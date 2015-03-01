openbase logo
gd

google-distance

by Edward Look
1.0.1

Easily get distance data between locations

Overview

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation

Readme

Google Distance Matrix API for Node.js

Easily get traveling distance and duration data between locations with the Google Distance Matrix API

Installation

npm install google-distance

Usage

var distance = require('google-distance');

distance.get(
  {
    origin: 'San Francisco, CA',
    destination: 'San Diego, CA'
  },
  function(err, data) {
    if (err) return console.log(err);
    console.log(data);
});

The above example outputs the following data object:

{
  index: null,
  distance: '807 km',
  distanceValue: 807366,
  duration: '7 hours 30 mins',
  durationValue: 26981,
  origin: 'San Francisco, CA, USA',
  destination: 'San Diego, CA, USA',
  mode: 'driving',
  units: 'metric',
  language: 'en',
  avoid: null,
  sensor: false
}

Batch Mode

This example will return an array of data objects corresponding to all origin/destination pairs.

distance.get(
{
  origins: ['San Francisco, CA','San Diego, CA'],
  destinations: ['San Diego, CA','Seattle, WA']
},
function(err, data) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(data);
});

Result:

OriginDestination
San Francisco, CASan Diego, CA
San Francisco, CASeattle, WA
San Diego, CASan Diego, CA
San Diego, CASeattle, WA

Additional Parameters

Here is a full list of options you can include to tailor your query:

  • origin, destination - name (eg. 'San Francisco, CA') | latitude/longitude (eg. '51.510652,-0.095444')
  • index - null (default) | specify an index for identification
  • mode - 'driving' (default) | 'walking' | 'bicycling'
  • units - 'metric' (default) kilometers/meters | 'imperial' miles/feet
  • language - 'en' (default) | more languages
  • avoid - null (default) | 'highways' | 'tolls'
  • sensor - false (default) | true | determines if GPS is used to find user location

Note: The units setting only affects the text displayed within distance fields.

distanceValue is always in meters, and durationValue is always in seconds.

More Examples

This example specifies mode and units:

distance.get(
  {
    origin: 'San Francisco, CA',
    destination: 'Los Angeles, CA',
    mode: 'bicycling',
    units: 'imperial'
  },
  function(err, data) {
    if (err) return console.log(err);
    console.log(data);
});

Outputs:

{
  index: null,
  distance: '499 mi',
  distanceValue: 802534,
  duration: '1 day 21 hours',
  durationValue: 161896,
  origin: 'San Francisco, CA, USA',
  destination: 'Los Angeles, CA, USA',
  mode: 'bicycling',
  units: 'imperial',
  language: 'en',
  avoid: null,
  sensor: false
}

Let's use latitude and longitude for our origin/destination and an index:

distance.get(
{
  index: 1,
  origin: '37.772886,-122.423771',
  destination: '37.871601,-122.269104'
},
function(err, data) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(data);
});

Outputs:

{
  index: 1,
  distance: '21.9 km',
  distanceValue: 21946,
  duration: '21 mins',
  durationValue: 1251,
  origin: 'Octavia Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA',
  destination: '2066-2070 University Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA',
  mode: 'driving',
  units: 'metric',
  language: 'en',
  avoid: null,
  sensor: false
}

API Keys

Using an API key is not required, but recommended since you can track your usage and make sure you don't exceed Google's quota. You can request a key by following these steps.

Specify an API key for use like this:

var distance = require('google-distance');
distance.apiKey = 'API_KEY';

Business users can omit the API key and instead specify their business client and signature keys:

var distance = require('google-distance');
distance.businessClientKey = 'CLIENT_KEY';
distance.businessSignatureKey = 'SIGNATURE_KEY';

Running Tests

1) Install the development dependencies:

npm install

2) Run the tests:

npm test

