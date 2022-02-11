Node.js samples for Google Cloud Platform products.
See cloud.google.com/nodejs to get up and running with Node.js on Google Cloud Platform.
Install Node.js version 10 or greater
Clone this repository:
git clone https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/nodejs-docs-samples.git
Obtain authentication credentials.
Create local credentials by running the following command and following the oauth2 flow (read more about the command here):
gcloud auth application-default login
Read more about Google Cloud Platform Authentication.
Change directory to one of the sample folders, e.g.
datastore:
cd datastore/
Install the sample's dependencies (see the sample's README for details):
npm install
Run the sample:
node sample_file.js [args]...
The Bookshelf app is a sample web app written in Node.js that shows you how to use a variety of Google Cloud Platform features.
View the tutorial or the source code.
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.