run generateList {YOUR_API_KEY}

Or use the Google Fonts API to create api-response.json manually.

Then, use the generator to create google-fonts.json.

npm run generateFonts

or

node ./google-fonts-generator.js

