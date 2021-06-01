Script for converting Google Discovery format into OpenAPI 3.0

Usage

If you need to convert some APIs from Google Discovery service I have good news for you, it is already done 😄

This library was developed of another project: APIs.guru - Wikipedia for Web APIs.

IMPORTANT: don't use Github RAW links because they are subject to change. Instead you can find direct links for any particular API in this list. All OpenAPI documents are updated, validated and fixed on a weekly basis.

If you have non-Google API document in this format please consider adding it to the collection: just open an issue with link to it.

If it is an internal API you can use api-spec-converter tool to do conversion for you.

Credits

License

MIT