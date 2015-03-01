Easily get traveling distance and duration data between locations with the Google Distance Matrix API
npm install google-distance
var distance = require('google-distance');
distance.get(
{
origin: 'San Francisco, CA',
destination: 'San Diego, CA'
},
function(err, data) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(data);
});
The above example outputs the following
data object:
{
index: null,
distance: '807 km',
distanceValue: 807366,
duration: '7 hours 30 mins',
durationValue: 26981,
origin: 'San Francisco, CA, USA',
destination: 'San Diego, CA, USA',
mode: 'driving',
units: 'metric',
language: 'en',
avoid: null,
sensor: false
}
This example will return an array of
data objects corresponding to all origin/destination pairs.
distance.get(
{
origins: ['San Francisco, CA','San Diego, CA'],
destinations: ['San Diego, CA','Seattle, WA']
},
function(err, data) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(data);
});
Result:
|Origin
|Destination
|San Francisco, CA
|San Diego, CA
|San Francisco, CA
|Seattle, WA
|San Diego, CA
|San Diego, CA
|San Diego, CA
|Seattle, WA
Here is a full list of options you can include to tailor your query:
name (eg.
'San Francisco, CA') |
latitude/longitude (eg.
'51.510652,-0.095444')
null (default) | specify an index for identification
'driving' (default) |
'walking' |
'bicycling'
'metric' (default) kilometers/meters |
'imperial' miles/feet
'en' (default) | more languages
null (default) |
'highways' |
'tolls'
false (default) |
true | determines if GPS is used to find user location
Note: The
units setting only affects the text displayed within
distance fields.
distanceValue is always in meters, and
durationValue is always in seconds.
This example specifies
mode and
units:
distance.get(
{
origin: 'San Francisco, CA',
destination: 'Los Angeles, CA',
mode: 'bicycling',
units: 'imperial'
},
function(err, data) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(data);
});
Outputs:
{
index: null,
distance: '499 mi',
distanceValue: 802534,
duration: '1 day 21 hours',
durationValue: 161896,
origin: 'San Francisco, CA, USA',
destination: 'Los Angeles, CA, USA',
mode: 'bicycling',
units: 'imperial',
language: 'en',
avoid: null,
sensor: false
}
Let's use latitude and longitude for our origin/destination and an index:
distance.get(
{
index: 1,
origin: '37.772886,-122.423771',
destination: '37.871601,-122.269104'
},
function(err, data) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(data);
});
Outputs:
{
index: 1,
distance: '21.9 km',
distanceValue: 21946,
duration: '21 mins',
durationValue: 1251,
origin: 'Octavia Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA',
destination: '2066-2070 University Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA',
mode: 'driving',
units: 'metric',
language: 'en',
avoid: null,
sensor: false
}
Using an API key is not required, but recommended since you can track your usage and make sure you don't exceed Google's quota. You can request a key by following these steps.
Specify an API key for use like this:
var distance = require('google-distance');
distance.apiKey = 'API_KEY';
Business users can omit the API key and instead specify their business client and signature keys:
var distance = require('google-distance');
distance.businessClientKey = 'CLIENT_KEY';
distance.businessSignatureKey = 'SIGNATURE_KEY';
1) Install the development dependencies:
npm install
2) Run the tests:
npm test