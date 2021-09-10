Free Dictionary API

There was no free Dictionary API on the web when I wanted one for my friend, so I created one.

Getting Started

Usage

The basic syntax of a URL request to the API is shown below:

https://api.dictionaryapi.dev/api/<--version-->/entries/en/<--word-->

As an example, to get definition of English word hello using v2, you can send request to

https://api.dictionaryapi.dev/api/v2/entries/en/hello, result returned will be,

[ { "word" : "hello" , "phonetics" : [ { "text" : "/həˈloʊ/" , "audio" : "https://lex-audio.useremarkable.com/mp3/hello_us_1_rr.mp3" }, { "text" : "/hɛˈloʊ/" , "audio" : "https://lex-audio.useremarkable.com/mp3/hello_us_2_rr.mp3" } ], "meanings" : [ { "partOfSpeech" : "exclamation" , "definitions" : [ { "definition" : "Used as a greeting or to begin a phone conversation." , "example" : "hello there, Katie!" } ] }, { "partOfSpeech" : "noun" , "definitions" : [ { "definition" : "An utterance of “hello”; a greeting." , "example" : "she was getting polite nods and hellos from people" , "synonyms" : [ "greeting" , "welcome" , "salutation" , "saluting" , "hailing" , "address" , "hello" , "hallo" ] } ] }, { "partOfSpeech" : "intransitive verb" , "definitions" : [ { "definition" : "Say or shout “hello”; greet someone." , "example" : "I pressed the phone button and helloed" } ] } ] } ]

Regarding V1 Version

The API earlier use to send response as shown below, but this structure of response was found out to be difficult to work with (you can take a look at these tickets #32 and #4), based on feedback in these tickets I have updated the API to v2 version. That said, v1 version will always be supported for backward compatibility.

[ { "word" : "hello" , "phonetics" : [ { "text" : "/həˈloʊ/" , "audio" : "https://lex-audio.useremarkable.com/mp3/hello_us_1_rr.mp3" }, { "text" : "/hɛˈloʊ/" , "audio" : "https://lex-audio.useremarkable.com/mp3/hello_us_2_rr.mp3" } ], "meaning" : { "exclamation" : [ { "definition" : "Used as a greeting or to begin a phone conversation." , "example" : "hello there, Katie!" } ], "noun" : [ { "definition" : "An utterance of “hello”; a greeting." , "example" : "she was getting polite nods and hellos from people" , "synonyms" : [ "greeting" , "welcome" , "salutation" , "saluting" , "hailing" , "address" , "hello" , "hallo" ] } ], "intransitive verb" : [ { "definition" : "Say or shout “hello”; greet someone." , "example" : "I pressed the phone button and helloed" } ] } } ]

Paths

Location Endpoint Root path https://api.dictionaryapi.dev/api/<--version-->

HTTP request and query methods

Method Endpoint Description Examples GET /entries/en/<YOUR_WORD> Retrieves the definition of the given word. /api/v2/entries/en/bliss

Future plans

You can see existing and add new feature proposals on the projects GitHub page. Pull requests are welcome!

If you need any assistance or find any bugs, feel free to contact me directly via email or create a new issue on the GitHub page.

