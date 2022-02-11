Google Cloud Platform Node.js Samples

Node.js samples for Google Cloud Platform products.

See cloud.google.com/nodejs to get up and running with Node.js on Google Cloud Platform.

Setup

Prerequisites

Install Node.js version 10 or greater Clone this repository: git clone https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/nodejs-docs-samples.git Obtain authentication credentials. Create local credentials by running the following command and following the oauth2 flow (read more about the command here): gcloud auth application- default login Read more about Google Cloud Platform Authentication.

How to run a sample

Change directory to one of the sample folders, e.g. datastore : cd datastore/ Install the sample's dependencies (see the sample's README for details): npm install Run the sample: node sample_file .js [args] ...

Other sample applications

Bookshelf tutorial app

The Bookshelf app is a sample web app written in Node.js that shows you how to use a variety of Google Cloud Platform features.

View the tutorial or the source code.

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.