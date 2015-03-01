Google Distance Matrix API for Node.js

Easily get traveling distance and duration data between locations with the Google Distance Matrix API

Installation

npm install google-distance

Usage

var distance = require ( 'google-distance' ); distance.get( { origin : 'San Francisco, CA' , destination : 'San Diego, CA' }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(data); });

The above example outputs the following data object:

{ index : null , distance : '807 km' , distanceValue : 807366 , duration : '7 hours 30 mins' , durationValue : 26981 , origin : 'San Francisco, CA, USA' , destination : 'San Diego, CA, USA' , mode : 'driving' , units : 'metric' , language : 'en' , avoid : null , sensor : false }

Batch Mode

This example will return an array of data objects corresponding to all origin/destination pairs.

distance.get( { origins : [ 'San Francisco, CA' , 'San Diego, CA' ], destinations : [ 'San Diego, CA' , 'Seattle, WA' ] }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(data); });

Result:

Origin Destination San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA San Diego, CA San Diego, CA San Diego, CA Seattle, WA

Additional Parameters

Here is a full list of options you can include to tailor your query:

origin, destination - name (eg. 'San Francisco, CA' ) | latitude/longitude (eg. '51.510652,-0.095444' )

(eg. ) | (eg. ) index - null (default) | specify an index for identification

(default) | specify an index for identification mode - 'driving' (default) | 'walking' | 'bicycling'

(default) | | units - 'metric' (default) kilometers/meters | 'imperial' miles/feet

(default) kilometers/meters | miles/feet language - 'en' (default) | more languages

(default) | more languages avoid - null (default) | 'highways' | 'tolls'

(default) | | sensor - false (default) | true | determines if GPS is used to find user location

Note: The units setting only affects the text displayed within distance fields.

distanceValue is always in meters, and durationValue is always in seconds.

More Examples

This example specifies mode and units :

distance.get( { origin : 'San Francisco, CA' , destination : 'Los Angeles, CA' , mode : 'bicycling' , units : 'imperial' }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(data); });

Outputs:

{ index : null , distance : '499 mi' , distanceValue : 802534 , duration : '1 day 21 hours' , durationValue : 161896 , origin : 'San Francisco, CA, USA' , destination : 'Los Angeles, CA, USA' , mode : 'bicycling' , units : 'imperial' , language : 'en' , avoid : null , sensor : false }

Let's use latitude and longitude for our origin/destination and an index:

distance.get( { index : 1 , origin : '37.772886,-122.423771' , destination : '37.871601,-122.269104' }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(data); });

Outputs:

{ index : 1 , distance : '21.9 km' , distanceValue : 21946 , duration : '21 mins' , durationValue : 1251 , origin : 'Octavia Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA' , destination : '2066-2070 University Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA' , mode : 'driving' , units : 'metric' , language : 'en' , avoid : null , sensor : false }

API Keys

Using an API key is not required, but recommended since you can track your usage and make sure you don't exceed Google's quota. You can request a key by following these steps.

Specify an API key for use like this:

var distance = require ( 'google-distance' ); distance.apiKey = 'API_KEY' ;

Business users can omit the API key and instead specify their business client and signature keys:

var distance = require ( 'google-distance' ); distance.businessClientKey = 'CLIENT_KEY' ; distance.businessSignatureKey = 'SIGNATURE_KEY' ;

Running Tests

1) Install the development dependencies:

npm install

2) Run the tests: