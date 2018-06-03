openbase logo
gcg

google-cloud-gui

by Gabriel Axel
0.2.2 (see all)

GUI for Google Cloud Datastore emulator and production

Popularity

Downloads/wk

149

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Google Cloud GUI

At the moment, a simple GUI for Google Cloud Datastore, mostly useful for working with the Datastore emulator during development.

In the future, based on feedback from the community, support for additional Google Cloud Platform APIs may be added.

How it works

Google Cloud GUI relies on gcloud for authentication. This means that in order to connect to a production datastore, you first need to gcloud auth login with the credentials for your GCP project(s).

Don't run Google Cloud GUI anywhere public, as any user who has access to it, would get access to all the projects that gcloud on that machine has access to!

Installation

yarn global add google-cloud-gui (recommended)

or

npm i -g google-cloud-gui (see #1 and #2 for known issues and solutions)

Starting the server

google-cloud-gui [--port=<PORT>] [--skip-browser]

Optional flags:

  • --port sets the HTTP port (default 8000)

  • --skip-browser skips opening the GUI in the browser when the server starts

Using the GUI

The GUI should be available at http://localhost:<PORT> (default http://localhost:8000) and will initially show no projects.

Initial state

Start by adding a project by clicking the top left "+" button. In the dialog enter the project ID and the emulator host:port, or leave it empty to use the production Datastore.

New project dialog

The projects are stored in the file ~/.google-cloud-gui-db.json

After adding a project, you will be able to browse the Datastore namespaces, kinds and entities.

Kinds and entities

At the moment you can only view and delete entities (no creation or editing). Click the eye icon to view an entity as a tree (useful for large or nested entities that don't fit in a table row).

Entity dialog

Development

The project is composed of server and client directories. To run locally:

  • Under server run yarn start - this will start the server on port 8000 with Nodemon for auto-reload on sources change.

  • Under client run yarn start - this will start a development server on port 3000 and open the browser at http://localhost:3000

To build locally, under the project root run build.sh - this will create the build directory with the server and transpiled client. Under build run server.sh to run the server and client locally on the same port.

