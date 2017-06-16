openbase logo
gd

google-drive

by Nick Baugh
0.0.8

Node.js library to access Google Drive's API.

Overview

318

GitHub Stars

204

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Google Drive API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gittip

node-google-drive Version Badge

Index

Quick Start

Work in progress -- needs to integrate with OAuth example client/secret, also look into client id stuff.

npm install google-drive

var googleDrive = require('google-drive')

// ...
// add stuff here which gets you a token, fileId, and callback
// ...

var token = 'abc123456'
  , fileId = 'def123456'

function getFile(token, fileId, callback) {
  googleDrive(token).files(fileId).get(callback)
}

function listFiles(token, callback) {
  googleDrive(token).files().get(callback)
}

function callback(err, response, body) {
  if (err) return console.log('err', err)
  console.log('response', response)
  console.log('body', JSON.parse(body))
}

Resources

All API endpoints match the Google Drive documentation here: https://developers.google.com/drive/v2/reference/

Here are a few examples to get you started:

// Files - Get
googleDrive(token).files(id).get(params, callback)

// Files - Insert
googleDrive(token).files().insert(meta, params, callback)

// Files - Patch
googleDrive(token).files(id).patch(meta, params, callback)

// Files - Update
googleDrive(token).files(id).update(meta, params, callback)

// Files - Copy
googleDrive(token).files(id).copy(meta, params, callback)

// Files - Delete
googleDrive(token).files(id).del(callback)

// Files - List
googleDrive(token).files().list(params, callback)

// Files - Touch
googleDrive(token).files(id).touch(callback)

// Files - Trash
googleDrive(token).files(id).trash(callback)

// Files - Untrash
googleDrive(token).files(id).untrash(callback)

// Changes - List
googleDrive(token).changes.list(params, callback)

// Changes - Get
googleDrive(token).chances.get(params, callback)

Contributors

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012- Nick Baugh niftylettuce@gmail.com (http://niftylettuce.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

