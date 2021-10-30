Google Fonts Complete

A complete list of Google Fonts and their sources.

Usage

var fonts = require ( 'google-fonts-complete' ); console .dir(fonts);

yields

{ "ABeeZee" : { "category" : "sans-serif" , "lastModified" : "2015-04-06" , "version" : "v4" , "variants" : { ... } }, ... }

This list is generated from the Google Fonts API.

Using the generator

Create the api-response.json using a script:

npm run generateList {YOUR_API_KEY}

Or use the Google Fonts API to create api-response.json manually.

Then, use the generator to create google-fonts.json .

npm run generateFonts

or