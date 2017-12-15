openbase logo
gdm

google-distance-matrix

by Ecil Teodoro
1.1.1

A Node.js wrapper for Goople Maps Distance Matrix API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Maps API, Node.js Google Maps API

Node.js wrapper for Google Distance Matrix API

The Google Distance Matrix API is a service that provides travel distance and time for a matrix of origins and destinations. The information returned is based on the recommended route between start and end points, as calculated by the Google Maps API, and consists of rows containing duration and distance values for each pair.

Please refer to Google Distance Matrix API documentation for further details on request parameters and response format.

Unlike similar modules, this one accepts multiple origins and the result data is just like the one returned by the Google API.

Installation

npm install google-distance-matrix

Usage

var distance = require('google-distance-matrix');

var origins = ['San Francisco CA'];
var destinations = ['New York NY', '41.8337329,-87.7321554'];

distance.matrix(origins, destinations, function (err, distances) {
    if (!err)
        console.log(distances);
})

Parameters

API Key

Please read the API Key documentation first.

If using a key:

  • There are 2 options to define the key:
  1. Create an environment variable GOOGLE_API_KEY, or...
  2. Programatically:
distance.key('YOUR-API-KEY');

If using client and signature:

  1. Create environment variables GOOGLE_CLIENT_KEY and GOOGLE_SIGNATURE_KEY, or...
  2. Programmatically:
distance.client('YOUR-CLIENT-KEY');
distance.signature('YOUR-SIGNATURE');

Options

Mode (optional): driving | walking | bicycling | transit, default driving 

distance.mode('driving');

Language (optional): default en

distance.language('pt');

Avoid (optional): tolls | highways | ferries | indoor, default: null

distance.avoid('tolls');

Units (optional): metric | imperial, default: metric

distance.units('imperial');

Departure time (optional): desired time of departure as seconds since midnight, January 1, 1970 UTC

distance.departure_time(1404696787);

Arrival time (optional): desired time of arrival as seconds since midnight, January 1, 1970 UTC

distance.arrival_time(1404696787);

Traffic model (this parameter may only be specified for requests where the travel mode is driving, and where the request includes a departure_time): best_guess | pessimistic | optimistic, default best_guess

distance.traffic_model('optimistic');

Transit mode (this parameter may only be specified for requests where the mode is transit): bus | subway | train | tram | rail 

distance.transit_mode('rail');

Transit routing preference (this parameter may only be specified for requests where the mode is transit): less_walking | fewer_transfers

distance.transit_routing_preference('fewer_transfers');

Origins

An array of one or more addresses and/or textual latitude/longitude values from which to calculate distance and time. If you pass an address as a string, the service will geocode the string and convert it to a latitude/longitude coordinate to calculate directions. If you pass coordinates, ensure that no space exists between the latitude and longitude values.

...
var origins = ['San Francisco CA', '40.7421,-73.9914'];
...

Destinations

An array of one or more addresses and/or textual latitude/longitude values to which to calculate distance and time. If you pass an address as a string, the service will geocode the string and convert it to a latitude/longitude coordinate to calculate directions. If you pass coordinates, ensure that no space exists between the latitude and longitude values.

...
var destinations = ['New York NY', 'Montreal', '41.8337329,-87.7321554', 'Honolulu'];
...

Example

var distance = require('google-distance-matrix');

var origins = ['San Francisco CA', '40.7421,-73.9914'];
var destinations = ['New York NY', 'Montreal', '41.8337329,-87.7321554', 'Honolulu'];

distance.key('<Your API key here>');
distance.units('imperial');

distance.matrix(origins, destinations, function (err, distances) {
    if (err) {
        return console.log(err);
    }
    if(!distances) {
        return console.log('no distances');
    }
    if (distances.status == 'OK') {
        for (var i=0; i < origins.length; i++) {
            for (var j = 0; j < destinations.length; j++) {
                var origin = distances.origin_addresses[i];
                var destination = distances.destination_addresses[j];
                if (distances.rows[0].elements[j].status == 'OK') {
                    var distance = distances.rows[i].elements[j].distance.text;
                    console.log('Distance from ' + origin + ' to ' + destination + ' is ' + distance);
                } else {
                    console.log(destination + ' is not reachable by land from ' + origin);
                }
            }
        }
    }
});

