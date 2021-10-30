A complete list of Google Fonts and their sources.
var fonts = require('google-fonts-complete');
console.dir(fonts);
yields
{
"ABeeZee": {
"category": "sans-serif",
"lastModified": "2015-04-06",
"version": "v4",
"variants": {
...
}
},
...
}
This list is generated from the Google Fonts API.
Create the
api-response.json using a script:
npm run generateList {YOUR_API_KEY}
Or use the Google Fonts API to create
api-response.json manually.
Then, use the generator to create
google-fonts.json.
npm run generateFonts
or
node ./google-fonts-generator.js